The road Mantša travelled
MASERU – WHEN Lephoi Mohale, also known as Morena Mantša or Khomo ea koti, composed the song “Fito ha e tlame”, little did he know that the song would end up as the name of his famo group.
Mantša vividly recalls that he was travelling to South Africa in the company of other Famo artists when they formed the group Fito.
The seasoned but soft-spoken artist says he was with the likes of the late Teboho Lesia, also known as Famole of Matelile and the late Teboho Maphathe when they formed their group.
And he was quick to mention that their group has nothing to do with the burial of people like other famo groups that are rooted in the burial society culture.
“We came together primarily to fight hunger through music,” Mantša said.
He says although they can help bury their members, it is not the primary objective of their group.
He says Fito simply means the gang should work together to break from the clutches of poverty and not fight people.
“It is not a burial society but an association,” said Mantša, whose group was formed in 2000.
At the time, Mantša says they used to go to South Africa’s Soweto township to rehearse their songs and to be closer to the recording studios.
While in Soweto, they would mingle with Marashea, where they would sing and dance to famo music.
“The lyrics in our songs simply mean that we should fight hunger and live a better life. Fito was never meant to attack other people,” Mantša said.
Being in Soweto helped them cut expenses such as rent while waiting to take their music to the recording studio because they were living at the home of the late Thabo Lesholu, who originally came from Matelile.
Lesholu was also a good accordion player.
Mantša says more people were attracted to their music and their group grew in leaps and bounds and became famous.
Because artistes in the group hail from three different places – Matelile, Tajane and Matsieng – they decided to use three blanket colours for identification so that they all feel represented.
Mantša says the people from Tajane where he originates from wear green blankets because their chief likes wearing that colour.
The group’s members from Matelile put on red blankets while those from Matsieng put on black blankets.
“All these blankets represent the Fito group,” said Mantša, whose group has members in both Lesotho and South Africa.
Mantša says he simply composed the song but when he was supposed to record it, Famole blocked him saying it was too early to release it only to realise that Famole went on to record the song without informing him.
That song was a hit and it paved Famole’s way to the upper echelons of the music industry.
Mantša says he used to promote young and aspiring artists and supported them to turn their dreams into reality.
The late Famole was one of those artists who ascended to the top and was greatly loved by famo supporters all over Lesotho.
Famole had a deep and rich knowledge of the Sesotho language that he depicted in his songs.
He is still remembered for songs such as “Lefu la ntate”, which means the death of my father when loosely translated.
That song introduced Famole to the music world where famo lovers would go wild while listening and dancing to it.
Shortly before his death, Famole produced a heart-rending song, “Lebitla le nketsemetse”, a song that still lives in the hearts and minds of famo lovers even today.
Famole was shot dead in 2003 in Mafeteng district.
With just a few years as a famo artist, Famole had already achieved what his predecessors had not achieved in terms of fame and wealth.
Mantša says what differentiates Fito from other famo groups is that members don’t peep through car windows or be seen with their feet hanging outside cars when they attend functions, especially burial services.
He says although youths usually like to dabble in crime, his group has a way of identifying members who stray into such activities.
“We work hard to ensure that our members stay away from crime, we try to maintain peace all the time,” said Mantša, adding that his group is “still up and running”
“People no longer record music the way they used to do in the past. So it may appear to some people that our group is less visible these days. We have asked our members to cool down because of the killings rocking the music industry especially the famo genre,” said Mantša.
He said group members are mostly seen when they hold parties putting on their regalia but in a peaceful mood.
Among artistes that Mantša produced is a young and vibrant man, Janki, known as Moja-lihlooho in famo circles.
He is from Ribaneng, Mafeteng. Moja-lihlooho also produced strong hits with Mantša’s support.
“I have many more artistes that I have produced,” said Mantša.
Compared to other famo artistes from Mafeteng district whose music is full of insults and are always waging war, Mantša seems cool and down to earth.
Some famo artistes have tried, without success, to provoke him in their songs but he has never reacted.
He says what frustrates him most are people illegally downloading and sharing music without paying.
Mantša says piracy is killing famo music.
“We use a lot of money to produce and record our music, but we become losers in the end because the returns are low. We spend more money to produce the music than what we are get in return.
