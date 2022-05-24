Connect with us

News

The ‘foot soldiers’ fighting Covid-19

Published

23 hours ago

on

’Makhabane Kurane, 66

 

When she first heard of Covid-19, Kurane was gripped by fear. She had heard how the disease was killing people especially elderly ones.

“My hope was restored after I heard about the vaccination programme and that it would boost the immune system in fighting against the disease,” she says.

She says she never believed the myths that the vaccine was a sign of the beast “because no country would have accepted it and let the ‘kingdom of darkness’ overpower us”.

“I was instead convinced that the vaccine would reduce the spread of Covid-19.”

Kurane says everyone in her family vaccinated although they had a few of their children hesitating after they were told by their peers that they would become sterile.

“But after the ADP education programmes about Covid-19, we went back to the people and assured them that the vaccine would not affect their fertility and many people came to vaccinate[TN1] [A2] .”

Staff Reporter

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

7 + 3 =

News

The ‘foot soldiers’ fighting Covid-19

Published

23 hours ago

on

May 24, 2022

By

Lejone Ramoea, Ha Ramohau chief, 53

 

“We were told that this was a foreign disease and it was connected with Satanism. Anyone who would be vaccinated would therefore receive the sign of the beast,” he says.

“That really shocked us and I was one of the people who encouraged people to reject the vaccine since these people were about to engage in evil plans.”

Chief Ramoea says he actively encouraged his people not to take up the vaccine.

But thanks to the work of Tumelo Tsenoli, a member of World Vision’s CVA, Chief Ramoea was able to adjust his thinking towards vaccination.

“Tsenoli encouraged me to vaccinate, assuring me that everything I had heard about the vaccine were mere myths. We argued about it but in the end he won,” he says.

“He proved to me that he himself had been vaccinated and was still perfectly fine.”

Staff Reporter

Continue Reading

News

The ‘foot soldiers’ fighting Covid-19

Published

23 hours ago

on

May 24, 2022

By

Tumelo Tsenoli, 35

When he first heard of the outbreak of Covid-19 in Wuhan, China, Tsenoli was scared. When the government began encouraging people to vaccinate, he was not too keen. He had been told that vaccination was connected to the “mark of the Devil”.

But after going through a training programme conducted by World Vision, Tsenoli says he had a change of heart.

“We were taught everything we needed to know about Covid and how we could prevent it. I was less frightened now and began letting people know what they needed to do to protect themselves.”

Initially people were stubborn and afraid to vaccinate but now they are grateful that they did, he says.

“With their Covid-19 certificates they are now able to cross the border without any hassles. They are grateful for everything I taught them,” he says.

Continue Reading

News

The ‘foot soldiers’ fighting Covid-19

Published

23 hours ago

on

May 24, 2022

By

Mmothimokhulu Fofu, 52

“When I first heard about Covid-19, I was really scared. But when I heard there was a chance to get vaccinated against the disease, I never hesitated to get vaccinated,” she says.

“I vaccinated immediately.”

“I also encouraged others to vaccinate. Unfortunately after vaccinating I was scared to talk to them because I suffered some side-effects.”

She says she feels good right now.

Staff Reporter

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending