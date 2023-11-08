News
The triple troubles of Ribaneng
POVERTY, neglect, and famo gangs are the unholy trinity that has beset children in Ribaneng High School and surrounding villages.
The high school, serving at least 10 villages, has only 100 students because other children have either not enrolled or dropped out.
Those who still attend school have grades lower than their peers in other schools in the districts and nationally.
Teachers say children in Ribaneng leave school to look for jobs because many of them have taken the role of parents who are either dead or have left for South Africa.
Abject poverty has beleaguered many families in the area, mostly because young people who can work are either dead or have left to search for jobs in town or South Africa.
Many of those who have left no longer come back and have abandoned their children, leaving them in the care of elderly grandparents.
When the families are not battling to fend for themselves they are dealing with famo music gangs that routinely unleash violence on them or lure their children to join their ranks.
Puleng Nkaleche, the Ribaneng High School principal, says students still attending classes do not pay school fees. She says when she presses the parents for payment they only manage to pay up to M100.
The set annual fee for the school is M1 500, an amount Nkaleche says most of the parents cannot afford. Nkaleche says she ends up allowing the children to continue coming to school “or else the school will have to close”.
“Many of the children I have in this school are orphans and are raised by grandparents or other relatives,” Nkaleche says.
“I doubt that they have breakfast when they leave their homes because at lunchtime we send them back home to eat as we no longer serve meals at school.”
“Even when we send them home we have no guarantee that the children have anything to eat there. This pains my heart. It is beyond me as a person.”
Nkaleche, with a quavering voice, says in the past the school used to provide meals but they have since stopped because parents do not pay.
She says she finds it hard to exclude children for tuition arrears.
“It goes against the person I am inside,” she says, adding: “I look at the child and see the helplessness right in their eyes.”
“Sometimes I lock myself in the office and cry, alone.”
She says what disheartens her the most is that some of the fathers of children who are not paying fees come from South African mines, illegal and legal, every December to show off by throwing parties and drinking alcohol.
She says such fathers wear expensive clothes and drive cars but do not take care of their children.
She says many boys from her school have dropped out in the past five years and joined the illegal mining in South Africa, coming back to boast of their attained riches.
“This has sowed the wrong seed in the minds of many boys here, they no longer see why they should continue with school when there is evidence that they can make it in life without education.”
Nkaleche says this year alone five children have dropped out of school while many others have been dispirited to the extent that they often dodge classes for petty reasons.
“There are no parents at home to coach them for many of them come from child-headed families”.
Going around in the village on a rainy Thursday last week, thepost met three young boys who were not at school.
Clad in blankets, gumboots and balaclavas, the children could not explain why they were not in school.
Nkaleche talks about a 15-year-old girl whose mother left her with a two-year-old sickly sibling.
“The girl ended up dropping out of school for good.”
Nkaleche says she tried asking for help from the police, who said she should tell the girl’s mother to go to their station.
“Where should I get that parent? If I had access to her I would go straight to her instead of going to the police. I went there only because she had abandoned the children.”
Nkaleche says her staff often contribute money from their own pockets to buy school uniforms for some students.
The science teacher at the school, Tokelo Motsomi, says they are alarmed by the level to which famo gangs influence their students and the youths in the area.
Motsomi, born and raised in Ribaneng, says gang wars associated with famo and illegal gold mining in South Africa have left deep wounds on the children.
He recalls when two young girls from a nearby Ribaneng Primary School fought during the school educational project when their teacher had put them in the same group for discussion.
The children, Motsomi says, fought because a relative of one had allegedly shot and killed the other’s father.
“You can imagine how boys behave because of gang wars if it affects even girls to this level,” he says.
“Our boys’ dream here is not to go to school to get enough education to make a living but rather to grow up so that they join famo gangs and take revenge for their slain relatives,” he says.
Ribaneng village, sitting on the foot of Thaba-Bobe Mountain, flanked by Mount Lekhache in the west and Mount Mahlatsa in the east, is home to three vicious famo gangs fighting for power.
The villages, some 105 kilometres south of Maseru deep in the rural areas of Mafeteng district, have rich loam soils and an abundance of ground water but there is no one to still the land. Most families in this area cannot afford seed and fertiliser. And even if they put something on the ground there is no one to work the land because those who head families are either the elderly or too young.