Music is now failing to help us put bread on the table because it is stolen,” said Mantša, who started recording back in 1987.
When his music grew, he opened a music shop called Ba Moreneng Batho Wholesalers, which mostly sold music for Mafeteng artistes opposite Lesotho High School.
“This was the first Mosotho shop to sell famo music in the country,” Mantša recalls.
Majara Molupe
IEC battles M60m shortfall
MASERU – THE Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is heading into an election with a budget that might not be enough to deliver a credible election.
This is because the government, already pleading poverty, cut the commission’s budget for the October 7 elections by nearly 20 percent.
The IEC initially requested M320 million but was forced to cut back on other critical things after the government said it was facing a calamitous financial crisis.
The commission then reluctantly settled for M261 million which is barely enough to cover the full costs of the elections.
This means that the IEC has a M60 million hole in its budget.
The trimmed budget is already giving grief to the IEC commissioners and senior managers who are battling to balance the numbers.
On August 22 the IEC was told to cough up over M2 million to get the electronic version of the voters’ roll.
The commission doesn’t have that money and might now have to face a lawsuit from the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) which is demanding the digital voters’ roll.
On August 12, the IEC told a meeting of political leaders that it was facing budgetary constraints that might affect its ability to prepare for the elections.
Some of the leaders who attended the meeting have now raised alarm to Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro about the IEC’s precarious financial situation.
In an August 21 letter, the leaders implored Majoro to release the additional M60 million. They said the commission needs more money because the number of political parties has increased to 65.
This, they said, has led to an increase in the size of the ballot papers and therefore the cost of printing.
They said there is an increase in the cost of election monitoring as the number of party agents has also increased.
The leaders also said the IEC will have to increase the number of polling stations because roads have deteriorated.
This means the IEC will also need the army for helicopters to deliver more equipment and ballot papers to remote areas.
The leaders said they are of the view that the lack of funds will affect the IEC’s functions and accountability.
“It is our view, a serious risk that would have adverse effects on the credibility and fairness of the upcoming elections, as well as compromising the essence of democracy,” the parties said.
The parties requested the government to release the M60 million in batches of M15 million over the next four weeks.
’Malichaba Lekhoaba, the leader of UFC, who signed the letter on behalf of the 19 political parties, told thepost that they are worried that the Prime Minister has not responded.
“The government has not had the courtesy to even acknowledge our letter yet they know we are raising fundamental issues,” Lekhoaba said.
“We want the government to tell us how they are going to help the IEC to cover the shortfall because this is a serious issue that goes right to the core of our electoral processes.”
The IEC’s director of legal services, Advocate Lehlohoholo Suping, who is the acting public relations manager, said the government has assured the commission that it will provide “the funding needed for the elections”.
He confirmed that the IEC’s budget was initially M320 million but was revised to M261 million but insisted that the commission has enough funds to run the election.
Staff Reporter
IEC, RFP in fight over voters’ roll
MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) is set to launch a legal battle to force the Independent Electoral Commission ((IEC) to release the digital copy of the voters’ roll.
Battle lines have already been drawn, with letters flying back and forth between the commission and the Sam Matekane-led party.
The RFP is insisting that the hard copy of the roll that the IEC released to political parties last week is insufficient for them to verify the details of its supporters across the country.
The party wants the electronic version which is easier to filter to pick up anomalies that it believes are replete in the roll.
On Saturday last week, the RFP wrote a letter, through its lawyers, demanding the electronic version of the roll and threatening legal action if the IEC doesn’t comply.
The party said it was disappointed by the IEC’s refusal to release the digital version.
It also queried why the IEC could claim that the digital version was not ready when it has already released the hard copy version.
The hard copy, the party said, is a product of the electronic version.
“How can there be a printed version in the absence of the electronic version? Where would a print version materialise from?” said the letter Advocate Letuka Molati wrote on the party’s behalf.
“Thirdly, having denied our client access to an electronic copy of the voters’ roll, you have set extremely preposterous timeframes within which our client is to conduct and complete a verification process to the voters’ roll across all eighty (80) constituencies by the deadline of Tuesday the 29th August 2022.”
The party said given the tight deadline and without the digital voters’ roll, it was “logically untenable” for it to coordinate and organise its supporters across the country to verify their names on the roll.
