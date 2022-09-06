The road Mantša travelled

MASERU – WHEN Lephoi Mohale, also known as Morena Mantša or Khomo ea koti, composed the song “Fito ha e tlame”, little did he know that the song would end up as the name of his famo group.

Mantša vividly recalls that he was travelling to South Africa in the company of other Famo artists when they formed the group Fito.

The seasoned but soft-spoken artist says he was with the likes of the late Teboho Lesia, also known as Famole of Matelile and the late Teboho Maphathe when they formed their group.

And he was quick to mention that their group has nothing to do with the burial of people like other famo groups that are rooted in the burial society culture.

“We came together primarily to fight hunger through music,” Mantša said.

He says although they can help bury their members, it is not the primary objective of their group.

He says Fito simply means the gang should work together to break from the clutches of poverty and not fight people.

“It is not a burial society but an association,” said Mantša, whose group was formed in 2000.

At the time, Mantša says they used to go to South Africa’s Soweto township to rehearse their songs and to be closer to the recording studios.

While in Soweto, they would mingle with Marashea, where they would sing and dance to famo music.

“The lyrics in our songs simply mean that we should fight hunger and live a better life. Fito was never meant to attack other people,” Mantša said.

Being in Soweto helped them cut expenses such as rent while waiting to take their music to the recording studio because they were living at the home of the late Thabo Lesholu, who originally came from Matelile.

Lesholu was also a good accordion player.

Mantša says more people were attracted to their music and their group grew in leaps and bounds and became famous.

Because artistes in the group hail from three different places – Matelile, Tajane and Matsieng – they decided to use three blanket colours for identification so that they all feel represented.

Mantša says the people from Tajane where he originates from wear green blankets because their chief likes wearing that colour.

The group’s members from Matelile put on red blankets while those from Matsieng put on black blankets.

“All these blankets represent the Fito group,” said Mantša, whose group has members in both Lesotho and South Africa.

Mantša says he simply composed the song but when he was supposed to record it, Famole blocked him saying it was too early to release it only to realise that Famole went on to record the song without informing him.

That song was a hit and it paved Famole’s way to the upper echelons of the music industry.

Mantša says he used to promote young and aspiring artists and supported them to turn their dreams into reality.

The late Famole was one of those artists who ascended to the top and was greatly loved by famo supporters all over Lesotho.

Famole had a deep and rich knowledge of the Sesotho language that he depicted in his songs.

He is still remembered for songs such as “Lefu la ntate”, which means the death of my father when loosely translated.

That song introduced Famole to the music world where famo lovers would go wild while listening and dancing to it.

Shortly before his death, Famole produced a heart-rending song, “Lebitla le nketsemetse”, a song that still lives in the hearts and minds of famo lovers even today.

Famole was shot dead in 2003 in Mafeteng district.

With just a few years as a famo artist, Famole had already achieved what his predecessors had not achieved in terms of fame and wealth.

Mantša says what differentiates Fito from other famo groups is that members don’t peep through car windows or be seen with their feet hanging outside cars when they attend functions, especially burial services.

He says although youths usually like to dabble in crime, his group has a way of identifying members who stray into such activities.

“We work hard to ensure that our members stay away from crime, we try to maintain peace all the time,” said Mantša, adding that his group is “still up and running”

“People no longer record music the way they used to do in the past. So it may appear to some people that our group is less visible these days. We have asked our members to cool down because of the killings rocking the music industry especially the famo genre,” said Mantša.

He said group members are mostly seen when they hold parties putting on their regalia but in a peaceful mood.

Among artistes that Mantša produced is a young and vibrant man, Janki, known as Moja-lihlooho in famo circles.

He is from Ribaneng, Mafeteng. Moja-lihlooho also produced strong hits with Mantša’s support.

“I have many more artistes that I have produced,” said Mantša.

Compared to other famo artistes from Mafeteng district whose music is full of insults and are always waging war, Mantša seems cool and down to earth.

Some famo artistes have tried, without success, to provoke him in their songs but he has never reacted.

He says what frustrates him most are people illegally downloading and sharing music without paying.

Mantša says piracy is killing famo music.

“We use a lot of money to produce and record our music, but we become losers in the end because the returns are low. We spend more money to produce the music than what we are get in return.

Music is now failing to help us put bread on the table because it is stolen,” said Mantša, who started recording back in 1987.

When his music grew, he opened a music shop called Ba Moreneng Batho Wholesalers, which mostly sold music for Mafeteng artistes opposite Lesotho High School.

“This was the first Mosotho shop to sell famo music in the country,” Mantša recalls.

Majara Molupe