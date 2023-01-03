News
thepost’s journalist wins awards
MASERU – THE former Features Editor of thepost, ’Mapule Motsopa, has won two prizes at the Adolescents Sexual Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) and Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) Journalism Awards.
She won the first and fourth prizes for her stories on child protection, early marriages, and early and unintended pregnancies as well as sexual reproduction rights and education for children. They had to meet the quality of features and offer solutions. Journalists were judges on a group of stories they published.
The competition was organised by MISA Lesotho in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).
Motsopa, who recently joined the government’s Lesotho News Agency, said she was grateful to all the sponsors who saw potential in Basotho journalists.
MISA-Lesotho representative Boitumelo Koloi said the awards were meant to promote the coverage and awareness of the challenges faced by the youths.
“This is meant to encourage you to do more in raising awareness on what the young people are facing,” said Thuto Ntšekhe Mokhehle, an official from the Ministry of Education.
Mokhehle said 90 percent of pregnancies happen between 15 and 19 years old. She said teenage pregnancies are high for girls in remote and poor areas.
“Even families with the lowest income bracket experience the problem of their girls falling pregnant and dropping out of school,” Mokhehle said.
Mokhehle said many young girls end up dropping out of school due to pregnancies.
“It is not right, it sounds like a horror story.”
Nkheli Liphoto
Doctors down tools at Motebang Hospital
HLOTSE – Health Minister Selibe Mochoboroane was thrown into a fire-fighting mode after doctors at Motebang Hospital in Hlotse temporarily downed tools over the non-payment of on-call allowances.
Mochoboroane rushed to Motebang Hospital in an attempt to placate doctors who were unhappy with the non-payment of the allowances for the past three years.
There were fears that the protest could spread to other government hospitals countrywide.
Dr Mojakisane Ramafikeng, a doctor at Motebang Hospital, told thepost yesterday that the doctors had resolved to behave like all other government employees despite their special calling.
“It is wrong to say we were on strike,” Dr Ramafikeng said.
“Doctors just said since they are not paid for the extra time they work they should come to work at 8am in the morning and knock off at 4.30pm in the (afternoon) like all government workers,” he said.
He would not be drawn into saying whether the association he is leading, the Lesotho Doctors Association, was part of the protest but insisted that doctors countrywide were affected.
Health Ministry’s communications manager, ’Mamolise Falatsa, said for the past three years doctors across all government hospitals have not been paid their call allowances.
Falatsa said Mochoboroane had pledged to ensure that the doctors were paid their allowances when he addressed the doctors on Tuesday.
She said the relevant department of the Ministry of Finance has been engaged to prioritise the payment of the allowances.
“Yes, I can confirm that this is the doctors’ concern and the Minister of Health is working on the matter,” Falatsa said.
Dr Ramafikeng said the doctors have been pleading with the government and the ministry to pay them their call allowances for over a decade.
He said even when the government began processing the allowances, the payments have not been consistent.
He said their pleas were ignored until they decided to work normal hours like any other working person without putting in the extra hours.
“We made sure that we come to work at 8am and go home at 4 or 5pm,” he said.
He said it was this resolution and its execution that forced Mochoboroane to approach them to discuss their problems.
Dr Ramafikeng said Mochoboroane had promised the doctors that they would be paid their allowances after the Christmas holidays.
He however said even though they have hope that they will be paid “if the minister fails to fulfill his promise we are still not going to work those extra hours that we would not have been paid for”.
Although Dr Ramafikeng said they were working, some of the patients that thepost met at the hospital said there were no services on Tuesday.
“We have been queuing here since early in the morning and now it is approaching evening without seeing any doctors,” a patient said.
A volunteer working at the hospital, who requested anonymity, said “there are rumours of a go-slow at the hospital as the doctors and nurses are overwhelmed with the number of patients they attend to in a day”.
Staff Reporter
Corpse chaos at MKM
MASERU – THERE was chaos at the beleaguered MKM Burial Society last Friday when angry workers deliberately swapped corpses. The workers wanted to sabotage the company and its boss, Simon Thebe-ea-Khale, for not paying their salaries for years.
Corpses that were supposed to go to Mafeteng were put in coffins destined for Leribe. Simon Thebe-ea-Khale was forced to intervene to avoid giving families the wrong corpses.
He spent hours trying to verify the identity of the corpses. In some cases, he had to work with families to get the identities right.
Thebe-ea-Khale confirmed the incident and said he had to call a former employee to help him sort out the corpses after his team of more than 40 went on strike.
“Corpses that were supposed to be in Mafeteng were swapped in the coffins with those of Leribe,” he said.
Thebe-ea-Khale said since he noticed that the employees’ wanted to ruin his reputation, he ordered them not to report for duty.
“I told the employees to go rest at home since they were not ready to work,” he said.
The chaos started on Friday morning after the workers went on strike and refused to help customers.
They used a company car to block the gate to the MKM’s main mortuary in the Maseru Industrial Area. They complained that Thebe-ea-Khale had not paid their salaries for years.
Thebe-ea-Khale said the workers, some of whom are his relatives, agreed to work as volunteers when the company went broke after a bruising and long-drawn legal battle with the Central Bank of Lesotho.
