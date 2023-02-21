News
The smell of death
MASERU – FIVE men armed with firearms are in police custody after they were nabbed at a roadblock in Thota-ea-Likhang en route to Mafeteng district.
The men, aged between 29 and 34, were arrested by the Morija police on Monday afternoon. They were driving in a black Golf belonging to one of the suspects.
Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said the first suspect, who is from Roma Ha-Kholoko, had a 9mm pistol and six bullets.
Two suspects, from Matelile, had a 0.38 pistol and six bullets each.
The third, who is from Ha-Lenono, was armed with a 0.38 and 11 bullets.
The 5th suspect, from Taung Ha-Moletsane, was armed with a 9mm pistol with 14 bullets.
S/Supt Mopeli said one of the suspects was wanted in connection with four murder cases while the other suspect is out on bail after he allegedly killed a person in Matelile.
“The suspects will appear in court once the police investigations are complete,” S/Supt Mopeli said.
Last Thursday soldiers picked up nine men in Maseru and handed them over to the police after an armed robbery at a supermarket.
They had three 9mm pistols and a 0.38 pistol.
They are yet to appear before the Maseru magistrate’s court.
On Friday, Ikhetheleng Matabane, a prominent Chartered Accountant and chief financial officer of Naledi Funeral Planners, was shot dead by two gunmen at a local restaurant.
Naledi’s finance manager ’Maserema ‘Makong who was in a meeting with Matabane at the restaurant was also killed.
The three incidents are not connected but they have some things in common: illegal guns, crime and death.
Illegal guns are connected to the spike in killings that have earned Lesotho the dubious distinction as one of the top murder capitals in the world.
Illegal guns are also the main cause of the increase in armed robberies and other violent crimes.
Although the police are trying to contain the crisis, there is little evidence that they are winning the battle. The police, already starved of resources, are dealing with an avalanche of illegal firearms that have led to bloodletting in the country.
Its officers too have died by the gun.
The killings have piled pressure on Prime Minister Sam Matekane who promised to keep every Mosotho safe during his campaign.
The murders on Friday triggered a public response from Matekane and his government.
Speaking in a national address on Lesotho TV, Matekane said he was deeply concerned by the spate of killings.
He said the government has formed a joint team with the army, police, National Security Service (NSS) and the Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) to deal with the killings and other crimes.
“We are devoted to destroying and preventing crimes so that we could live in peace, comfort and security,” Matekane said.
He said Lesotho should not be one of the countries that lack peace and stability in Africa.
He said they want to restore the dignity of the state.
Matekane said a robust response to crime will restore the trust of development partners in Lesotho and help revive the economy.
He said he has already ordered security bosses to immediately get a grip on the crisis.
The security agents, he said, are ready for the battle against crime.
Matekane said the army will go into service and work according to the constitution.
The chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Law and Public Safety, Everest Ramakatsa, said the killings and illegal guns are likely to be one of the areas of focus this year.
He said it appears that the lack of prosecution could be linked to the impunity with which murders are committed.
The Tšenola MP for the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) said because of the crisis the granting of bail should be reconsidered.
There have been cases in which murder suspects have been granted bail of as little as M1000 and then abscond.
Others have continued their killing and crime spree while on bail.
He said the police work tirelessly to arraign the perpetrators before the courts of law “but unfortunately the perpetrators are granted bail and walk away”.
“We need to gang up against crime. We need to have a collaborative approach to crime,” Ramakatsa said.
“These crimes are premeditated.”
He said sometimes it appears that some people have information on crimes when they are reluctant to report to the police.
“The high levels of murders are worrying and equally unacceptable,” he said.
“More must be done to prevent and to respond to these crimes that are often carried out publicly in a violent manner.”
The leader of the opposition in Parliament, Mathibeli Mokhothu, said the government should declare a state of emergency regarding the killings in the country.
He said all authorities in the country – chiefs, councillors and the public should help police to curb the crimes.
Timeline of gun violence
February 10: Two people were fatally shot last Friday at a restaurant in Maseru. The deceased were auditors preparing the financial reports of Naledi Funeral Planners. Both Ikhetheleng Francis Matabane and ’Mamorema ’Makong died at the scene of the crime. No arrests have been made at this stage and police investigations are still continuing.
February 3: Two men from Taung in Mohale’s Hoek district were fatally shot by unknown gunmen who are still at large. Their motionless bodies riddled with bullets were found lying 15 metres apart.
February 7: Tumisang Phororo, 27, allegedly shot and killed a man in Ha-Jobo village in Mohale’s Hoek. Phororo appeared before the Mohale’s Hoek Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Police said Phororo phoned the deceased on Tuesday at around 8pm asking him to meet along the way. The following day he was found dead. Phororo was arrested and found in possession of a 9 mm pistol that he allegedly used to kill the man. He was also found with the deceased’s phone.
