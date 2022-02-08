‘There’s life in poultry farming’

MASERU – TŠIU Malefane is on a mission. The 46-year-old is on a drive to train Basotho, particularly women, to become successful entrepreneurs.

His mission is to turn TKM Agricultural Solutions into a leading facilitation and support facility in poultry farming.



Malefane told thepost that he realised there was “a huge gap” in the production of poultry, (meat and eggs) by locals either as individuals or collectively.

He noticed a lack of sustainable linkages to management and marketing among interested citizens.



“All I want is to train farmers on poultry farming for entrepreneurship as a sustainable livelihood income generation approach while enhancing household income generation for survival and business,” he said.

To drive the dream, Malefane founded TKM Agricultural Solutions in 2019. The company’s main focus and objective is to impart and share skills with Basotho on poultry farming, said Malefane.



The TKM motto is: “Building real farmers of tomorrow today.”

“We focus on improving people’s lives while striving for business and development through reaching out to people; both with care, support and professionalism,” said Mafelane.

“I want to see TKM as a leading poultry farming capacity and support company that curbs food insecurity, contributes towards alleviation of poverty and assists in employment creation,” Malefane said.



He worked for the Mineworkers Development Agency (MDA) for four years as a Poultry Distribution Center Manager and Trainer before working as a driver for different Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) for 11 years.

“I resigned because it wasn’t my field and I wanted to continue with my professional skills that can help Basotho to better their lives,” he said.



He matriculated at Letsie High School and proceeded to obtain a certificate in a General Poultry Management Course from Kwazulu Natal Poultry Institute.

He has been passionate about farming since childhood as his parents owned large tracts of land.



Born and raised in the semi-rural village of Mohokare, Ha-Setho, Malefane grew up herding cattle and sometimes skipped class to look after the family herd.

“We were supposed to help our parents in the field. I still do crop farming and I consider myself a crop farmer even though I am still on medium scale production.”

As a child, he aspired to be a police officer just because he wanted to be like one of the “big brothers from the village” who were police officers as he grew up.



“But, I am content with my choice of farming.”

He said he learnt about working hard and striving for results from an early age.

“I used to watch my mother closely as she took care of me and my three younger brothers through her own small income generation initiative, from selling household items to food and other things she could lay her hands on to make profit out of them.”



He said his mother mentored him on the importance of business as a means of survival. He said TKM decided to train Basotho to be self-reliant.

“The training programmes have so far yielded positive reactions from Basotho, this is justified by the number of training sessions completed in the nine districts of Lesotho, Qacha’s Nek excluded.”



“Poultry farmers are the future of food security in Lesotho. Where women play the leading role as household executives, cases of GBV will decrease as women will have financial stability that can help them gain respect while at the same time contributing to the national GDP.”

“I am looking forward to training a bigger population of Basotho, especially women as a means of empowering them and taking them to the level of being recognised as champions.”

He says TKM is strategising on using poultry farming to eliminate GBV and promote realisation of women’s rights.



“This component and initiative is in our plans on TKM’s way forward.”

Young people are also in Malefane’s sight. He expressed concern at Lesotho’s high rate of unemployment, especially among young people who hold respectable academic qualifications.



“TKM is targeting them to join the company’s capacity training programmes for self-employment. We want to establish partnerships with the most relevant stakeholders, both in government and individuals on service provision and technical and human resources.”

Malefane said he is currently collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture in facilitating TKM’s training sessions and securing the government’s buy-in for promoting poultry farming.

The company is also advancing the government’s plans and initiatives of growing the country’s poultry industry through the mobilisation of potential Basotho poultry farmers.



He said his major challenge is lack of funding, which can contribute to making his job easier.

“As much as TKM provides training, most of the trained citizens need support such as start-up capital,” he said, adding that the government needs to establish policies to help farmers secure markets for their poultry products.



“I am unable to do follow ups on our ex-trainees due to lack of funds. I am unable to effectively measure the impact of the training due to this handicap.”

He added that Basotho poultry farmers face multiple challenges.

These include lack of knowledge and skills and socio-economic norms and practices.

“The majority of farmers encounter high mortality rate (of poultry) due to diseases and unskilled management,” he said.



He said lack of government support to the growing industry is hindering the progress of many small-scale farmers.

“There is still a lot of meat imported from neighbouring countries and farmers are also faced with inadequate extension services. They do not know where to go to access veterinary services, hence they resort to harmful home-made medicines for their produce.”

He lamented limited opportunities faced by farmers seeking loans to support their businesses.



“The poultry market is open and the demand is very high but we need to address the challenges. In almost every part of town there are business ventures of Basotho selling food and chicken meat is chiefly in the menu.”

“Chicken is consumed almost daily by a large population. Chicken farming is relatively profitable, hence a lot of Basotho resort to it for income generation in their households.”

He commended the Ministry of Agriculture, which is currently collecting data on available and active poultry farmers in the country.



Malefane implored the government to support “efforts of individuals like me, in identifying us, engaging us to contribute to food security and alleviation of poverty”.

He wants the government to steadily assist with technical officials to review the poverty strategy paper, with utilisation of poultry and other farming ventures and opportunities.

Malefane suggested a review of the marketing policy to cater for the needs of poultry farmers, and to “formulate a specific policy on poultry farming to safeguard the interests of farmers”.



“In other countries across the globe, poultry is considered a number one income generation and poverty alleviation opportunity as it is a source of subsidiary income for small or marginal farmers and agricultural labourers.

“Therefore, among other things for consideration by the Prime Minister, should be provision of infrastructural facilities,” he said.



He further recommended that the Prime Minister should ensure that Lesotho establishes a poultry resource centre, and introduce funding programmes for farmers, (farmers’ investment fund) with sustained financial services for the farmers.

“Engagement of responsible ministries in linking farmers to comprehensive services including mechanisms, which are lawful and enforced by policies, to link producers to consumers is very vital in growing farming.”