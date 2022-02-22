Thebe’s ching-ching lessons

MASERU – ‘GREAT losses are great lessons.’

This Asian proverb has proved true for Tokiso Nthebe, a young Mosotho financial management expert who rose from the ashes of his mistakes to the top of his profession.

Nthebe is now helping others handle finances better by using his experiences as an example.

“We have the responsibility to change our bad spending habits and be responsible on how we use our money,” said the 33-year-old.



His mission, through his TKO Consultancy, is to facilitate financial literacy and financial education.

Nthebe’s consultancy firm was registered in 2015, ideally to teach small and medium enterprise owners about finance.

“People can learn from my mistakes,” he said.

He said his first mistake as a financial banker was using his money recklessly.

His second mistake was to buy a car that he could not afford at that time.

“Since I was able to afford the monthly instalments, I thought I was affording it yet that was not the case,” said Nthebe.



Nthebe said his third mistake was to spend all his salary without savings for rainy days.

“I was living pay-check to pay-check,” he recalled.

The fourth mistake was getting into a clothing debt to the tune of M15 000.

“There was a point when I was in so much trouble in terms of my finances and the biggest problem was that since I am a finance graduate I was supposed to have handled it better,” he said.



Nthebe said he then wrote a blog on the seven financial mistakes he made during his 20s.

“Although it was not that easy to write about my mistakes on a blog, it got so much reaction immediately after I uploaded, and I realised that most of the youth are running into serious financial problems,” he says.

“That was when TKO Consultancy decided to move into financial education programs and financial literacy.”

H

e added that he used his financial qualifications, work experience and his mistakes to be a change agent.

He embarked on campaigns on social media, radios and TV and also wrote articles for Alliance Insurance in a newspaper column called Leruo.

He has so far managed to garner over 1,200 subscribers on his YouTube channel and has between 200 to 300 people who listen to his podcast.



Nthebe has also done a lot of webinars in different countries including Botswana, Kenya, Tanzania and Lesotho where 82 to 200 people attended, depending on the programme.

He is also hosting workshops and conferences.

“I have done a lot of financial education in the last two to three years,” he said.

Nthebe, who was selected to join the Mandela Washington Fellowship in the United States for six weeks, is also providing financial education to primary school students.



He says most of his clients are over 50 years old and “in those ages, it is so difficult to fix all their financial problems”.

He then decided to educate youths in their 20s.

“I was still not satisfied so I decided to target primary school students as well. I have since realised that the moment you start working with them and help them to understand what money is and how it works they make sound decisions,” said Nthebe.

Time management, discipline and being consistent are the secret to financial success, he said.



“The other important factors that I am preaching in 2022 is balance and holistic wellness, which is the practice of treating the whole mind, body, and spirit,” said Nthebe.

Despite being a financial literacy coach, Nthebe still has to fight his own urges.

“I try to strike a balance between my profession and my lifestyle since I am an adventurous person. I sometimes break my own rules,” he said.



Luckily, Nthebe has a circle of friends that he credits with keeping him in line.

“I ensure that I surround myself with people who hold me accountable and want me to be the best version of myself to succeed in everything that I do,” he said.

Nthebe said his family raised him through the business of selling fat cakes, chips and fish and that groomed him into becoming business-minded.



He says since he likes to own “nice things”, He would sell airtime at home and even at boarding school from when he was in primary school.

He says he used to sell some snacks too at school.

“I had the whole business happening at school. Sometimes I would play some games which pay cash,” he said, adding that he bought his matric outfit with cash from such cash generating games.



At university, he was involved in student leadership, mentorship and student promotion where he would promote different products to be paid.

“I also liked to write and I am now getting paid to write. I have always been that someone who likes to speak and I am now getting paid to speak,” said Nthebe, who credits his boarding school experience for fostering in him a sense of self-discipline.

He plans to grow his firm into one of the most known brands.



“Since TKO Consultancy is me, I want to see it grow beyond my person. It should be a stand-alone brand visible in all of Lesotho before penetrating the whole of Africa,” he said.

“My objective is to see Basotho literate in financial planning to make good decisions and to become financially free from scams and the depression brought by financial challenges,” said Nthebe.

Nthebe urged people to be responsible with their finances.



“Our responsibility is to have a good relationship with our money, to change our bad spending habits, think and plan for tomorrow, and enjoy our money,” he said.

He says most of his clients do not understand their income statements, balance sheets, cash flow statements and how these can help a business to boom.

Nthebe was born and raised in the Mafeteng Hospital Area.



He is a personal financial coach, financial literacy educator, a regular contributor to webinars and print publications, a content creator on platforms such as YouTube, articles, blogs, and the podcast he launched last year and a brand for The PR Network and Brand Network.

After completing his matric in 2006, he was enrolled at the University of Pretoria in 2007 where he studied BCom Financial Management.

After graduating in 2010, he furthered his studies at the same university doing an Honours Degree in BCom Financial Management.



In 2012 after completing his Honours Degree, he came to work in Lesotho where he was so fortunate to be enrolled in the Joint Graduate Development Programme at the Nedbank Lesotho.

In 2013 he got a job as a banker before being promoted to a Business Relations manager the following year, a role in which he was responsible for helping small and medium enterprises and banking clients with their banking needs.

In 2015 he joined several organisations, including Vodacom Lesotho, where he was a manager of Sales and Distribution.



In the meantime, he registered his company, TKO Consultancy and started nurturing it bit by bit and making sense of where he wants to go as a business person.

As part of his educational journey to enhance his skills, he applied for a Master’s Degree in Financial Management.

In 2019, he enrolled for a BCom Financial Planning degree.

“I realised that the BCom Finance Management course did not go deeper into financial planning. I wanted to do something special,” he said.



“In 2020, as I started working with a few clients I realised that as much as I had all these qualifications and work experience, there was a new element when it came to financial planning which is financial coaching,” he said.

He said he realised that he still needed to enhance his skills in financial coaching so that he would not only be able to help his clients but to make an impact as well.

He applied for a short course in Financial Coaching in 2010 at the University of Free State.

Nthebe says over time he realised that young people make a lot of financial mistakes regardless of their professions but he is on a mission to help them.