News
The rise of endometriosis
MASERU – FORMER television news anchor ’Makena Setho-Letsie has survived endometriosis, an unbearably painful disorder in which tissues similar to the lining of the uterus grow outside ( or in other places such as the ovaries).
Doctors say endometriosis cases are on the rise in the country. Although there are no national statistics yet, medical professionals say more people are visiting health centres with endometriosis.
Setho-Letsie, who is now the public relations manager for the Ministry of Local Government, is one the patients. She described her journey with endometriosis as long, painful and unbearable.
“I had to undergo two major surgeries,” she said.
For two years, doctors could not properly diagnose her. Some would diagnose her with fibroids, others hernia or ovarian cysts. But her own research showed that the diagnosis did not match her symptoms.
She said it was difficult for her at work during her monthly periods.
“It would be a struggle… I took a week menstruating and three weeks nursing the pain.
She was initially diagnosed in 2017 through laparotomy surgery.
“I limped as I couldn’t handle it anymore. Tissues were very big and at some point I couldn’t get off the bed,” Setho-Letsie said.
“I couldn’t bear the pain and the bleeding. I was anemic and I ended up being a reserved person,” she said.
Fat, dark skin, nausea, unexplainable fatigue with moods swings, abdominal pains, headache and extremely severe period pains were the symptoms she endured during her fourth stage of endometriosis.
She said she is yet to get over comments by one woman who told her during the peak of endometriosis that she looked like trash.
“It was shocking,” she said.
She said it was through the support of her husband, mother and her boss at work that she endured the humiliation caused by her looks because of the illness.
“I remember going to the doctor and at some point asking her to test me for endometriosis after researching about my symptoms, but she was offended and accused me of thinking that I knew more than her,” she said.
“I had done lots of research about my symptoms and got to a point where I actually wanted to be tested for endometriosis.”
She said the symptoms started after she gave birth but health professionals could not see anything suspicious although her pregnancy was not a smooth journey.
“The pain was way different from my first cesarean procedure and it made me raise eyebrows quickly,” she said. “My operation was very painful and I had lumps. I was also spotting.”
She faced several barriers before she could be diagnosed.
“Health facilitators didn’t understand my illness and took it for granted saying menses were not an illness and called me an attention seeker,” she said. “They said the illness was in my head. It was so painful.”
Setho-Letsie said she was turned away several times until she stopped going to public hospitals.
“If only they could change their mindset we would get help. I had tactics on how to suppress the pain and I would visit different pharmacies. I had to lie to get those pills as they were not given without a prescription.”
Finally, she got a gynecologist who was willing to listen to her and diagnosed her correctly.
“That is why I am here today.”
She said parents should not have the mentality that their daughters are just lazy when they complain about period pains because “there could be a bigger problem”.
“During my menstrual cycle, I would endure severe pains a week before my actual periods and the pain would get worse during my periods and after,” she said.
She said it took her time to accept the news that she had endometriosis because she could not understand why so many doctors failed to diagnose it.
“I was emotionally drained and tortured.”
She said she completely changed her lifestyle and had to read a lot and learn to live with it as it is chronic.
“I thought I was alone in the country living with this monster,” she said, adding: “I thought it was witchcraft and to finally accept it was through reading people’s stories and joining support groups from other countries.”
She said talking a lot about it through her social media platforms and doing live sessions attracted a lot of people and one Mosotho gynaecologist based in Malawi chipped in to explain her situation.
“That’s when I realised how prevalent it is as people confided in me and those in the closet came out.”
She said over 100 women confirmed to have the disease and this is what birthed the Endometriosis Foundation of Lesotho, an association she founded in April last year.
The foundation supports women with all illnesses from endometrial. Its vision is to support all women to find healing and make the government aware of the existence of endometriosis.
“Many women live with it and need support like cancer patients as they are referred for further diagnosis. We need that.”
She also said they wish to have a centre for patients to be able to see specialists.
Apart from the foundation, her illness also brought her to the Healing Hands Wellness Centre, which helps Basotho with herbs and scan machines, detoxing and counselling.
Endometriosis is a disease that affects 11 percent of females between the ages of 15 and 44 worldwide, this according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
It affects adolescents and reproductive-aged women characterised by the presence of endometrial tissue outside the uterine cavity and commonly associated with chronic pelvic pain and infertility.
According to Women’s Wealth Africa, despite a wide range of symptoms, diagnosis of endometriosis is often delayed due to the lack of non-invasive, definitive and consistent biomarkers for diagnosis.
Hormone therapy and analgesics are used for treatment of symptomatic endometriosis. Women’s Health Africa indicates that most women with endometriosis report the onset of symptoms during adolescence. It says early referral, diagnosis, identification of disease and treatment may mitigate pain, prevent disease progression and thus preserve fertility.
Women’s Health Africa says barriers to early diagnosis include the high cost of diagnosis and treatment in adolescent patients and presentation of confounding symptoms such as cyclic and acyclic pain. It further explains that pelvic pain is the most common symptom of endometriosis.
