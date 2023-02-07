News
The people’s loyal servant
MASERU – FROM an early age, ’Matiisetso Matsie served people at the chief’s place in her Taung constituency without any remuneration.
“The chief would always assign me to sign some documents and letters for the people in my village of Linareng, Taung. I just did it voluntarily and wholeheartedly,” reminisced Matsie.
Little did she know that the service was paving a way for a life of future public service.
Years down the line, Matsie was elected as a community councillor in the Taung constituency on a Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) party ticket.
That was way back in 2005 when local government elections were first introduced in the country.
“I won uncontested,” she recalled, adding that she wanted to break barriers that women could not lead.
But it was her interaction with Gender Links Lesotho that opened her eyes to the evils of Gender Based Violence (GBV).
“Gender Links trained me about women’s rights. I shared the knowledge I got from the training with other women in my area to enlighten them about the scourge,” she said.
Narrating her journey into politics, Matsie says it was a cumbersome one filled with serious difficulties.
As a youth, she was a loyal supporter of the Basotho Congress Party (BCP) under the leadership of the late Dr Ntsu Mokhehle.
This means she grew up in “Congress Movement” politics. At that time, only the BCP and the Basotho National Party (BNP) were the major political parties.
“My parents were staunch supporters of the congress movement so I followed them,” Matsie said.
With teary eyes and her voice drowning out during the interview, Matsie recalled how her father used to flee their home to hide in South Africa because of persecution by his political opponents.
“His BNP rivals were the ones targeting him. They wanted to see him dead. But he always escaped death from his blood-thirsty opponents,” recalled Matsie.
Matsie says she used to hide with her father in remote areas in the country and sometimes they would skip the country’s borders.
“This frustrated my efforts to further my studies because I was always on the run. I skipped classes and joined my father on the run. I could not separate with my father as I always wanted to be in his company,” she recalled.
She recalls attending political rallies with her father where they would dance to the BCP’s songs with no shame or fear of judgment as a young girl.
“I could dance triumphantly like a warrior in a war. At the time, I was dancing to BCP songs with the likes of Mootsi Lehata. Lehata was still young at the time. We were both BCP youths,” Matsie says.
As a public representative now, Matsie is dedicated to serving her community. But she had to be persuaded to contest elections.
Because of her massive contribution to developmental projects in her constituency, Matsie was approached by various political parties to join them.
But she declined the offers, until 2020 when the Democratic Congress (DC) approached her and she accepted the offer.
“I was approached by the bigwigs in the DC,” Matsie said, putting on her new party regalia red colour.
However, she cannot tell why she joined the DC. One thing she is sure about is her mission to advance the cause of women.
“Women are the ones who go to the polls in large numbers, yet they do not vote for other women. It is difficult to understand why they elect men, instead of fellow women into power.”
She says this is the issue that women have to take into consideration so that laws and policies that are made in parliament can suit them.
Matsie said most women in Lesotho are not aware of the laws that affect them and as a result they miss out.
“Some women do not even know that some laws have been amended and they can get loans from the banks unassisted by men,” said Matsie, who was elected MP for Taung in the 7 October general elections on the ticket of the DC.
Previously, the constituency was won by the All Basotho Convention (ABC).
She said the victory will help her intensify her fight against GBV, adding that she wants to dismantle a cultural norm in Lesotho that views men as better leaders than women.
To achieve this, Matsie said she is not going to be confined to her Electoral Division (ED) of Linareng.
“I am going to push for women and girl rights across the whole constituency,” Matsie said.
The energetic MP has also contributed a lot in empowering women to be financially stable by helping them establish piggery projects in the area.
“They need to generate income that could at least ease their financial stress. Women should strive to be financially independent and be able to fight for their rights,” said Matsie.
Taung is one of the poorest constituencies in the country. The road network is bad and water supply is very limited. Only a few homes have been electrified in the constituency.
Matsie said there have been cases of people being swept away by raging rivers because there are no bridges in the area.
High unemployment and poverty in the area also have to be addressed, she said.
“What makes me popular in the area is that I understand everybody and I give them time to tell their story,” she said.
Of the memories from her youth that still remains in her mind is how the late Dr Ntsu Mokhehle used to visit her home in Linareng to discuss politics with her father.
“Whenever Dr Mokhehle came to Taung for political issues, he was received by my father. My father and Dr Mokhehle had strong political ties,” said Matsie.
Matsie said she is “deeply in love” with agriculture. She produces various crops for consumption, and also donates to the needy in her area, including those living with disability.