Ribaneng High School itself has over 10 acres of land in which it grows food for the children but due to weather inconsistency caused by climate change the harvest has been poor for the past two years.
“We are unable to feed these children despite that we have land and water,” Nkaleche says.
She is calling on people of goodwill to help the school, especially with counselling services for boys who are lured into gangsterism once they drop out and join traditional initiation schools.
She also calls for help to support income-generating projects that can show boys that they can make it in life without joining illegal miners in South Africa.
The school, she says, has enough land for such projects.
Caswell Tlali
Matekane cornered
PRIME Minister Sam Matekane is cornered and running out of options as he battles an incessant onslaught from an opposition that wants to topple him.
Matekane, the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) officials and his coalition partners spent the past weekend scrounging for numbers to fend off the impending vote-of-no-confidence.
But by Sunday evening, a day before the motion was to be discussed, it was clear that the government did not have enough numbers.
The opposition’s numbers, on the other hand, had swelled to 65, four votes more than the simple majority needed to remove the prime minister and upend the government.
A hastily organised RFP caucus confirmed that the ruling party and its partners lacked the numbers to defend the government.
Frantic and desperate last-minute efforts to persuade some opposition MPs to ditch their camp and fight in the government’s corner came to nought.
Machesetsa Mofomobe, the Basotho National Party leader, is one of those who received a pleading phone call from a senior RFP member. He rebuffed the overtures, telling the RFP official who is a member of the party’s executive committee and a minister, he was not interested in cutting a deal with the prime minister.
Basotho Patriotic Party leader, Tefo Mapesela, also received a call but refused to budge.
A senior Basotho Action Party official told thepost that an RFP official called and pleaded with him to find MPs that would help sway the vote in the government’s favour.
He says there were some hints that there could be promises of financial rewards and some ministerial positions. He refused, telling the RFP official that it was too late.
All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader, Nkaku Kabi, confirmed that the prime minister offered his party five ministerial positions if he helped him defeat the no-confidence motion.
He too says he rejected the offer, preferring to stand with the opposition.
And so a plan B was hatched.
At 2:30pm on Monday, half an hour before the motion was due to be tabled in parliament, opposition parties and their leaders received court papers.
It was an application filed by Lejone Puseletso, an RFP MP, seeking to block parliament from debating the motion.
Puseletso wants the court to declare the ninth constitutional amendment to section 87 (5) (a) unconstitutional. The amendment says a prime minister should resign if they lose a vote-of-no-confidence.
It replaced the section that allowed the prime minister to either resign within three days or advise the King to dissolve parliament after losing the support of the majority of MPs.
In this case, the ninth amendment means Prime Minister Matekane’s only option is to resign if he loses the vote-of-no-confidence.
Puseletso wants the court to reinstate the previous section that gave a prime minister an option to advise the king to dissolve parliament and call a fresh election.
He also argues that the motion should be deferred pending the conclusion of the reforms which he says will be the basis on which parliament will come up with “comprehensive provisions to regulate the passing of the vote of no confidence”.
Curiously, Puseletso did not bring the application on an urgent basis. Instead, he suggests that the matter be heard on October 30.
The opposition says this is evidence that the government is using the court case to buy time while it garners enough support to insulate itself from the vote-of-no-confidence.
The opposition responded on Tuesday calling Puseletso’s application a “hopeless case” meant to stall their motion to remove Matekane and imploring the court to expedite the hearing.
In an affidavit, Motlatsi Maqelepo, the deputy leader of the BAP, argues that Puseletso’s application is meant to drag the courts into what is essentially a parliamentary issue that should be determined by MPs.
Maqelepo says the political intent of the application is to interfere with the separation of powers of the arms of government.
He argues that the court had no authority to restrict parliament’s ability to pass a vote-of-no-confidence against the prime minister.
Maqelepo says there is no justification for Puseletso to seek an order blocking the motion pending the passing of the reforms.
Puseletso’s true motive, Maqelepo notes, is to defer the motion until the passing of reforms with constitutional provisions favourable to the ruling party and the prime minister.
“The ripple effect of this effort is to embroil the courts of law in political issues instead of upholding the rule of law as spelt out in the constitution.”
The court will hear arguments on October 26 but in the meantime, the opposition is moving at full speed to consolidate its numbers.
