The smell of death

MASERU – FIVE men armed with firearms are in police custody after they were nabbed at a roadblock in Thota-ea-Likhang en route to Mafeteng district.

The men, aged between 29 and 34, were arrested by the Morija police on Monday afternoon. They were driving in a black Golf belonging to one of the suspects.

Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said the first suspect, who is from Roma Ha-Kholoko, had a 9mm pistol and six bullets.

Two suspects, from Matelile, had a 0.38 pistol and six bullets each.

The third, who is from Ha-Lenono, was armed with a 0.38 and 11 bullets.

The 5th suspect, from Taung Ha-Moletsane, was armed with a 9mm pistol with 14 bullets.

S/Supt Mopeli said one of the suspects was wanted in connection with four murder cases while the other suspect is out on bail after he allegedly killed a person in Matelile.

“The suspects will appear in court once the police investigations are complete,” S/Supt Mopeli said.

Last Thursday soldiers picked up nine men in Maseru and handed them over to the police after an armed robbery at a supermarket.

They had three 9mm pistols and a 0.38 pistol.

They are yet to appear before the Maseru magistrate’s court.

On Friday, Ikhetheleng Matabane, a prominent Chartered Accountant and chief financial officer of Naledi Funeral Planners, was shot dead by two gunmen at a local restaurant.

Naledi’s finance manager ’Maserema ‘Makong who was in a meeting with Matabane at the restaurant was also killed.

The three incidents are not connected but they have some things in common: illegal guns, crime and death.

Illegal guns are connected to the spike in killings that have earned Lesotho the dubious distinction as one of the top murder capitals in the world.

Illegal guns are also the main cause of the increase in armed robberies and other violent crimes.

Although the police are trying to contain the crisis, there is little evidence that they are winning the battle. The police, already starved of resources, are dealing with an avalanche of illegal firearms that have led to bloodletting in the country.

Its officers too have died by the gun.

The killings have piled pressure on Prime Minister Sam Matekane who promised to keep every Mosotho safe during his campaign.

The murders on Friday triggered a public response from Matekane and his government.

Speaking in a national address on Lesotho TV, Matekane said he was deeply concerned by the spate of killings.

He said the government has formed a joint team with the army, police, National Security Service (NSS) and the Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) to deal with the killings and other crimes.

“We are devoted to destroying and preventing crimes so that we could live in peace, comfort and security,” Matekane said.

He said Lesotho should not be one of the countries that lack peace and stability in Africa.

He said they want to restore the dignity of the state.

Matekane said a robust response to crime will restore the trust of development partners in Lesotho and help revive the economy.

He said he has already ordered security bosses to immediately get a grip on the crisis.

The security agents, he said, are ready for the battle against crime.

Matekane said the army will go into service and work according to the constitution.

The chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Law and Public Safety, Everest Ramakatsa, said the killings and illegal guns are likely to be one of the areas of focus this year.

He said it appears that the lack of prosecution could be linked to the impunity with which murders are committed.

The Tšenola MP for the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) said because of the crisis the granting of bail should be reconsidered.

There have been cases in which murder suspects have been granted bail of as little as M1000 and then abscond.

Others have continued their killing and crime spree while on bail.

He said the police work tirelessly to arraign the perpetrators before the courts of law “but unfortunately the perpetrators are granted bail and walk away”.

“We need to gang up against crime. We need to have a collaborative approach to crime,” Ramakatsa said.

“These crimes are premeditated.”

He said sometimes it appears that some people have information on crimes when they are reluctant to report to the police.

“The high levels of murders are worrying and equally unacceptable,” he said.

“More must be done to prevent and to respond to these crimes that are often carried out publicly in a violent manner.”

The leader of the opposition in Parliament, Mathibeli Mokhothu, said the government should declare a state of emergency regarding the killings in the country.

He said all authorities in the country – chiefs, councillors and the public should help police to curb the crimes.

Timeline of gun violence

February 10: Two people were fatally shot last Friday at a restaurant in Maseru. The deceased were auditors preparing the financial reports of Naledi Funeral Planners. Both Ikhetheleng Francis Matabane and ’Mamorema ’Makong died at the scene of the crime. No arrests have been made at this stage and police investigations are still continuing.

February 3: Two men from Taung in Mohale’s Hoek district were fatally shot by unknown gunmen who are still at large. Their motionless bodies riddled with bullets were found lying 15 metres apart.

February 7: Tumisang Phororo, 27, allegedly shot and killed a man in Ha-Jobo village in Mohale’s Hoek. Phororo appeared before the Mohale’s Hoek Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Police said Phororo phoned the deceased on Tuesday at around 8pm asking him to meet along the way. The following day he was found dead. Phororo was arrested and found in possession of a 9 mm pistol that he allegedly used to kill the man. He was also found with the deceased’s phone.

January 27: ’Maretšepile Mabote, the wife of Tsikoane MP, was gunned down by a hitman allegedly in the company of her husband’s lover. She was at her home when her attackers killed her. The husband’s lover and driver were arrested on the same day.

January 7: Three men were shot dead in Matelile Ha-Tebelo when men from a nearby of Ha-Kanono raided the village during an initiation school graduation ceremony. The fight was triggered by a former police officer who presented a graduating boy with a gun.

December 27, 2022: Dr Retšelisitsoe Nko, the director of the Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation (LTDC), shot and injured one Thulo Mothepu in Hillsview in Maseru. Dr Nko is also accused of attempted murder of Sethole Mothepu and shooting at the walls of Moliko Mothepu. Dr Nko also allegedly shot himself accidentally during a scuffle to wrestle the gun from him.

December 31, 2022: A 26-year-old soldier was shot dead in Quthing as he tried to disarm a man who was randomly firing a gun at an initiation school graduation ceremony. The police said trouble started when Bolae Maqoabikane, 36, fired several shots into the air and the soldier, who was in plain clothes, asked Maqoabikane to show him the gun’s licence. Maqoabikane then allegedly got furious and shot the soldier who was rushed to Maqokho Clinic where he was later pronounced dead. Maqoabikane also shot and injured the village chief who had also demanded to see his gun licence.

December 31, 2022: A 31-year-old taxi driver, Monaheng Bohloko, from Ha-Sekhonyana, Mount Moroosi, in Quthing district, was arrested for killing a police officer, Khotso Lelimo, and injuring one Tšeliso Matela at ’Nelese bus stop.

Earlier in December last year, a 94-year-old granny was riddled with bullets by his own son, aged 76 who is a former police officer. Then he handed his 9mm pistol to the police. Nthuseng Monyatsi, the suspect, is alleged to have been infuriated by his mother’s request for food. Police said Monyatsi said he killed his mother because he wanted to save her from the misery of old age and poverty.

Majara Molupe & Tšepang Mapola