To bring people together, she organises sports events in the area where all sections of the community would come together to celebrate.
She also loves horse racing, a sport that is associated with males.
Because of the importance she attaches to education, Matsie helps some needy children in her area to further their studies.
“Some of the children I helped have made it to university,” said the mother of six, adding that she views education as a key to success and poverty alleviation.
Majara Molupe
6 more added to Manyokole’s corruption case
MASERU – SIX more officials from the Land Administrative Authority (LAA) and the Maseru City Council (MCC) were this week joined to Lefu Manyokole’s corruption case.
Ntšebo Putsoa, Ntsoaki Matobo, Matlaleha Phahlane, Thakane Tau, Phakoane Pitikoe and Lebaka Matlatsa were formally charged and appeared before Magistrate ’Makopano Rantšo on Monday.
Court papers show that the accused contravened the Land Act between April 2016 and May 2018 at the LAA, they unlawfully and intentionally fraudulently processed the registration or issued a lease or any other document or instrument relating to land plot no. 13291-1110.
The state alleges that Manyokole, who is the former principal secretary in the Ministry of local government, made false representations to the LAA regarding plot number 13291-1110 to acquire illegal title to it.
The charge sheet says Manyokole, at or near the LAA offices in Maseru, registered or obtained a lease of the plot knowing that it did not belong to him.
Manyokole is accused of contravening provisions of section 83 of the Land Act of 2010 by making a false claim to gain the piece of land.
The court released Manyokole on M1 000 bail last week and ordered him to reappear before the same court last Monday.
Manyokole was granted bail under conditions that he should not interfere with the crown witnesses and that he should report to the police.
His co-accused were also granted bail of M1 000 each by the court.
The court papers showed that the said land was situated in Qoaling in Maseru district and Manyokole and his co-accused knew very well that they are not the official owners of that land.
’Malimpho Majoro
Storm over fleet maintenance deal
MASERU – Opposition parties are fuming after the government this week picked five companies to maintain its fleet without going through a tender process.
In a January 27, 2023 savingram, the Ministry of Finance said it had appointed Maseru Toyota, Maputsoe Toyota, Lesotho Nissan, Benny Enterprise, and Mdlokovana to maintain the government’s fleet.
The savingram, titled Interim Vehicle Maintenance Guidelines, says the vehicle maintenance contract signed between the Lesotho government and Fleet Services Lesotho (FSL) in 2020 “experienced serious challenges that involved the suspension of services in 2021 which were later resumed partially in 2022”.
“Since then the government made attempts to resolve some issues which were under its control without success,” it reads.
It also says the Ministry of Finance held a meeting with local vehicle service providers accredited by FSL.
“These are Maseru Toyota, Maputsoe Toyota, Lesotho Nissan, Benny Enterprise, and Mdlokovana,” it reads.
It says the purpose of the meeting was to discuss “the possibility of working directly with the government while processes of resolving issues between the government and the FSL shareholders are underway”.
This has however infuriated opposition parties that have accused the government of corruptly dishing out jobs without going through a tender process.
The Democratic Congress (DC)’s deputy leader, Motlalentoa Letsosa, told thepost that the party will soon call a press conference to address the matter.
“We always knew that these rich people would start dishing out tenders to themselves,” Letsosa said.
He said they have been warning the nation about the same people even before the general elections “but they called us names saying we have been benefiting too, now look”.
“The time for the rich people to eat in the face of hungry Basotho has come,” he said.
“No one should cry, we warned them not to vote for these people and they did not listen.”
He complained that the companies mentioned on the savingram did not even tender for the job.
“We are surprised that no tendering processes were followed here.”
He added that when giving themselves the tenders the government suspended the initial company that had been awarded the tender.
“It is not fair at all. How can you be the government and do business with yourself?”
Letsosa said the DC is “against the individualism that is being practised by the parties in government by not advertising the tenders so that all interested parties can bid”.
The Socialist Revolutionaries (SR) leader, Teboho Mojapela, said “the RFP heavyweights (made) their riches through corruption”.
“We always warned the people that these rich men would steal tenders at every chance they get, now they are doing just that,” Mojapela said.
“As a rich man I never did business with the government,” he said.
“This country needs rich leaders on the forefront, but not corrupt ones.”
He said time will expose what Basotho have called upon themselves by voting for the current government.
“They are showing their true colours now.”
He added that this will be a lesson to Basotho to start looking at qualities of politicians when voting.
“They must vote for people who fear God and are faithful,” he said.
“The RFP people are corrupt and all of them will never change, they are going to continue enriching themselves.”
The Basotho Action Party (BAP) deputy leader, Lebohang Thotanyana, said the government is “committing a crime by not issuing tenders for the job”.
“Mdlokovana is an interested party, it is a big mistake to give him a tender unless it is now their policy to award themselves tenders,” Thotanyana said.
Clute Mdlokovana, the owner of the car maintenance chain of businesses named after his name, is the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) MP for Mohale’s Hoek constituency.
Thotanyana said Mdlokovana will not be able to keep service providers to the government accountable as an MP “because he too is a service provider to the government”.
He also said the previous governments always advertised tenders “but these people just sit down and award themselves tenders, they did not even tender”.
The Basotho National Party (BNP) secretary general, Moeketsi Hanyane, also condemned the government’s move.
He recalled that during the BNP government, Prime Minister Leabua Jonathan once barred his ministers from being actively involved in running businesses.
“He told Chief Peete Peete to sell all his buses so that he could give a chance to other Basotho to do business,” Hanyane said.
“It is high time Basotho as a nation stood up to condemn the bad behavior of the RFP,” he said.
“It is not fair that the already rich people will be richer while other citizens suffer,” he said.
“Mdlokovana is a Member of Parliament, imagine how many millions he is going to make with this deal with the government.”
Nkheli Liphoto
How MP’s wife was killed
MASERU – A suspected love triangle has left an MP’s wife dead.
’Maretšepile Mabote, the wife of Malefane Mabote who is the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) MP for Tsikoane, was allegedly ambushed at her Tsikoane home by a hitman suspected to have been hired by her husband’s long-standing girlfriend.
The girlfriend, Bokang Mahlelehlele, is alleged to have been with the alleged hitman when he sprayed bullets on ’Maretšepile last Friday.
Deputy police spokesperson, Inspector ’Mareabetsoe Mofoka said Maretšepile’s teenage daughter responded to a knock on the door at around 10pm.
Inspector Mofoka said a man at the door asked the daughter to call his mother. She said as ’Maretšepile was approaching the door the man opened fire.
“Unfortunately when the deceased was at the passage to attend to her visitor, she was sprayed with a hail of bullets,” Inspector Mofoka said.
“She died on the spot.”
Inspector Mofoka said the suspect then fled in a 4+1 taxi that was waiting nearby. Alarm was raised and neighbours gave chase.
The neighbours were soon joined by the police. She said as the neighbours approached the car a man who the police suspect to be the hitman jumped out and disappeared into the darkness.
The police and the neighbours however caught up with the car.
Mahlelehlele, 32, whose affair with Mabote is said to be a public secret, was in the car. The driver was 27-year-old Matsoso Maekane. Mahlelehlele and Maekane were arrested and appeared in the Leribe magistrate’s court on Tuesday. They were remanded in custody.
The suspected hitman is still at large.
Inspector Mofoka said so far nothing links Mabote to the murder that has left the people of Tsikoane shocked. Mahlelehlele is a nursing lecturer at the National University of Lesotho while ’Maretšepile, 30, was a nurse at Motebang Hospital in Leribe.
Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced but Maretšepile’s grieving relatives are fuming.
thepost spoke to three relatives who all said they saw her death coming. They said they knew that Mabote and ’Maretšepile had several quarrels, some violent, about Mahlelehlele.
Mosa Ngatane, ’Maretšepile’s brother, said his sister lived a life of misery because of Mahlelehlele.
Ngatane said he is not surprised that Mahlelehlele is being implicated in the murder because she was openly having an affair with Mabote.
‘Makhomotso Ngatane, Ngatane’s wife and Maretšepile’s sister-in-law, said she knew Mahlelehlele as Mabote’s lover.
She also said she is not surprised Mahlelehlele has been arrested in connection with Maretšepile’s death.
thepost could not verify some of the allegations that ‘Makhomotso made about the way Mabote treated his wife.
She said Maretšepile once lived with her after a particularly nasty dispute with her husband.
Last night, Mabote said he was not in a position to speak about his wife’s death or the allegations that he was having an affair with Mahlelehlele.
“This is too much for me,” Mabote said, adding that he will only be able to talk to the media after his wife’s funeral.
“I will be ready for the interview after the funeral. I will even tell you the funeral date,” he said.
“We are still discussing the burial date as the family.”
In the aftermath of the incident some people have posted the picture of Mabote and Mahlelehlele on social media.
Staff Reporter
