The key to growth

ROMA – HAPE Mphale, the brains behind Black Hair Products that is steadily becoming famous, is now capable of producing a whopping 50 litres of natural hair products per batch.

That can go as far as 200 litres or more a day.



Before this factory, the former student of the National University of Lesotho (NUL), had a business that produced just 1.5 litres of this product per batch.

After years of hard work, “one milestone is that we have just delivered an order to Switzerland, among other international destinations,” she said.

Her products are best known in the markets as Black Hair Products.

They are sold locally and internationally.

Today, we trace the story of how Hape’s business moved from being a hustling company to owning a bustling mini-factory with at least one full-time employee.



In our previous stories, we gave details of how she beat the odds to create a unique brand, making and selling natural hair products.

Her products are branded “Black Hair” because they are meant to treat the hair of a black woman and a black man while leaving it looking thick, natural and healthy.

Her journey demanded that she started with what she had especially in terms of production.



“I had to create a backyard production and improvised my way to a product,” she said.

“For instance, my products used to depend on kitchen utensils such as burners, pots and even hand-mixers.”

That didn’t prevent the products from creating a storm in the local markets as fans flocked to her business to purchase the unique brand and appreciated the quality.

But there was a problem.



“We didn’t produce enough to meet the demand because of lack of equipment (re ne re rekisa haeeo).”

However, she soldiered on and built her brand.

At one point her business and those of other up-and-coming start-ups got assistance from the NUL Innovation Hub in the area of business plan development.



The Hub arranged for an expert who assisted them in developing high quality business plans that readied them for future investments.

Hers was an ambitious business plan which was extremely good.

She had no idea that the Hub’s assistance would come in handy at some point.



The Ministry of Small Businesses through the Basotho Enterprises Development Corporation (BEDCO) created a Business Plan Competition.

Could this be an answer to her dreams? She entered the competition.

Imagine what she was up against!

There were 500 applications.

That tells you Basotho youths are ready to do something; they just need more funding.



But how on earth would she win against such an army of formidable contenders if only 10 competitors would be given money?

She tried anyway.

After all, momentum was on her side.

She had already spent years, not only perfecting her product but her business as well.



She had learned hard lessons along the way which she would bring into the competition.

Also, she was armed with that business plan assistance she got from the NUL Innovation Hub.

In the first round, the list was reduced from 500 to 100 and she was in.

In the second round, the list went down to just 20 and she was still in.

Remember the last 10 remaining would be the only ones funded, that means – the winners.

In the third round she was part of the last 10 and therefore among the winners.



She would get her M100 000 and a mentor.

That mentor came in the form of Bam Productions.

One of the keys behind mentorship was identification of her weaknesses.

“I realised that I had a serious problem with administration,” she said.

So she got assistance on the development of systems that would help her to administer her work more efficiently.

She also learned proper manufacturing practices.

With funding secured, she got to purchase a new processing plant.

It was a dream come true.



She could now produce as much as she needed to satisfy her market.

The system she bought is able to maintain temperatures to required levels.

Mixing is now automated and thorough.

It can do accurate filling of bottles to specific requirements.

Better still, she can now meet the demands since it can take 50 liters per batch which can translate to 200 litres or more a day.

What are her plans for the future?



Now that production woes are over, she wants to focus on the marketing side of things.

Already, she is looking into a number of options for increased sales of her products.

Own Correspondent