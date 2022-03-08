The making of Tuke

MAPUTSOE – GROWING up in a poverty and crime-infested area, Lintle Tuke witnessed injustice daily during his childhood, an experience that drove him to strive for a profession that would help him fight injustice and inequality.

“Law seemed the answer so I knew that was the path to follow,” said Tuke, an advocate and Vice President of the Law Society of Lesotho. Also a member of the National Reforms Authority (NRA) and Judicial Reforms Committee, the 32-year-old was born in Maseru but grew up in the industrial border town of Maputsoe after his family relocated.

“Although I always thank God that I was not a direct victim of poverty and crime, my people were. From that background, I have always been interested in bridging socio-economic injustice through law,” Advocate Tuke told thepost.



“It comes as no surprise, therefore, that back in high school at Sacred Heart High School, and my rather complicated relationship with Mathematics aside, I was actively involved in debates at all levels. I left high school clear that I wanted to be a lawyer. I only went to university to formalise it.”

Tuke obtained his LLB (Hons) degree from the National University of Lesotho (NUL) before doing professional courses in Compliance Management at the University of Cape Town. He also studied Risk Management, Corporate Governance, and International Economics and Business and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Big Data Management degree with the International University of Applied Sciences in Berlin, Germany. He practices law as an Advocate at Tuke L.A Chambers in Maseru.



Additionally, he is the founder of Tuke and Scholtz Inc, a legal and management consultancy firm in Maseru where he consults on Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) for both small and big corporate clients.

That’s not all. He also owns a buzzing restaurant, a car wash and an entertainment spot known as Backdoor Lounge at Thetsane industrial Area in Maseru and a similar business called Sports Bar–Pub and Grill.

“I rely a lot on my teams and the ability to delegate. As rewarding and fulfilling as it may sound, the net effect of entrepreneurship can be summed up into two phases: more money, more problems and less money, more problems.”



He is very assertive when he talks about his favourite subject: the justice delivery system, which he said is faced with multi-faceted but intertwined challenges.

“You talk of the backlog of cases in courts, but then what was to be expected really?” he said.

He cited the shortage of judges at the courts as a major stumbling block to effective justice delivery. He noted that the High Court has about six judges handling cases nationwide. The Commercial Court finally has two judges handling nationwide disputes after almost two years of limping.

These numbers, he said, are inclusive of two Judges who were recently recruited after a long delay in the recruitment process owing to “lack of funds”.

“This is deplorable, and that’s putting it mildly. In Botswana for example, one cannot talk about any backlog in the High Court which sits in four different locations with around twenty-seven Judges,” fumed Advocate Tuke. “However, the situation is not completely hopeless as we have already accepted a 6 percent national budget funding proposal for the judiciary at NRA.”



“I believe that the compromised independence of the judiciary and other maladies will be cured. The sad reality is that in the meantime, justice remains a privilege of the few who can afford its currently expensive price tag,” he said.

He says dealing with historical grievances about human rights violations requires “first and foremost” the intentional removal of politicisation in all its forms from the healing and reconciliation processes.

“After all, most if not all of those violations were seemingly politically orchestrated. I believe that is the first step towards meaningful reconciliation. As for our justice system, there is nothing to be proud of, and we are all to blame.”

Advocate Tuke lamented that investigations of crime take forever to complete.



“Even when complete, prosecution is rather laid back. Lawyers mostly carry fancy leather bags with smart suits only to postpone cases in court and later on put that bill on clients.”

On their part, the courts should quickly dispense with cases, said Advocate Tuke. “Courts take forever to deliver judgments even in urgent cases. Police posts, courts, prisons, advocates’ chambers are all in bad state to dispense justice. Serious transformation is imminently vital,” said Advocate Tuke, who pays tribute to fellow workers in the justice delivery system for helping him improve. “I have learnt and continue to learn a lot from my king’s counsel, other senior counsel, junior counsel and even messengers and clerks of the court,” said Advocate Tuke, adding that he started handling “real, tough cases in 2015 and has since lost count of the cases he has handled so far.



“The very first case I lost was in the High Court in December 2019. I fell into a mini depression because I was so convinced about the prospects of winning that case. Most of my cases were settled out of court while others remain pending for obvious reasons,” said Advocate Tuke, who dreams of being appointed “the youngest judge on the High Court Bench in the next five years”.

He described his days as “usually rough” as they include meetings at the NRA, Law Society Council meetings, meetings with colleagues in the offices and courtroom appearances. “Evenings are worse, with legal research and drafting.”



He criticised the hiring of foreign prosecutors. “It boggles people’s minds, mine included.”

Whereas there may be exceptional circumstances where such engagements may be justified, none of those circumstances have arisen in this country,” he opined, highlighting that the DDP is well staffed with highly qualified and capable prosecutors while the private practice has highly capable lawyers to carry out the mandate.

“This sends out an insulting message that we are hopelessly lacking. I mean, even when one miraculously gets appointed, one will be making a meager bill opposed to foreign counterpart for the same service rendered. We are clearly unpatriotic and self-xenophobic,” he said.

He cites lack of unity as one of the main challenges facing the legal profession today.



“The profession is actively immersed in self-competition; who gets briefs from the office of the Attorney General and the DDP? Who is the judges’ favourite? Who gets ‘big fish’ clients? It can even get as petty as who drives nice cars? Or even who wears fancy suits? If we, as lawyers, were to unite, we would be in a better position to tackle our real challenges, including but not limited to the discrepancies in the allocation of government briefs, our lack of social security, window shopping by clients in search for cheaper lawyers.”

He admitted that the Law Society is not doing enough to enhance the welfare of its members.

According to him, this is because of the “unreasonably” short tenure of office for people appointed to the society’s council. The tenure is one year. “You cannot strategise, set up structures and implement in a year.”



Advocate Tuke says the public reception remains largely that lawyers are “trained liars”.

He said perhaps the greatest misconception about lawyers is that they can perform legal miracles. “The sad misconception is that lawyers are immune from error. We are firstly human, then secondly lawyers.”

Advocate Tuke is a campaigner for every accused person to get legal representation to ensure a fair legal process that protects even the poor who can’t afford huge legal bills.

“I have commended the soft guidance the courts afford to unrepresented members of the public in litigation,” he said, noting that Justice Makara has even made points on how the courts should guide unrepresented persons in criminal trials.

“I have also witnessed the ill-treatment, demeaning even, of not only the general members of the public but also lawyers, especially by lower courts. This is not a wholesale or blanket reality, but an exception.”



Advocate Tuke says access to justice in this country “can be quite costly, but it should not”.

For instance, he said, morning cases are generally set down for hearing at 9:30 am.

“If a Judge decides to arrive at 12 noon, those hours lost while waiting in court will be paid by the client at the end of the day. There is a fee called ‘waiting in court’ which is billed hourly for just waiting.”

He says the problem is multi-faceted, including the lack of a standing billing system.

“Pricing of legal services is based on no apparent economic factors. We should firstly consider economic indicators like the interest rate, the inflation and unemployment rates upon which a standard approach to billing would be set for both junior and senior practitioners. This would be an approach catering for both lawyers and clients while effectively curbing window shopping for ‘cheap lawyers’,” he said.