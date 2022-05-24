The ‘foot soldiers’ fighting Covid-19

’Makhabane Kurane, 66

When she first heard of Covid-19, Kurane was gripped by fear. She had heard how the disease was killing people especially elderly ones.

“My hope was restored after I heard about the vaccination programme and that it would boost the immune system in fighting against the disease,” she says.

She says she never believed the myths that the vaccine was a sign of the beast “because no country would have accepted it and let the ‘kingdom of darkness’ overpower us”.

“I was instead convinced that the vaccine would reduce the spread of Covid-19.”

Kurane says everyone in her family vaccinated although they had a few of their children hesitating after they were told by their peers that they would become sterile.

“But after the ADP education programmes about Covid-19, we went back to the people and assured them that the vaccine would not affect their fertility and many people came to vaccinate[TN1] [A2] .”

Staff Reporter