This also includes pain in the lower abdomen during and after menstruation, cramps one and two weeks around menstruation, heavy menstrual bleeding or bleeding between periods and infertility.
Dr Nonkosi Tlale, a local obstetrician and gynaecologist, said endometriosis is now becoming more recognisable in the country.
“It is very common these days,” Dr Tlale said.
She said it is caused by the backward flow of the menstrual fluids which contain some blood and the endometrial lining.
“If the process of cleaning out the endometrial lining is slowed down or defective, some of the endometrial lining is planted and it grows,” she said.
She said it can be diagnosed through thorough physical pelvic examinations, ultrasound scans, magnetic resonance imaging and laporascopic machines. She said it affects females in their reproductive age, those who still menstruate.
Dr Tlale said a patient experiences pain a couple of days before menstruation. She said the passage of urine and stool may become painful and love making may become unbearably painful.
“If not treated early, it affects or leads to infertility and sometimes there is no ovulation even if ovulation occurs, the egg can’t get into the tube or even leads to menstruation within the ovary that could form hemorrhage cysts. Physical pain can be felt mostly during menstruation but if the endometriosis has affected most parts, the pain is constant,” she said.
Dr Tlale said treatment can either be through the use of hormones that stop the menstruation process; progesterone, male-like hormones that stops ovulation and gonadotrophin-releasing hormone releasing analog.
“All these drugs work with menstruation regulation to prevent the ovulation cycle and we often prescribe them for six months.”
However, it puts patients in a menopausal state (li etsa mmele o tsofetseng, ausi-nkhono) with hot flashes, mood swings similar to that of contraceptives, weight gain amongst others but the menstrual cycle pain declines.
She said another treatment option could be prescription of strong painkillers.
“Sometimes taking painkillers for too long makes them defective (no longer suppress the pain) and can’t tolerate the symptoms hence we encourage womb removal, especially for people who are done with child bearing.”
She said corrective surgeries can be done several times and sometimes may force the removal of the womb.
Dr Tlale said sometimes the disease is diagnosed late because health professionals do not examine thoroughly from the beginning.
“Medical professionals should have a very high suspicion of pelvic inflammatory symptoms. We should think about it first, not at a later stage,” she said.
She said to prevent it, diet is very important and encouraged women to try and eat organic and Sesotho cuisine (theepe) as much as possible.
“Women should be careful of what they eat,” said, adding “We should go back to the basic way of eating healthy food and this could have a positive impact on our bodies as it would be able to heal itself.”
’Mapule Motsopa
News
Taxi strike averted
MASERU – THE government has bowed to pressure from taxi operators after it approved a 30 percent fare hike this week.
The decision to agree to the fare hike staved off a massive protest by taxi operators that was set to paralyse the transport sector countrywide.
The new fares will be with effect from June 1.
Passengers will now be expected to fork out M12 per trip, up from the previous M9.
As a result of the agreement, the taxi operators called off the countrywide protest.
The Maseru Region and Taxi Operators (MRTO) spokesman, Lebohang Moea, said the threats to strike were triggered by complaints that the government was neglecting their demands.
The MRTO chairman, Mokete Jonase, said for years the government had been making verbal promises to improve the fares but failed to implement any changes.
The taxi operators met Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro on Monday in an effort to break the impasse. On Tuesday, they then met Transport Minister Tšoeu Mokeretla where a deal was sealed.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the government said the taxi operators’ grievances had been addressed.
Bataung Thulo, a member of the MRTO board, said Mokeretla told them that the board had approved the 30 percent fare increase.
The board was now in the process of engaging economic experts to see how the increase will affect other stakeholders.
He said the minister is expected to provide feedback on these deliberations to the MRTO.
Thulo said from April to May, consultations with the stakeholders and printing of the list of fares will be completed so that on June 1 the new fares will be implemented.
He said a review and promulgation of the new regulations will be effective from June 1, 2022.
He said the association had also requested the government to extend the validity of fitness certificates from six months to a year.
Thulo said the Ministers of Finance and Transport also promised to come up with a plan to implement a Covid-19 relief programme next month.
He said this follows a petition by the association for the minister to subsidise taxi owners who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking on the government-owned Lesotho Flight Bus Service Corporation, Thulo said stakeholders in the transport sector will provide input on plans to resuscitate the corporation while ensuring that it does not compete with private operators.
Thulo said Mokeretla also pledged to request the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to arrange a meeting of the two transport ministers from Lesotho and South Africa to deal with the cross-border issues.
He said the meeting should be held before June 1.
He said in July the plan will be elevated to the Bi-National Commission for Cooperation between Lesotho and South Africa.
Thulo said the implementation of the plans will be completed by October this year.
Refiloe Mpobole
News
Wife of NSS agent wants husband locked up
MASERU – A wife of a National Security Service (NSS) agent, Itumeleng Qhobosheane, says she wants her husband locked up.
The husband, Rethabile Tsietsi, allegedly gunned down his stepson, Bokang Qhobosheane, last month during a family feud.
Qhobosheane told thepost yesterday that she is angry with the police and the prosecution after they failed to oppose his bail application despite her pleas to do so.
