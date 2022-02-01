The river of death

THEY live in remote villages perched up in the mountains. And so when they require services they have to come down the mountains and cross the mighty Senqu River.



For years, these villagers in the Tebellong area in Qacha’s Nek have relied on government-provided boats to cross the river for a nominal M20 fee.



But when the civil servants who run the boats are not around after knocking off, the villagers have to fork out M100 to cross the river, a fee they say is too steep.

The villagers pay M100 per person to board a boat and an additional M100 if the passenger has pieces of luggage after the private sector leveraged on the prevailing desperation and brought in boats for hire.



“We don’t have much problems during the day because the government-owned boats will be available; the challenge is early in the morning before government employees go to work and in the evening after they knock off,” said a resident.



Between 8am and 4pm, residents know that they either cross freely or pay less than M20 per person on the government boats.

The problem is in the morning when school children have to arrive at schools before 8am and when they knock off after 4pm when government employees are not at work and cheaper ferries are unavailable.



Also, there are many residents who work on both sides of the river and have to cross the Senqu River daily, while others have to go to Qacha’s Nek town early in the morning for various chores and return in the evening.

Residents say the government workers operating the boats used to start work before eight, sometimes at six, and knocked off at dusk.



However, that changed late last year when the privately-owned boats arrived and the state-owned boat operators “started behaving like all civil servants”, starting work at 8am and knocking off at 4pm.

This has left residents at the mercy of private operators.



The Area Chief for Tebellong, Makhaola Makhaola, told thepost that his area has a hospital, seven primary schools and a high school that serve people from across the river.

Chief Makhaola said people under his jurisdiction have raised complaints about the situation, adding that the main grievance is the hefty fee charged by the private boat operators.

“People have a right to travel,” Chief Makhaola said.



Residents, especially the sick, sometimes get free or cheap rides on a boat owned by Tebellong Hospital or on those owned by the government.



“But most of the time these are not available so people have to use the ones owned by private players that are expensive,” the chief said.

Chief Makhaola said he talked to the Qacha’s Nek District Administrator who promised to intervene but he had not done so to date.



He said he also invited the Ministry of Transport to come and solve the problem.

“All I got was a promise that they will visit the area,” he said.



Chief Makhaola said he is working with the councillor of Tebellong, “but we have since realised that this issue is putting our lives in danger”.

“I am saying this because the councillor tried to intervene and some people got angry with him,” Chief Makhaola said.



Chief Makhaola said it is high time the government builds a bridge to ease the problem.

“All the deaths caused by this river, the poverty and poor service delivery would have been gone years ago if we had a bridge,” lamented Chief Makhaola.

Chief Makhaola said the hospital decided to station its boat on the river banks to transport people after some residents were washed away while seeking medical help.



Hospital workers, he said, used to go to the river to help pregnant women.

“Many pregnant women used to give birth on the other side of the river, on the river banks, because they could not cross hence the hospital decided to buy the boat,” he said.



He said later the government chipped in with another boat after it realised the magnitude of the problem.

“Many people have died trying to cross this river. Without a bridge our lives will always be like this and we are getting poorer every time,” he said.



The councillor for Tebellong, Tšokolo Phaloane, expressed concern at the situation.

“The private sector is taking advantage of people’s problems, prioritising their business profits over people’s lives. It is sad that people have to pay M100 or M200 or more if they have luggage,” Phaloane said.

“This is not good because some people are coming to Tebellong for hospital services and some fail to cross because they cannot afford to pay that much for crossing,” he said.

Phaloane said authorities promised to construct a bridge “years ago” but no action has followed the pledge.



“So this is the result of not having a bridge. This issue has taken another angle as I have noticed that people working at the river are not happy because I tried to talk to them about their prices,” he said.

Phaloane vowed to continue fighting for the community despite threats on his life.

“Our life in Tebellong is becoming more and more difficult each day,” he said.



He said those who build houses in Tebellong buy materials in Qacha’s Nek town and have to cross the river “and the cost of crossing surpasses that of transporting the building material from the town”.

“The building materials are loaded onto the boat and crossed one by one and the owner has to pay for each trip,” Phaloane said.



One of the residents, ’Makatleho Sekilo, who is a small business owner, said the situation has negatively affected her business.

Sekilo said she has suspended her business because she cannot afford the boat fees.

“I will have to wait for the river to subside. I cannot afford to spend all my profits on crossing the river. I had to stop business for a while,” she said, adding desperately: “When will the government intervene and help us?”



Another villager, Reaoboka Phatela, said “life has been turned up-side-down for the people of Tebellong”.



“This money we are paying for crossing the river would have been better used to buy food for our children,” Phatela said.

“It is as if we are living in another part of the world yet we are here at home, this is not good,” he said.



The Qacha’s Nek District Administrator, Mantsi Tšeane, said he heard about that matter of Tebellong villagers who are complaining about high prices they are paying when crossing the Senqu River.

Tšeane said he tried to get between those two parties although he did not succeeded.

“I tried to talk to PS Transport about the matter, but till now he did not respond to my issue,” Tšeane said.



Tšeane said it can be a good idea if the prices of crossing the river can be handled by the Ministry of Transport as it does with taxis, buses and other means of transportation.

He said he was trying to talk to the Principal Secretary so that this problem can be corrected that by the ministry itself.



“I can go to those boat operators myself but I don’t think they will stop what they are doing,” he said.



“I think they can stop that only if they get orders from the ministry.”

The Transport Ministry’s Deputy Principal Secretary, Katiso Ntoane, said the plight of people in Tebellong reached his office and they pondered on it.

Ntoane however said at present there is no regulation of prices on boats because it was decided that decentralisation should come first so that local government councils take full responsibilities of running the show everywhere boats are used.



“At present we do not regulate that kind of transport,” Ntoane said.

“However, we have provided boats where we saw the need but without regulating business there,” he said.



Ntoane said the government-owned boats are boarded for free and “we do not expect the people to pay anything as the boats are manned by government employees paid by the government”.



He also said there is an ongoing study on how transport as a whole, including boats, should be handled and once it is completed there will be suggestions as to how the issue of boats should be approached.

Until then, the private operators will still make business as they see fit.

Thooe Ramolibeli

QACHA’S NEK