Matekane has six days to persuade enough MPs to back his administration which is facing collapse after only 11 months in power.
But a defeat in the High Court will not be the end of the road for Matekane. An appeal could give him more time to mount a fightback.
The opposition is also ratcheting up pressure by trying to remove the deputy speaker, Tšepang Tšita-Mosena. Opposition MPs say they are going after Tšita-Mosena to prove to the prime minister that they have enough numbers to topple him.
A deputy speaker, like the prime minister, can be removed by a simple majority.
A two-thirds majority is required to remove the Speaker of Parliament.
Staff Reporter
A tribute to a true soldier
When Moshoeshoe Fako’s mother heard that her son had joined the military in late 1986, she burst into tears and wept.
Her mother could not understand why her son, who at the time was only 16 and was still just a small boy, would risk his life by joining the army.
A few months earlier in January 1986, the army, led by Major General Metsing Lekhanya, had overthrown the then Prime Minister Leabua Jonathan.
“She was shocked that I had joined the military during that time. She just could not believe that I could make it as a soldier,” Moshoeshoe told thepost in an interview in November 2018, almost five years ago.
“My mother could not believe that I could be part of the military as she was fully aware of the politics of those times.”
Despite his mother’s misgivings about his career choice, Moshoeshoe was determined to join the military, lured by the macho image that his peers who had joined the army would often project.
He was also fascinated by what he heard from friends about how tough military training was.
“The thinking then was that for you to be a man, you had to join the army,” he said. “You had to prove that you were a man and that you were strong.”
Moshoeshoe served in the military between 1986 and 2000 when he retired.
Even after he left the military, Moshoeshoe continued to demonstrate the traits and characteristics of a true soldier – his fiercely patriotic nature and his willingness to speak truth to power, with no fear of the consequences.
When we spoke to him five years ago, 18 years after he had retired from the army, Moshoeshoe tellingly still spoke of himself as “a soldier, who is driven by patriotism”.
And so when former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane summoned him from South Africa for national duty in Lesotho in 2012, Moshoeshoe said he immediately complied and came back home to serve his country.
“As a patriot and a soldier who understands that his country comes first, I had to listen to the call of the Prime Minister and I immediately resigned from Impala after consulting my wife.”
Moshoeshoe joined Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital in 2012 where he worked in the radiology department until 2015 when he quit the hospital to join politics.
“I was happy to help my own people,” he says.
He was later elected MP for Mabote constituency in 2017 under Thabane’s All Basotho Convention (ABC) party. He quit the ABC in April 2021 and joined the Basotho Action Party (BAP) under Professor Nqosa Mahao only for him to hop onto the newly formed Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) last year.
Moshoeshoe holds the distinct honour of having served as a bodyguard to two of Lesotho’s recent Prime Ministers. He also served as Pakalitha Mosisili’s bodyguard.
Moshoeshoe attended a VIP protection course while still in the army.
But last Saturday, that booming voice was silenced when a gunman who had been called to an accident scene pulled the trigger and mercilessly pumped several bullets into his big frame in Maseru.
The police say they suspect this was a case of road rage.
Moshoeshoe’s suspected killer, Tebello Khabo, 37, was granted bail of M1 000 on Tuesday.
In a moving tribute this week, Motlatsi Maqelepo, the deputy leader of the Basotho Action Party (BAP), told thepost that Moshoeshoe was a fearless politician who was not afraid to voice his opinions.
He said Moshoeshoe was a self-driven individual who knew what he wanted in politics which saw him serve as the chairperson of the ABC’s caucus in parliament when they were still members of the party.
Maqelepo said from there, Moshoeshoe rose to become chairman of the social cluster in parliament where he fought to improve the rights of the people in the health sector.
“He asked to be elected to those positions because he wanted to dispense his skills and knowledge,” Maqelepo said.
“He would voice his opinions forcefully.”
He later assumed the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Parliamentary Forum Health Cluster.
“He was a powerful politician,” Maqelepo said.
He said one of his major achievements while serving as an MP was to push for a motion that MPs should do away with paperwork and use electronic devices.
That was no small feat in an institution that appeared beholden to ancient parliamentary traditions and practices.
He said Moshoeshoe would always be punctual, thanks to his military training, when attending parliamentary sessions.
He was a disciplined man, Maqelepo said.