He said he reached the agreement with the workers soon after the company’s buildings, which were its major source of income, were auctioned by the liquidator to pay off its debts to hundreds of thousands of investors and creditors.
Thebe-ea-Khale said he promised to start paying salaries after winning back the properties. The workers, however, accuse Thebe-ea-Khale of going back on his word to help them with small allowances to pay their bills and buy food.
This is the third time this year that MKM workers have downed tools over salaries. In previous incidents, they picketed outside the mortuary and refused to help customers who wanted to collect their dead for burial.
On Friday, the workers took matters further by swapping corpses and blocking the gate. Thebe-ea-Khale said none of the workers wanted to tell him where they had put the car keys.
“They all beat about the bush and never gave me answers,” Thebe-ea-khale said.
He said because families were waiting to get their dead he asked the police and the army to help him open the gate.
“I pinpointed five prime suspects to be interrogated.”
The suspects were taken to the police station for interrogation. He said the car keys were recovered from one of the suspects.
Thebe-ea-Khale said he had information that some of the workers had been paid by rivals to sabotage him. Others, he added, wanted to kill his business after landing jobs elsewhere.
He said he no longer needs the services of all his 40 employees because his business is operating well without them.
The MKM empire collapsed in 2007 after its insurance and investment subsidiaries were closed by the Central Bank of Lesotho for operating without licences.
The Central Bank said the businesses were pyramid schemes that had fleeced thousands of people of their money.
The companies were offering interest rates of as much as 60 percent per annum. By some estimates, the business owed half a billion maloti to about 400 000 people.
Since then, Thebe-ea-Khale has been fighting efforts to liquidate the subsidiaries. He, however, has been at the losing end of those battles.
Yet he maintains that the businesses were genuine and profitable. He sees himself as a victim of political schemes and the jealousy of insurance and banking firms he was outcompeting.
The courts have however ruled that the businesses were illegal and essentially pyramid schemes that were enticing investors with promises of huge but unsustainable interest rates.
The burial society is Thebe-ea-Khale’s only surviving business but it too has been in decline since his troubles started.
The burial society is not getting new members at a time when most of its policies have matured and are no longer attracting premiums.
’Malimpho Majoro
Army breathes fire after nuns attacked
MASERU – ARMY commander Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela says he will not rest until they catch armed men who attacked a nunnery and injured three nuns.
The men attacked the St Joseph Women’s Assembly in Sekamaneng on Saturday night. Lt Gen Letsoela visited the nunnery on Tuesday.
Narrating the ordeal, the sisters said four armed men stormed their residence while they were asleep.
One of the victims is Sister Cecilia Kere who had visited from Thaba Nchu. Kere said she heard Sister Rosalia crying at around 11pm.
“I heard men’s voices,” Sister Cecilia said.
She said when she went to check she found Sister Rosalia and Sister Tšeli being held hostage by men.
“The criminals ordered me to join them,” she said.
Sister Matsie was also dragged into the room. Sister Cecilia said their attackers demanded to know the whereabouts of other Sisters but they lied that they were in Teya-Teyaneng.
She said the beating started when they lied that they didn’t know where the main office was. The Sisters later agreed to take the men to the main office and Sister Joanna opened it.
Sister Kere said she managed to escape through the other door when the men were talking to Sister Joanna.
“I went to hide in the trash pit. I heard voices and sounds of glass breaking,” she said.
Sister Kere said she fell on glasses in the trash pit and injured her arm. Shots were fired. Sister Kere told the army commander that she came out of hiding when she heard a woman calling her name.
Sister Anna Lekhoba, another victim, said the men broke her door, dragged her out of bed and demanded directions to the main office.
“I saw a tall man and another giant man. They asked me to take them to the main office,” she said.
Sister Lekhoba said she refused to take the men to the main office claiming she could not walk.
“I misdirected them but they came back and told me to do as they ordered.”
She said the men pulled out guns and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t tell them where the office was. She said she prayed and then told them to do “their job”.
One of the men then told his accomplices to leave her alone. She said the men then fled the nunnery.
Lt Gen Letsoela, who stays near the nunnery, said he dispatched a team of soldiers soon after he received a report about the attack.
Lt Gen Letsoela said he believes that the suspects are from the same area and have been monitoring the nunnery for some time.
He said the incident has sent a chilly warning to them that they are not effectively executing their duty as soldiers.
“We are embarrassed by the acts perpetrated by the criminals,” he said.
He however complained that the suspects might be quickly granted bail after being arrested. Meanwhile, Lt Gen Letsoela promoted 11 commissioned officers to the rank of colonel.
The promoted officers are Lieutenant Colonel Tšokoli, Lieutenant Colonel Rakhoro, Lieutenant Colonel Molieleng, Lieutenant Colonel Kanetsi, Commando Lieutenant Colonel Ramosie,
Lieutenant Colonel Linale, Lieutenant Colonel Makhetha, Lieutenant Colonel Ndleleni, Lieutenant Colonel Mosheshe and Lieutenant Colonel Mogana.
Nkheli Liphoto
