News
The ‘foot soldiers’ fighting Covid-19
Lejone Ramoea, Ha Ramohau chief, 53
“We were told that this was a foreign disease and it was connected with Satanism. Anyone who would be vaccinated would therefore receive the sign of the beast,” he says.
“That really shocked us and I was one of the people who encouraged people to reject the vaccine since these people were about to engage in evil plans.”
Chief Ramoea says he actively encouraged his people not to take up the vaccine.
But thanks to the work of Tumelo Tsenoli, a member of World Vision’s CVA, Chief Ramoea was able to adjust his thinking towards vaccination.
“Tsenoli encouraged me to vaccinate, assuring me that everything I had heard about the vaccine were mere myths. We argued about it but in the end he won,” he says.
“He proved to me that he himself had been vaccinated and was still perfectly fine.”
Staff Reporter
’Makhabane Kurane, 66
When she first heard of Covid-19, Kurane was gripped by fear. She had heard how the disease was killing people especially elderly ones.
“My hope was restored after I heard about the vaccination programme and that it would boost the immune system in fighting against the disease,” she says.
She says she never believed the myths that the vaccine was a sign of the beast “because no country would have accepted it and let the ‘kingdom of darkness’ overpower us”.
“I was instead convinced that the vaccine would reduce the spread of Covid-19.”
Kurane says everyone in her family vaccinated although they had a few of their children hesitating after they were told by their peers that they would become sterile.
“But after the ADP education programmes about Covid-19, we went back to the people and assured them that the vaccine would not affect their fertility and many people came to vaccinate[TN1] [A2] .”
Staff Reporter
Tumelo Tsenoli, 35
When he first heard of the outbreak of Covid-19 in Wuhan, China, Tsenoli was scared. When the government began encouraging people to vaccinate, he was not too keen. He had been told that vaccination was connected to the “mark of the Devil”.
But after going through a training programme conducted by World Vision, Tsenoli says he had a change of heart.
“We were taught everything we needed to know about Covid and how we could prevent it. I was less frightened now and began letting people know what they needed to do to protect themselves.”
Initially people were stubborn and afraid to vaccinate but now they are grateful that they did, he says.
“With their Covid-19 certificates they are now able to cross the border without any hassles. They are grateful for everything I taught them,” he says.
Mmothimokhulu Fofu, 52
“When I first heard about Covid-19, I was really scared. But when I heard there was a chance to get vaccinated against the disease, I never hesitated to get vaccinated,” she says.
“I vaccinated immediately.”
“I also encouraged others to vaccinate. Unfortunately after vaccinating I was scared to talk to them because I suffered some side-effects.”
She says she feels good right now.
Staff Reporter
The ‘foot soldiers’ fighting Covid-19
The ‘foot soldiers’ fighting Covid-19
The ‘foot soldiers’ fighting Covid-19
The ‘foot soldiers’ fighting Covid-19
The ‘foot soldiers’ fighting Covid-19
How Covid funds were looted
Chaos rocks reforms indaba
Mokete turns tables on cops
Engen boss loses work permit case
ABC fight spills into Majoro’s office
Tšolo attacks Majoro
‘Clean up toxic politics’
The call of the wild: Conclusion
Mind-boggling theft of resources
Mokhothu must continue to think big
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
Kamoli threatened
A maize threshing machine
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
MP charged with stock-theft
King Letsie III donates three ambulances
Stampede to represent RFP in elections
A very clever bullet
Alliance for Delusion
DPP wants foreign judge
Thabane in court: trial set for July
‘Muso o lefa bahlanka
Litaba tsa Sesotho
English News- Tuesday April 26, 2022
Litaba tsa Sesotho
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
South Afrika e hana likarete tsa Lesotho
Six Billion Maloti needed to maintain roads
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
King Letsie III donates three ambulances
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
Trending
-
Videos3 weeks ago
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
-
News1 month ago
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
-
News1 month ago
Musician dumps ABC
-
Videos2 months ago
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
-
News1 month ago
Kamoli threatened
-
Innovation2 weeks ago
A maize threshing machine
-
News2 months ago
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
-
Videos2 months ago
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa