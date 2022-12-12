News
The plight of child labourers
MASERU- TLHOHONOLOFATSO, 14, thought she was moving from Thaba-Tseka to Mazenod for a job as a domestic worker. At least that is what her aunt told her family when she pitched the idea.
Tlhohonolofatso, who had just dropped out of primary school, was not thrilled but she knew this was the only way for her to help provide for her family. But when she arrived in Mazenod her employer raped her and declared that she was now her wife. What was supposed to be a means to help feed her siblings back in Thaba-Tseka has turned into a nightmare. Tlhohonolofatso’s case occurred in 2020 but no one is yet to be arrested because the police say investigations are still ongoing. Meanwhile, Tlhohonolofatso has been scarred for life.
In another part of Thaba-Tseka, 16-year-old Lerato’s parents trusted a family friend who said she had found her a job as a domestic worker in Leribe. With her mother a domestic worker, a brother hustling in the South African mines, and the rest of the family unemployed and unable to go to school, Lerato jumped at the opportunity. Little did she know the horror that awaited her. Just days into her work Lerato discovered that her reason for being there was to be married against her will.
The family friend who sold her is currently serving time in prison for human trafficking. The cases of Lerato and Tlhohonolofatso, whose names have been changed to protect their identities, were dealt with this year by the Beautiful Dream Society (BDS), a Christian and Humanitarian anti-trafficking organisation. BDS helps rescue underage girls who are trafficked for domestic work and marriage. The BDS says Lerato is still a domestic worker despite her ordeal. “When we made a follow-up, we were told that she had to go back to work as a domestic worker as her family was still struggling,” says Puleng Maluleka, the BDS’ Anti-Trafficking Shelter coordinator.
“We do not have control over our client’s decisions so the least we could do was to ensure that she worked under good conditions and was not exploited,” Maluleka said. Maluleka says rampant poverty and the rate at which young girls drop out of school are strongly linked to their employment as domestic workers. Most girls in the rural areas, where six in ten Basotho live, don’t go beyond primary school. This is because the government only offers free education up to Grade Seven. “As much as we want to prevent it, it needs to be addressed at the root, not just saying that they should not work,” Maluleka says.
“Their needs are right there in front of them, so this is not something that can be stopped by simply telling them not to work,” she said, adding that “we need to address the reasons why children choose to work and why families allow and even ask their children to work.” Because of poverty, there is always an underage girl ready to be hired for domestic work. Even those unwilling are forced to work by their families that often don’t have any idea of the dangers that their children face. Organisations like BDS seem to be fighting a losing battle because the victims often move from one abusive employer to the other. For every girl rescued there are hundreds more being hired and abused.
It is a scorching Monday afternoon and a group of girls is milling around Nanny Caregiver Agency’s offices in Maseru. This is the time when most secondary school students are writing their exams but these girls are instead hoping to be hired as domestic workers in Lesotho and South Africa. One of those girls is Puseletso, 14, who has been forced to look for a job because she could not afford to proceed to secondary school. “I’ve always thought of working so I could also help my brother put food on the table,” says Puseletso in a conversation with ten other young girls lined up in the sweltering sun. Puseletso, whose parents are unemployed, has been hunting for a job since she passed Grade 7 in 2021.
She dreams of becoming a doctor but her chances of pursuing her secondary education are bleak. “My brother is the only one with a job,” she says. Moshoeshoe, 16, sobs as she recounts how she had to flee after a male neighbour made several attempts to break into her house. She was staying alone since her mother crossed the borders to be a domestic worker in South Africa. “My grandmother knows and so does my mother but both seemed indifferent to my problem,” Moshoeshoe says. “He only comes at night and has tried to break in several times. The last time he got in, I managed to escape through the window.”
Moshoeshoe says the incidents were reported to the chief but the neighbour has not been held accountable. Moshoeshoe, who is afraid to return home, currently lives with her boyfriend’s family and is seeking work as a domestic worker. Among the ten other girls gathered in the foyer of the Nanny Caregiver Agency is 15-year-old Tšepang, whose parents left her and her siblings for South Africa in 2018. Tšepang completed Grade 7 in 2021 and wants to be a domestic worker so she can raise money for her secondary studies. Adolescent girls often find themselves vulnerable after finishing primary school.
Many of those that make it to secondary drop out in Grade 8 to support themselves and their families. Nanny Caregiver Agency is owned by Matšeliso Ntulo who became a domestic worker at 16. Ntulo understands the harrowing experiences that underage domestic workers have to endure because she is a victim herself. Nanny Caregiver Agency was born out of her drive to ensure that no girl suffers a similar experience.
Ntulo trains the girls, connects them with potential employers and helps them negotiate fair pay.
Ntulo says she turns away under-aged girls who come to her offices every day. “They come to my office almost every day and even camp at the gate,” Ntulo says. “It makes me feel terrible having to turn them away, especially when I see their desperate need for work.” “As the agency, we will not take someone underage. We understand that from 18 they are eligible to work, but below, they are still minors.” The Children’s Protection and Welfare Act 2011 says a child is a person under the age of 18 years. Children between the ages of 13 and 15 may only engage in light work that is unlikely to harm a child’s health or development, the Act says.
It says children above 15 may do more light work but still exclude domestic work due to the nature of the job. Domestic work, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), is one of the worst forms of child labour under Article 3(a)-(c) No. 182, because it not only deprives children of their right to education but also cuts them off from their families, fundamental rights, negatively impacts their physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, and robs them of their childhood. According to the 2021 Findings of the Worst Forms of Child Labour Report, by the US Department of Labour’s Bureau of International Labour Affairs, Basotho children, particularly orphans, sometimes voluntarily travel to other countries, including South Africa, for domestic work, only to be detained in prison-like conditions and sexually exploited.
Lesotho has ratified several international treaties, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions on the Prohibition and Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention (No. 182) and the Minimum Age of Employment Convention (No. 138), the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, the Welfare and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Despite this, Lesotho’s dualist legal system of a modern parliamentary government and a traditional (customary) system allows children to engage in domestic work, in an informal sector that is difficult to regulate or inspect due to the nature of the work.
Nthabiseng Letsie, the Child Labour Unit coordinator, says the Labour Ministry has been fully aware of the problem of child domestic workers since the 1990s, citing studies that identified domestic work, herding, and commercial sex work as the main areas of exploitation for young girls and boys. Letsie says the Child Labour Unit has had the Action Plan for the Elimination of Child Labour for years but cannot do much because it lacks its own budget.She says the unit was not fully capable of carrying out its mandate six years after inception and eleven years after the Children’s Protection and Welfare Act 2011 was enacted. Asked if she thought the issue of child labour had improved or worsened since the Children’s Protection and Welfare Act 2011 was passed, Letsie could not give a definitive answer.
She says the notable difference is that now people are more aware of what child labour is, and have conversations about it, while before the establishment of Child Labour Unit in 2016, conversations about child labour were negatively received as western concepts. “In this way, we’ve been hiding behind our upbringing, which taught us that boys were supposed to herd (livestock) and girls were supposed to be domestic workers,” Letsie says.
“But that has changed significantly because we can now have decent conversations about when a child can start working and how serious child labour is.” “But things haven’t changed much because child labour hasn’t stopped. It’s almost as if the more one raises awareness about it, the more opportunity it creates for employers to look for children and how they can hide it.”
Tšepang, Puseletso, and other adolescent girls aged between 13 and 17 years cited a lack of access to free secondary education, absent or unemployed parents, lack of information and economic deprivation as motivators for pursuing domestic work. Some have been supported up to a point by their older siblings, but still have had to drop out. The girls stated that they found the steps to acquiring a grant as well as being a part of social programmes to be the most useful, taking it upon themselves to follow the proper procedures to receive the necessary social assistance. “Before this interview, I did not know that I could go to the chief in my area for guidance as a starting point with regard to social assistance.
“I believe that will change my life and enable me to go to school. It is just that I do not have a birth certificate yet,” says ’Mathakane, a 14-year-old double orphan. Interviews with the girls at the Nanny Agency also revealed that many of them do not have all of the necessary documentation that they can use to apply for social grants. The Ministry of Social Development has the Department of Social Assistance with programmes such as the Child Grant Programme, Public Assistance, and School Bursary. Nonetheless, a child grant is the smallest grant in comparison to other grants, being around half or less of the elderly pensions’ grant of M850 per month.
Child grants, calculated based on how many children are in each household, are normally paid every three months.
The Director of Child Protective Services, Mookho Motheo, says the Social Development Ministry is aware that giving out grants alone is not a solution. Rather an intervention as a response to alleviate poverty, such as community development, a programme that aims to assist in livelihood sustainability through vulnerability assessments, can work. Motheo says the majority of “illnesses in society are attributed to dysfunctional families”.
The ministry collaborates with Non-Profit Organisations such as Sepheo sa Motimposo, which works with street children, and Sisters of Good Shepherd, which is a skills training centre for teenage mothers.
However, Motheo says they still face challenges, adding that even if they can provide assistance to teenagers, some of them still drop out of school.
“We concluded that even if we offer them different grants, cash grants or public assistance in kind, there will be problems as long as there is no aspect of empowering families and youth about being responsible citizens and about their rights,” Motheo says. “That is why we are considering beginning a programme that focuses mostly on family development, stemming from what we are now drafting as the Response Plan to violence against children,” she says.
Motheo says the lack of resources and the privacy of domestic work make it difficult for the ministry to conduct child labour inspections, identify adolescent girls in such circumstances and assist them with the programmes that they have. In its 2021 Report titled ‘Worse Findings on the Worst Forms of Child Labour,’ the US Department of Labour recommended that Lesotho should ensure that there is a policy for the elimination of child labour to replace the expired National Action Plan for the Elimination of Child Labour. This, the report says, will address educational and logistical gaps resulting in reduced opportunities for secondary education, including secondary school fees.
*The names of minors have been changed for ethical reasons.
Supported by Media Monitoring Africa MMA and UNICEF as part of the Isu Elihle Awards Initiative
Nicole Tau
The dream rosehip farms
MASERU – Many of life’s failures are people who did not realise how close they were when they gave up.
That famous quotation is attributed to Thomas Edison, the man who invented the electric lightbulb that has proven to be arguably one the greatest inventions mankind has ever made.
Miloane Mokhobo was in that bracket of men who were close to quitting when the going got tough.
That was not because he had not tried.
He had experimented with several business ideas which had all spectacularly failed.
His worst moment came in 2016 when he took a flight to Nairobi, Kenya, to pitch a business idea, blowing M22 000 on the trip only to be informed on his arrival there that the meeting had been cancelled.
A year later, Mokhobo began a cosmetics manufacturing business. He packaged petroleum jelly (Vaseline) and olive oil for cosmetic use.
“We invested M24 000 in that business and it too failed,” he says.
“It was one of the most painful moments for me.”
He then hit the streets selling T-shirts and sweaters which were printed ‘Lesotho Mzuku’ and ‘Haeso Mzuku’.
He says there was a time when he felt like he had already invested too much energy and resources in business but all without tangible results.
“I felt like without it there was no bright future for me, it was a matter of do or die,” he says.
It was these failures that were to soon act as a launch-pad for a thriving multi-million agribusiness.
In 2019, Mokhobo set up Wild Plants Growers (Pty) Ltd which is based in Mohale’s Hoek specialising in the production of wild plants which have commercial value.
The main products of Wild Plants Growers are whole berry rosehip, Rosehip shells, rosehip seeds and pelargonium sidoides (African geranium).
“We are currently generating revenue of M3 million,” he says.
Mokhobo was born and raised in Mohale’s Hoek.
After completing his Cambridge Overseas School Certificate (COSE) in 2007 at Likuena High School, he enrolled at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) where he studied for a Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology.
In 2013, he got an internship at the Ministry of Trade.
He says he was doing research on how to establish commercial plantations of Agave Americana (lekhala le leputsoa) including the design of the farms and the factory for processing cosmetics using agave sap and the costs.
“So it was during this time of my internship that I started reading widely about wild plants that have commercial value,” he says.
He says as the internship was about to end, he started thinking about work opportunities and how he could secure a job for himself.
“That’s when the idea of rosehip came to my mind,” he says.
Mokhobo proposed to develop the commercial plantations to one of the local rosehip processing companies.
“My proposal was given a chance,” he says.
In 2015, he then left to study for a Master of Science in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology at Pan African University Institute for Basic Sciences, Technology and Innovation (PAUSTI) in Kenya.
He says in his final year, he continued with the research on rosehip.
“I was developing a protocol for tissue culture production of rosehip seedlings,” he says.
“When my previous employer heard about the research, he was so excited that he even promised that he was going to build a tissue culture laboratory where I would be working upon completion of my studies,” he says.
However, he says he could not finish up his research due to limited time.
“I was about to take only one year of research,” he says.
He says he had to drop this research when it was not yet completed.
After he returned home, he says he came with consumables used in the tissue culture lab with the aim to ask for an opportunity to finish this work at the tissue culture lab at any college of Lesotho.
“I tried both but failed,” he says.
Mokhobo says he was left with one option — seeking a job.
He failed.
In 2018, he wrote a proposal to his previous employer asking for a supply contract to supply them with rosehip seedlings again and they agreed.
Mokhobo says while he was still struggling to sustain his dream, he applied for the Bacha Entrepreneurship Project (BEP).
“I won a whopping M195 000 and that led to the formal registration of Wild Plants Growers in January 2019,” he says.
Mokhobo says the establishment of Wild Plants Grower came after multiple failed projects.
He tried beekeeping in 2014 and seed oil extraction from peach and apricot seeds that is usually used in cosmetics in 2016.
Furthermore, he says he applied for the BEP with the idea of processing Aloe forex.
He says he then received training on how to write a business plan and basic business management skills.
“When Wild Plants Growers was born I had already learned a lot from the previous failures,” he says.
Mokhobo says when the business was developed they did not have enough resources.
He needed a greenhouse due to our climate.
“I had to collect small timbers from the nearest forest and plastics from the nearest hardware to make my own greenhouse structures,” he says.
He says because the structure was weak, when it was windy the greenhouse would collapse.
Mokhobo says they started with only one client.
They are currently supplying South Africa and European markets, specifically Germany.
He says their rosehip is organic certified according to European Union (EU) standards which have opened the market in Europe.
“I thank the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Trade hub that paid 50 percent of our initial audit costs,” he says.
Mokhobo says they have established five hectares of commercial plantations of rosehip with additional 20 hectares to be developed before the end of this year.
“We are developing a partnership with field owners who will be enjoying 30 percent sales of the yield from their fields,” he says.
Wild Plants Growers plays a colossal role at community level.
This year they have trained 527 wild plant harvesters who are harvesting and selling their rosehip and pelargonium sidoides to them.
Wild Plants Growers has now created both direct and indirect jobs for Basotho.
He says they buy rosehip and pelargonium sidoides out of the country thereby providing alternative income to most families in rural communities of Lesotho.
He says currently they are working with 17 farmers on the rosehip cultivation project.
They have seven full-time employees.
At pick season, he says they hire about 20 temporary laborers working with them at various levels of the supply chain.
Despite the achievement, Mokhobo says the challenges in this industry are overwhelming including the reluctance by the Ministry of Environment and Tourism to issue permits which would allow them to export in time when they are needed.
“I have lost M500 000 worth of pelargonium orders from January up until now,” he says.
“We urge the government to play its role of creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurs to compete and flourish,” he says.
He further explains that since pelargonium is endemic in Lesotho and South Africa, when things like this happens they lose their customers to their SA competitors.
“That’s how overseas companies lose trust in Lesotho companies and so we lose more in the process,” he says.
Mokhobo says the absence of machinery leads them to selling their products as raw products which do not allow them to add value.
“This in turn affects our economy because we are not getting much from our sales,” he says.
Through his experience, Mokhobo says he has witnessed big commercial plantations of products such as tea, sugar cane, pineapple and rooibos.
“I witnessed the commercial plantation of wild plants growing in the mountains of Western Cape,” he says.
“However I have never seen sizable commercial plantations of certain crops which can generate over 1 000 jobs at the peak season,” he says.
“My dream is to make my own Lesotho Ceres,” he says. He says he wants to create a place where people can go from corners of Lesotho to get seasonal jobs in winter to harvest rosehip and hopefully other crops that will come at a later stage.
“My dream is to develop 100 hectares of rosehip farm,” he says.
“We spent about M115 000 to establish five hectares of rosehip farm from developing seedlings, transplanting seedlings to the field, and labour related costs including annual field fees for the first year,” he says.
He says the challenge they have is having an additional budget to manage the operations of the established farms such as removing weeds.
Mokhobo says the upcoming incubation and trip to Singapore will give their business some global exposure.
“I will be seen not only by potential investors globally but also potential business partners,” he says.
Refiloe Mpobole
Molibeli in big trouble
MASERU – THE families of two men who were allegedly killed while in police custody want Commissioner Holomo Molibeli privately prosecuted as an accessory to their murder.
The two men, Lethusang Mongali and Timeletso Sekhonyana, were allegedly murdered by four police officers while in a holding cell at a Hlotse police station in January 2019.
Three years later their families say the police have not told them anything about the investigation into their murder.
The families are now asking the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane, to allow them to privately prosecute the commissioner and the four officers.
The request is contained in a letter that the families wrote to the DPP through their lawyer Advocate Letuka Molati, this week.