January 27: ’Maretšepile Mabote, the wife of Tsikoane MP, was gunned down by a hitman allegedly in the company of her husband’s lover. She was at her home when her attackers killed her. The husband’s lover and driver were arrested on the same day.
January 7: Three men were shot dead in Matelile Ha-Tebelo when men from a nearby of Ha-Kanono raided the village during an initiation school graduation ceremony. The fight was triggered by a former police officer who presented a graduating boy with a gun.
December 27, 2022: Dr Retšelisitsoe Nko, the director of the Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation (LTDC), shot and injured one Thulo Mothepu in Hillsview in Maseru. Dr Nko is also accused of attempted murder of Sethole Mothepu and shooting at the walls of Moliko Mothepu. Dr Nko also allegedly shot himself accidentally during a scuffle to wrestle the gun from him.
December 31, 2022: A 26-year-old soldier was shot dead in Quthing as he tried to disarm a man who was randomly firing a gun at an initiation school graduation ceremony. The police said trouble started when Bolae Maqoabikane, 36, fired several shots into the air and the soldier, who was in plain clothes, asked Maqoabikane to show him the gun’s licence. Maqoabikane then allegedly got furious and shot the soldier who was rushed to Maqokho Clinic where he was later pronounced dead. Maqoabikane also shot and injured the village chief who had also demanded to see his gun licence.
December 31, 2022: A 31-year-old taxi driver, Monaheng Bohloko, from Ha-Sekhonyana, Mount Moroosi, in Quthing district, was arrested for killing a police officer, Khotso Lelimo, and injuring one Tšeliso Matela at ’Nelese bus stop.
Earlier in December last year, a 94-year-old granny was riddled with bullets by his own son, aged 76 who is a former police officer. Then he handed his 9mm pistol to the police. Nthuseng Monyatsi, the suspect, is alleged to have been infuriated by his mother’s request for food. Police said Monyatsi said he killed his mother because he wanted to save her from the misery of old age and poverty.
Majara Molupe & Tšepang Mapola
Basotho in push to reclaim anacestral lands in SA
MASERU – DOZENS of Basotho in Matatiele are pushing to reclaim their ancestral land that was seized by colonialists two centuries ago, thepost can reveal.
Those pushing the claim are being led by the clan chiefs of Bakhatla, Basia, Makholokoe, Baphuthi, and Bakuena living in both Lesotho and South Africa.
The fresh push comes after the discovery of historical documents by the Matatiele’s Basia chief, Tello Lethola Mophuthing II, the great-grandson of Chief Mokhatla Tabane.
The Lesotho delegation is led by the chief of Makholokoe, Chief Sebonomoea Khoase Ramainoane II, whom King Letsie III has gazetted as the Chief of Koung Ha-Chere in Maseru district.
The chief of the Griqua, Adam Kok Vivian II, has been invited to the meeting that is scheduled for today.
Chief Tello Mophuthing II’s discovery reveals that in 1865, Dutch settlers, with the support of the British’s Cape Colony government, dispossessed Basotho of their land and sent them to Lesotho in Qacha’s Nek, Quthing, Thaba-Tseka, and Mokhotlong districts.
The documents have the names of chiefs and their subjects who were driven from their lands.
Ramainoane told thepost yesterday that during that time there were no boundaries in that part of Lesotho separating the two countries.
“The settlers expelled Basotho from their land and forced them to leave their immovable properties such as livestock,” Ramainoane said.
“They put the police on the way, where they had created the boundaries by themselves, and when Basotho who had been expelled passed there they would be ordered to leave their livestock because what had been expelled were them alone, not their livestock,” he said.
Ramainoane said today’s meeting is to start the journey of studying who are eligible to claim land and claim reparations for lost property and amenities.
He said a committee that will oversee the coordination of land claimants will be elected today.
The second meeting is expected at the same venue in May.
Ramainoane said they expect to send a delegation to the president of South Africa “to officially claim the land and reparations”.
“This move should not be confused with the one that was pushed by political parties in the past with which they pushed for the return of the ceded Basotho territories,” he said.
Ramainoane said this one is meant to facilitate the reclaiming of land by individuals who can prove through documents and otherwise that a certain part of the modern day South Africa belonged to their family.
It is not driven by the state or a political party “but the actual descendants of the victims who can claim their family inheritance that was stolen or taken by force”.
He cited the case of former home affairs minister Motlalentoa Letsosa’s right to claim parts of Thaba-Phatšoa across the border near Mafeteng where his ancestors were expelled.