“We are dismayed at the IEC’s attitude up to this point regard being had to the fact that even voters have been moved to various instances into new constituencies from the ones in which they voted from in the last general elections”.
The party threatened legal action if the IEC did not release the digital voters’ roll by 12pm on Monday.
The IEC responded on Monday this week, complaining about the short notice that the RFP had given and declared that it was ready to defend itself against any legal action.
The commission however said it had already requested the electronic voters’ roll from its service provider even before the RFP’s request.
It said the request was part of its “continuous drive to embrace the use of technology in its dealings with all its stakeholders”.
But the IEC’s letter also revealed something else that has serious implications on its ability to release the digital voters’ roll.
It said its requests for the roll had not yielded positive results so far because the service provider is demanding a fee of just over M2 million.
The commission said the fee is for “reconfiguration” of the systems “that would translate into the production of the electronic voters’ roll, mindful of all the related security considerations”.
Sources have told thepost that the RFP was last night drafting its response to ratchet up pressure on the IEC.
A source said the letter will request the IEC to reveal the name of the service provider and specific details of why it wants more than M2 million for the digital version.
The letter, the source said, will also query why the IEC is allowing itself to be charged extra for a voters’ roll that is essentially its property and is already in digital form anyway.
The IEC’s director of legal services, Advocate Lehlohonolo Suping, who is the acting public relations manager, told thepost that the service provider is Face Technologies.
He said the IEC was initially taken aback by Face Technologies’ demand but further discussions revealed that the fees could be justified. Advocate Suping said the biggest consideration is the security of the roll.
He said Face Technologies has said the fee is for the voters’ roll exporting software, voters’ roll web service software and implementation.
Advocate Suping also said the company also wanted a reviewed contract with the IEC.
thepost understands that the RFP’s top leadership is putting its faith in getting the voters on its database turning up on election day.
But for that to happen it should know the exact number of its supporters on the voters’ roll.
Insiders say the party has already picked up some anomalies in the preliminary roll but believes a true picture will be revealed when they use a filter on the digital version.
Nkheli Liphoto
Anger over deployment of new diplomats
MASERU – OPPOSITION parties are mad at the government for deploying new diplomats to foreign missions six weeks before the October 7 elections.
The government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is set to post about 23 envoys to foreign missions next week, sources have said.
These new envoys were put through an orientation workshop which began yesterday and ends today.
Amongst them is one MP who is going to be posted to India.
There is also a wife of one of the senior judges, according to sources.
But the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations ’Matšepo Molise-Ramakoae said they have been constantly posting envoys to embassies to replace those whose contracts have expired.
“The appointments of the new envoys have not come at this time,” Molise-Ramakoae said.
“We have been posting people since the beginning of this year,” she said, adding that what has raised some people’s eyebrows is that these ones are leaving in great numbers at a go.
“Some people might have delayed leaving for the embassies for various reasons such as lack of money,” she said.
“So they might be waiting for the government to collect some funds to make their deployment a success.”
The minister said sometimes they might be waiting for the country to which a person is being posted to give the go-ahead.
“Some countries need a person to have a visa,” Molise-Ramakoae said.
She said they are sending people to the embassies to replace those whose contracts have expired.
She said an envoy takes just three years in foreign missions and that period could be extended by another three years.
Those who have finished their terms will be coming back home, she said.
She said no single diplomat has been recalled before finishing their terms.
The Alliance of Democrats (AD) spokesperson Thuso Litjobo said what the government is doing is “utterly wrong on all fronts”.
He recalled that the Democratic Congress (DC) did exactly the same thing in 2017.
He said the DC posted the diplomats just a few weeks before that year’s parliamentary polls.
“Now history is repeating itself,” he said.
“This is disgraceful and shameful.”
“This amounts to vote-buying,” he argued.
He said some of those diplomats were the ones who were declared persona non-grata in South Africa.
He said since the DC is part of the government, there is nothing new.
The Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) spokesperson Apesi Ratšele also condemned the government for recruiting the new diplomats when elections are just around the corner.
Ratšele said this is totally unacceptable.
He also called it vote-buying.
“You cannot hire people during this time of election campaigning,” he said.
He said it is bad that the government is taking foreign missions as political posts.
Ratšele said the ministers and principal secretaries could also not be hired at this time.
Majara Molupe
