thepost Newsbot launched

MASERU – thepost on Tuesday officially launched a new, innovative platform to distribute news content via WhatsApp.

Speaking at the launch of thepost Newsbot, Shakeman Mugari, who is the editor of the newspaper said the era in which newspapers would boast of being the biggest on the market is over.

“The era of bigness is gone. What matters is customer experience,” Mugari said.

“Advertisers have been shooting in the dark for years,” he said.

But with the Newsbot, advertisers will be able to know who has seen their advert, their age as well as location.

Mugari said in this digital era an average person spends 18 hours on WhatsApp in a month, according to studies, while many others are on Facebook.

He said in Lesotho there are about 500 000 people on WhatsApp.

Through the Newsbot, advertisers will be able to reach their targeted audiences in real time.

He said advertisers who rely on traditional newspapers “do not know whether it has been shared 20 000 times or not” because “you rely on what the marketing people are telling you”.

But with the Newsbot “I should be able to tell you how many people you have reached”.

“When you place an advert on the story, the system will be metered. If you say you want to reach 5 000 people, that’s what you pay for,” he said.

“The invoice will come with a report.”

The Managing Editor at thepost, Abel Chapatarongo, said this is an exciting time for journalism in Lesotho.

He said the newspaper wants to re-write the narrative about Lesotho as a country where great things are happening.

“We want to change the narrative so that Lesotho is not seen as some kind of geographical oddity but that this is a country where great things happen,” he said.

Chapatarongo thanked the local companies that attended the launch for supporting the newspaper over the years.

Chaba Mokuku, who was the guest speaker, said journalists play a critical role in defending the people’s basic freedoms.

He said without a free and vibrant press, democracy would be endangered.

Staff Reporter