“If only I could have my own prosecutor who would listen to me,” Qhobosheane said.
Tsietsi was granted bail by the High Court last week and Qhobosheane says she is afraid that he might harm her too.
Qhobosheane said she is living in fear after Tsietse was granted bail and she “would be grateful to have another lawyer prosecute this case”.
She said all she wants is to see her husband back in police custody as she does not understand how and why he was granted bail even after she made affidavits opposing the bail.
What irks her most is that there was no effort by the prosecution to oppose the bail.
She said the Thamae police approached her and asked her if she would have any problem with Tsietsi being granted bail and she told them her fears.
“I told the police in writing and verbally that I oppose his bail,” she said.
“I was surprised last week when I heard that he was granted bail and the DPP said nobody from the family had opposed the bail.”
“When I asked the Thamae police, they told me they were also not made aware that he was to appear in court applying for bail.”
She also said ever since Tsietsi was granted bail, she had not received any word from the office of the DPP as to what transpired.
She however explained she was advised to go to the office of the DPP to ask her why they did not seek her opinion before granting the bail.
She said she wanted to challenge the decision of the court to grant Tsietsi bail “but I don’t not have money to pay a lawyer”.
“If I could be given a lawyer of my choice who would be paid by the state to prosecute the case, I would be very delighted.”
The office of the DPP could not be reached for comment yesterday.
However, a local lawyer Advocate Napo Mafaesa told thepost that issues of granting or denying bail should be approached with care because “a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court”.
Advocate Mafaesa warned that people should not be denied their freedom merely because victims of crime are emotional about whether they should be granted bail or not.
He said it is common cause that victims of crime will have strong feelings about the release of the offender and “it would be wrong to base denial of bail on emotions”.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Tsehlana mourned
MASERU – A bodyguard to Terene famo gang leader, Ntei Tšehlana, yesterday delivered a moving eulogy to his boss who was gunned down two weeks ago.
Kurata Lehloka was speaking during a memorial service for Tšehlana that was held at The Memorial Hall in Maseru.
Addressing the mourners yesterday, Lehloka said he was sleeping in his car when Tšehlana was shot dead.
Lehloka said they had attended a Democratic Congress (DC) concert in Mokhotlong when an unknown man shot him.
Lehloka told the mourners that Tšehlana left him in the car when he went into his house.
And minutes later, he heard gun shots.
But he was not aware that it was his boss that was being gunned down.
He said the persistence of the gun shots sent a signal that there was something amiss.
Lehloka said during the commotion, one woman came to him and asked about the whereabouts of Tšehlana.
He said the lady told him that Tšehlana had just been shot.
The lady then showed him the car that was rushing him to hospital.
Amid the chaos, Lehloka said he quickly removed stickers of Terene from his car as he thought he might also be in danger.
The mourners heard that the following Monday when Tšehlana was admitted at Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital, he communicated with Lehloka.
Lehloka further told the mourners that he did everything he could to see that his boss got medical attention.
Sadly, the nurses told him they would then only attend to him on Thursday.
He said the following day, which was Tuesday, Tšehlana was online and they talked again.
In that conversation, Lehloka told Tšehlana that he would see him on Thursday.
Forcing back tears, Lehloka said on Thursday at around 4am, he received the devastating news from the DC youth leader Moeketsi Shale that Tšehlana was dead.
“I could not believe what I was told,” Lehloka said.
A large group of DC supporters attended the memorial service.
His friends and colleagues were also in attendance.
Mokherane Tsatsanyane, who is the MP for Stadium Area constituency, said Tšehlana was an influential person because he persuaded him to join the DC.
Tsatsanyane said Tšehlana always wanted to maintain peace between the two warring famo groups – Seakhi and Terene.
Libuseng Malataliana, Tšehlana’s comrade in Terene, said Tšehlana was “a parent and a friend” to them.
Malataliana said Tšehlana loved his work and was always calm when approaching people.
Lemohang Tšehla & Mpana Mofao
Taxi strike averted
Wife of NSS agent wants husband locked up
Tsehlana mourned
Matelile man battered to death over gun
Big trouble for AD
The rise of endometriosis
50 youth projects win M100k cash
Likuena in ‘Group of Death’
Why I joined Matekane
71 Basotho illegal miners rescued
Time to reform prison services
Nedbank Top 8 is back
Pipe dreams
The business of sweets
Squabbles rock RFP
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Stampede to represent RFP in elections
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
Kamoli threatened
Musician dumps ABC
NSS agent shot dead
Defections rock AD
MP charged with stock-theft
DPP wants foreign judge
‘Rowdy’ MP in trouble
King Letsie III donates three ambulances
Rebel ABC MPs face ouster
Trending
-
Videos2 weeks ago
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
-
News3 weeks ago
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
-
News1 week ago
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
-
News2 weeks ago
Stampede to represent RFP in elections
-
Videos2 weeks ago
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
-
Videos2 weeks ago
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
-
News1 week ago
Kamoli threatened
-
News1 week ago
Musician dumps ABC