“It will depend on whether the Letsosa family will want to go to the president of South Africa and prove to him that the land actually belongs to them”.
“It is the same way with the family of Moshoeshoe I’s brother, Posholi, who were driven out of Zastron. They can claim that land as a family,” he said.
“The same way goes with the Makoae family in Qacha’s Nek who can march to South Africa and legally and officially lodge a claim for their lands in Matatiele.”
There are several families that have shown interest in the move to reclaim their lands in South Africa.
One of these is Lethola, a Lephuthing by clan, whose descendants say he was removed from Mabenyeng in Matatiele and resettled in Qacha’s Nek, Ha-Sekake, where he established a village called Matholeng, which was named after him.
Another interested family is that of Ramoroba Thatho who was also removed from Matatiele and resettled in Quthing in Seforong.
The Mothebesoane family that was removed from what is now called Mount Fletcher or a place close to it, claim the ruins of their village are still found in Ha-Mothebesoane.
Then there is the Makoti family, which is now known by the surname Faso that was also expelled together with the Mothebesoane family.
These families have grown to hundreds of members.
Caswell Tlali
‘From village girl to MP’
MASERU – ’Mamokete Ntšekhe, always elegantly dressed, nowadays delivers lively debates in Parliament. But it has not always been like that.
Ntšekhe knows what it means to be poor.
“I used to have a crust of dirt on my body,” Ntšekhe, the first woman to be elected into parliament in the Mphosong constituency, says.
Growing up in the hard-to-reach area of Bobete in Thaba-Tseka, Ntšekhe’s daily struggle was how she would survive the next day.
“Life was hard. I know the tough life of a Mosotho girl in the rural areas of the country. I know how to collect wood and draw water,” she says.
But she fought against all odds, underlining her resilience as a politician who has refused to be defined by her background.
Her fortunes now have dramatically changed. Today as an MP she is fighting for the betterment of the people of her Mphosong constituency.
A mother and a nurse, Ntšekhe says she has experienced debilitating stories from women suffering from abuse.
“I want to be the voice of the voiceless in Parliament,” Ntšekhe says. “There is a lot of injustice against women and girls in almost every corner of the country.”
During her days as a nurse, Ntšekhe realised that these injustices against women need to be addressed. Men, she says, are the biggest perpetrators.
“Some women end up hiding their health booklets so that their husbands do not see that they are using family planning methods to prevent unplanned pregnancies,” she says.
“Being an MP accords me an opportunity to amplify my efforts to protect women and other vulnerable groups. My experience as a nurse has shown me that many women are not even aware that they are being abused,” she says.
The job, she says, opened her eyes and pushed her to organise outreach programmes for men living in rural areas because “they seem to lack understanding on some family planning issues”.
Calm and down to earth, Ntšekhe is not one of those Basotho career politicians.
“I have never put on a T-shirt associated with any political party,” she says.
After successfully completing her studies at Khethisa High School, she enrolled with the National University of Lesotho (NUL) to pursue a BSc degree in Midwifery in 2005.
When the Prime Minister Sam Matekane, a super-rich businessman, launched a political party, the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), Ntšekhe decided to join the fray.
“I felt an urge to join him to drive the vision, so I decided to contest the elections,” Ntšekhe says.
“My work is no longer limited to advocacy. I now also make laws and policies in Parliament to protect vulnerable groups such as women. Awareness is also critical for women to know their rights.
Women should know that there are many opportunities out there for them,” Ntšekhe says.
Another cause for her is to ensure that women take part in mainstream economic activities.
To achieve this, she says, women should get improved access to information.
The plight of children failing to attend school because of lack of school fees is another of her concerns.
“It should be clear to parents that it is their responsibility to take their children to school in order to pave their future through education. It is heart-rending to see children looking after animals instead of going to schools,” she says.
She says there are also cases of child-headed families that affect some children’s ability to go to school.
“Regrettably, children are the ones suffering and their education is compromised,” laments Ntšekhe.
“We have tried as a family to assist some children go to school but there are still many outside schools. We have limited resources to take a larger number,” says Ntšekhe, a businesswoman with interests in mining, technology and courier services.
She says a pressing issue that needs urgent attention is the scourge of child marriages that are common in most rural areas in the country.
“We have to make noise about this issue because it has a devastating impact on the lives of the girl child. Girls have to go to school so that they can get high paying jobs in future,” she says, adding that parents should not look at the brideprice at the expense of their children’s future.
She alludes to her own success as an example of how education can change the fortunes of girls from poor backgrounds.
For her high school studies, Ntšekhe moved from Mokhotlong to Leribe’s Khethisa in 2003.
“That is where I met my husband,” Ntšekhe recalls, adding that the father of her children is her soul mate and crediting him with supporting her political and business interests.
