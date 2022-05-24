The ‘foot soldiers’ fighting Covid-19

Tumelo Tsenoli, 35

When he first heard of the outbreak of Covid-19 in Wuhan, China, Tsenoli was scared. When the government began encouraging people to vaccinate, he was not too keen. He had been told that vaccination was connected to the “mark of the Devil”.

But after going through a training programme conducted by World Vision, Tsenoli says he had a change of heart.

“We were taught everything we needed to know about Covid and how we could prevent it. I was less frightened now and began letting people know what they needed to do to protect themselves.”

Initially people were stubborn and afraid to vaccinate but now they are grateful that they did, he says.

“With their Covid-19 certificates they are now able to cross the border without any hassles. They are grateful for everything I taught them,” he says.