Moshoeshoe is survived by his wife and five children and two grandchildren. He will be buried in Mabote next week.
Staff Reporter
Civil servant fights to block PAC
A civil servant wants the High Court to stop the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) quizzing him over his involvement in the alleged corruption that happened during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Molise Motsukunyane, a procurement officer in the Ministry of Health, also wants the court to order parliament to replace the PAC members.
“We seek an order that it should be declared that the National Assembly must ensure that reasonable steps are taken to replace the current members of the Public Accounts Committee,” Motsukunyane says in an urgent application filed last week.
He brought the case after the PAC grilled him over M7 million which was paid to several companies that supplied goods and services to the government during the pandemic.
At one point during the hearing, ’Machabana Lemphane-Letsie, the committee’s chairperson, reminded Motsukunyane that he was still in the office because he was granted a court order stopping the government from transferring him to another ministry.
Lemphane-Letsie also accused him of corruption.
Motsukunyane claims, in his court papers, that Lemphane-Letsie and ’Mamarame Matela, a committee member, “embarrassed me during the committee session where they said I am corrupt”.
“I seek an order of the court interdicting the PAC from summoning me to appear again before it.”
He wants Lemphane-Letsie’s appointment PAC chairperson nullified on account that it was unlawful and irregular.
Motsukunyane is also seeking an order declaring that it was incorrect and unjust for Lemphane-Letsie and Matela to accuse him of corruption.
He pleads for an order directing the clerk of parliament, Advocate Fine Maema, to release the Auditor General’s report on the financial affairs of the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) and the Home Affairs Ministry.
Matela left her position as chief executive officer of the LCA under a dark cloud and after a bruising court battle.
Lemphane-Letsie was the principal secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs before joining active politics.
Motsukunyane could be demanding the Auditor General’s reports on the LCA and the Ministry of Home Affairs because he wants to take the fight back to Matela and Lemphane-Letsie.
Motsukunyane was supposed to return to the PAC for roasting on October 2 but did not show up and later approached the High Court to interdict the committee from summoning him last week.
In a previous hearing, he had been grilled about more than M7 million paid to companies with questionable licences during the Covid-19 lockdown.
The committee wanted him to explain why he was awarding contracts to companies to supply goods and services that are not stated in their traders’ licences.
Bokamoso Medical Aid provides medical aid services but supplied fumigation chemicals to the Health Ministry and was paid M711 201.
MS Brokers supplied and installed medical oxygen equipment for M2.8 million.
Frasers Lesotho, a grocery wholesaler, supplied and installed medical equipment for over M2.5 million.
Oasis Business Suppliers specialises in office furniture but supplied beds and mattresses for over M1.2 million.
During the questioning, Lemphane-Letsie asked Motsukunyane why they bought the goods from Bokamoso Medical Aid yet its job is to provide medical aid.
She again asked why they bought from MS Brokers as it specialises in office equipment while Frasers is a wholesaler and Oasis specialises in office furniture.
“Why did you buy from them without even seeking approval from the NDSO (National Drug Service Organisation),” Lemphane-Letsie asked.
Motsukunyane’s initial response was that he only knew MS Brokers from the list that the PAC was reading.
He was however interrupted by Lemphane-Letsie who said he should know everything that happened in the office.
Motsukunyane said MS Brokers is a company that was given authority by Fox Solution to supply oxygen in Lesotho.
“Fox also wrote a pledge to take responsibility for everything and then we decided to engage them,” Motsukunyane said.
Lemphane-Letsie argued that Fox only promised to take responsibility for the cylinders alone and not the oxygen.
Motsukunyane said he thought Fox would take responsibility for everything if things go wrong.
“You are in that office because you fought for that position, you refused when transferred and fought for that job,” she said.
Motsukunyane responded that this was not true.
“Because you are incompetent you cannot answer for the office that you fought to manage,” Lemphane-Letsie said.
She said Motsukunyane wants to hide his corruption.
Montoeli Masoetsa, another PAC member, suggested that Motsukunyane be arrested because he was playing games with the committee.
“He wants to hide the corruption that they did under his watch, we must make sure he sleeps in the cell,” Masoetsa said.
Motsukunyane admitted that he might have not checked the MS Brokers’ history well.
“I was only focused on Fox Solution,” he said.
Staff Reporter
