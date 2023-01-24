The goat milk business

ROMA – KARABO Lijo from Koalabata, Berea, a NUL alumnus who graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting degree has ventured into one unique adventure: goat milk production.

The business has taken everyone including Facebook streets by storm. Lijo says he started the business of goat milk in July 2019.

The product, fresh goat milk, is available at Mofumahali oa Tlholo Hall, Delta-Station and Koalabata.

He works with Topela Farmers and the aim is to serve the Basotho nation. Here is the story of Lijo:

“After I graduated at the NUL, I knew I wanted to venture into agribusiness. I wanted a jersey cow for milk production. Looking at my budget I found out that it was a bit expensive, also it was such a hustle to get one,” he says.

His uncle, Ramajoe, owns a herd of goats. He says Ramajoe has been owning them for as long as he can remember.

He figured he was someone who has a lot of knowledge when it comes to animals, so he talked to him.

“When I approached him, he talked me into buying and owning goats. He would be my mentor as well so why not? He exposed me to a niche product, and I am very grateful for the entrepreneurship exposure despite my career as a registered accountant in Lesotho. There is life in farming, even when one has a different career,” he says.

Unfortunately, when his child was born, he had eczema. They couldn’t feed him cow milk or formula because the eczema got worse.

So, he approached his uncle for a supply of goat milk for him and voila! It worked, the baby could now feed without any struggles and the eczema got better.

Lijo says the situation motivated him to work hard and pursue the goat milk production business. He needed to be my own supplier, and the child needed dairy intake.

So as unfortunate as the situation was, it was a positive turning point in his life. Atopic dermatitis (eczema) is a condition that causes dry, itchy, red and inflamed skin.

It is common in young children but can also occur at any stage in life.

It is a chronic disease that tends to flare sometimes. People with eczema are at risk of developing food allergies such as hay fever and asthma.

“Of course, I should admit, only a few urban people are the main consumers of milk. It was not surprising to get a hesitant reception when the product was officially released.

I mean people think goats are animals used by traditional healers only,” he tells us.

Goats are the oldest domesticated animal in mankind’s history; however, they only contribute around two percent production of the world’s total milk.

Goat milk benefits:

• Packed with high nutrients such potassium, calcium, vitamin A and copper

• Less risk of milk allergies

Studies show that one in four babies who were allergic to cow milk weren’t allergic to goat milk

• Easier to digest

• Better heart health

• Helps repair skin barrier, very good for sensitive skin

In the past four years he has been able to acquire ten goats and the growth rate is booming. There is urgent need for expansion. There is one permanent employee at the farm, and a part-time manager.

“Department of Agric — the NUL, Ministry of Agriculture and Lesotho National Dairy Board have been our guides and help in ensuring that our products meet the standards, and we get enough exposure and engagement.

“I am so grateful for the gurus I met in this industry. Truly, not a moment of life is wasted on a farm. My wife as an advocate from the NUL, made sure that we are legally registered and regulated,” he says.

“I would advise Basotho to buy pure pasteurised goat milk, it is naturally homogenised. Sensitive to lactose? Goat milk may work for you.

“Goat milk (like all-natural milk) does contain lactose; however, most people who react poorly to lactose from cow milk (lactose intolerance caused) do not have the same problem with goat milk,” Lijo says.

Some people easily digest goat milk than cow milk; however, this is highly individualised.

Goat milk is superior in terms of numerous health benefits, and lower risk of allergy when compared to the milk of other species.

“We are working hard to grow so we can venture into the diverse range of goat milk-based products such as yoghurt, cheese, fermented milk (mafi) and goat milk powder. Agriculture is our wisest pursuit, it will in the end contribute most to real wealth, good morals and happiness,” Lijo says.