Advocate Molati tells the DPP that the families want to prosecute Commissioner Molibeli as an accessory to murder.
“The police over-suffocated one of the deceased. He died,” Advocate Molati says in the letter.
“The other suspect was still watching. The police then sought instructions from the police headquarters on what can be done since the other suspect saw them kill his companion.”
“The response or instruction from the police headquarters was that they (Leribe CID police) should kill the second suspect who saw them kill the first suspect to conceal evidence.”
The letter doesn’t say who between Mongali and Sekhonyana was killed first.
Advocate Molati however tells the DPP that one of the police officers involved in the murders had agreed to be an accomplice witness.
He says he could not mention the other suspects’ names but tells the DPP that Commissioner Molibeli will be with them in the dock.
Advocate Molati tells the DPP he wrote to Commissioner Molibeli on March 19, 2019, asking him to investigate the alleged murders.
“The Commissioner of Police did not act at all until when you receive this letter,” he says.
He says many things happened from the time when he wrote to Commissioner Molibeli “including acts of intimidation which came from the police top-brass at police headquarters in relation to this double murder”.
Advocate Molati says his investigation has revealed that Commissioner Molibeli has not opened a murder investigation docket on the cases.
“The Commissioner of Police has not assigned officers to investigate this matter.”
“The Commissioner of Police has no desire to see the police who are suspects in this double murder remanded for murder as it is the law.”
“The Commissioner of Police has instead obstructed the investigations into this matter.”
Advocate Molati says he wants to know whether or not the police opened a case and what is the case number.
And if the case number exists, he says, what is the status of the docket to remand the police officers involved?
He says if the DPP does not answer these questions she should issue him with a private prosecution certificate “so that we can prosecute the four police officers”.
“We shall also prosecute the Commissioner of Police (Mr Holomo Molibeli) as one of the accused for being an accessory to murder,” he said.
Advocate Molati has also asked Advocate Motinyane to interview the two young widows of the victims “and see their tears prior to making a decision in this matter”.
“We are ready to bring them to your office at your earliest convenience were you to deem it necessary.”
“We are unable to divulge further information in this matter especially the particulars of the police officers who will testify in this matter and the one police officer who is going to be an accomplice witness in this matter.”
In the March 2019 letter to Commissioner Molibeli, Advocate Molati had told him that “on a deeper analysis it appears that there is currently a cover-up going on and unlawful acts of defeating the ends of justice being perpetrated”.
He demanded the murder docket be opened, the suspects be remanded, be interdicted from duty to avoid obstruction of investigations, and be warned not to interfere with the investigators, families of the victims and potential witnesses.
He had demanded that Commissioner Molibeli act within 14 days.
“You will see that if you fail to act as per our client’s demand, there may be legal consequences,” he warned.
Commissioner Molibeli told thepost last night that he would answer to “the fake accusations when the time is right”.
“I have not yet received the letter and it might be on the way to me,” Commissioner Molibeli said.
Majara Molupe and Nkheli Liphoto
Drama at LAA
MASERU – THE fight between the Land Administration (LAA)’s boss, ’Mataeli Makhele Sekhantšo, and the board chairman, Lefu Manyokole, took a nasty turn yesterday.
Sekhantšo blocked the main entrance of the LAA’s premises with her Ford Everest car for the whole morning hours after she found that she had been locked out of her office.
This brought services to a halt temporarily.
This comes barely two weeks after Sekhantšo won a High Court case on legal technicalities against Manyokole who wanted to kick her out of the office.
Both Sekhantšo and Manyokole declined to comment, the former saying this matter is still being handled by the courts in another case while the latter referred us to Local Government Minister, Lebona Lephema.
Lephema could not be reached for comment.
The whole fight stemmed from the former Local Government Minister Lehlohonolo Moramotse’s refusal to approve the board’s extension of Sekhantšo’s contract of employment.
Her contract had expired on August on August 30 and the board decided to extend it for a further three years.
When the minister, who in terms of the law has powers to approve or disapprove the appointment, refused to approve the board’s decision Sekhantšo sued.
The case is still pending in the High Court.
But the court refused to grant her rights to be in the office pending finalisation of the case.
Meanwhile, she refused to vacate the office, which prompted Manyokole to ask the court to kick her out.
Manyokole lost the case on November 29 on grounds that he did not have locus standi.
Manyokole is also the Local Government principal secretary.
Nkheli Liphoto