After completing her studies at the NUL, she worked at Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital but later left for South Africa to join her husband, who was already there.
“Things were rough there. I had no job,” Ntšekhe says, attributing the situation to South Africa’s long procedure for one to be admitted as a nurse.
Faced with the difficulty, the couple started an Information and Technology (IT) company.
“As a nurse, I did not have the skills to run the company. I knew nothing about IT issues. But I was effective as an administrator and overseer of the company,” says Ntšekhe, who helps the needy by doing sharecropping with them in their fields.
“With the scarce resources I have, I want to invest in rural development to change the economic landscape of my constituency,” says Ntšekhe, who holds a Masters in Nursing Intensive Care obtained from Wits University in South Africa in 2014.
In 2021, a few months before becoming an MP, Ntšekhe obtained a Certificate in Business Development and Entrepreneurship from UNISA.
Ntšekhe is in the process of enrolling with the University of Cape Town to pursue a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA).
She describes the death of her mother in 2010 as the saddest moment of her life.
“Three days before I graduated from the NUL, I lost my mother. What made matters worse for me is that she was sick. She just collapsed,” says, fighting back some tears.
“I was crowned the best student in nursing but regrettably, my mother was not there to witness the moment,” says Ntšekhe, adding that her ultimate goal is to establish a foundation to take care of orphans and vulnerable children.
Majara Molupe
Minister blasts radio stations over ethics
MASERU – COMMUNICATIONS Minister Nthati Moorosi has criticised radio presenters and journalists for failing to uphold ethical standards in broadcasting.
Speaking during Radio Day celebrations at the State Library in Maseru on Monday, Moorosi said it was worrying that “Lesotho radio presenters are not following their ethics”.
“Radio is a very powerful platform that people believe in but people behind the microphone are losing the ethics and professionalism,” Moorosi said.
She complained that some radio presenters “spend hours talking about things that they know nothing about”.
“People fuel that by making unfounded phone calls,” she said.
It was precisely for this reason that some Basotho now prefer to listen to international radio stations rather than their own, Moorosi said.
She said most radio stations were politically biased.
“People believe what the radio stations (air), they should not be misled,” she said.
Moorosi said radio allows people to interact on different issues and enlighten citizens to interpret policies.
She said what worries her most in the excessive focus on political topics rather than real issues that affect people’s lives.
“You should go down to Basotho and talk about their issues instead of doing easy press conferences,” she said.
Speaking at the same occasion, the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA-Lesotho) National Director, Lekhetho Ntsukunyane, lambasted local journalists for snubbing training programmes organised by the institution.
Ntsukunyane said presenters “refuse to come for training, they do not want to be trained”.
Ntsukunyane said MISA-Lesotho has in the past organised several workshops for the local media but only a few attended such programmes.
Those who snub the training programmes continue to practice journalism in an unprofessional manner, he said.
“Sometimes we even take ordinary people for workshops, as journalists refuse to attend,” Ntsukunyane said.
“We already know some media houses that will never attend any (programmes organised by) MISA,” he said.
Talking about the weaknesses and threats of the media industry, Ntsukunyane said the entire sector relies heavily on the government for adverts, making it not strong enough to hold the government accountable.
“The people expect us to tell the truth on what the government is doing,” he said.
Ntsukunyane said the reforms that the past parliament failed to pass were to help change the situation in the media where radio stations focus on party politics and leave out important issues like health.
He said some individuals running some radio stations were affiliated to political parties and seek to use their proximity to power to get government advertising.
“We wanted to reform the way the government advertises, we want them to form an independent advertising agency to mediate in issues such as these,” he said.
He said it will be hard for Lesotho media houses to be independent when the government still calls the shots through the placing of adverts.
He said a strong and vibrant radio industry can play a critical role in promoting a free and independent media, enhancing the quality of life for all citizens.
“We also call on the government to take steps to ensure that radio broadcasting remains accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all.”
He said they believe that a strong and vibrant radio industry can play a critical role in promoting free and independent media, and enhancing the quality of life for all citizens.
“We also call on the government to take steps to ensure that radio broadcasting remains accessible, affordable, and inclusive for all”.
Nkheli Liphoto
We need decisive intervention
Post-minority rule literature
Deal with underlying causes of GBV
Sister Phiri’s reckless pen
A government of spinning
Medical school: a great idea that must not fail
Pita takes women’s league by storm
Jelusic says ready for Flames’ test
Seahlolo dreams big
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Weekly Police Report
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
The middle class have failed us
Professionalising education
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
We have lost our moral indignation
MP charged with stock-theft
Row over army secrets
End of the road for Letsatsi
Coalition politics are bad for development
Literature and reality
Kamoli threatened
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
