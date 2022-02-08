Timely reprieve for hard-pressed Basotho

MASERU – ALLIANCE Insurance clients who lost their insurance policies after they lapsed have been given a chance to renew such policies under a new generous programme run by the company.

The Reautloisisa (We understand) programme was launched on Tuesday.

Alliance legal manager, Lekhooa Montši, said they realised that most of Basotho were still struggling to meet their daily needs due to the poor economic conditions which were triggered by Covid-19.



He said they have decided to meet Basotho halfway like they have been doing before.

Head of Marketing, Keketsi Mabaleha, said they found out that many breadwinners died and many more lost their jobs which placed their customers in a position where they are unable to pay the policies.



Mabaleha said taking into consideration the pleas Basotho have been presenting to their offices they then introduced a new campaign Reautloisisa where they say they understand what Basotho have gone through and they are willing to assist their policies.

Mabaleha said they are allowing such customers to renew their policies. She said those that had taken funeral cover should have waited six months before they could be fully covered.

The waiting period has now been reduced to a month after they have renewed their policies, she said.



She said they are also going to give such customers a discount. Alliance Insurance will settle the first premium especially for customers under house and vehicle insurance.

She said they had received so many complaints from Basotho who said they could no longer afford to pay their children’s school fees.

To assist such individuals, Alliance Insurance had started a M100 000 competition to assist those who renew their policies to help them pay fees.

Mabaleha said economic conditions in Lesotho had worsened following the Covid-19 outbreak.



The latest measures were meant to mitigate the prevailing conditions for their customers.

Mabaleha said Alliance, which was established 29 years ago, said they had experienced tremendous growth over the years which had seen them broaden their services which now include funeral cover and the legal department.

She said they have a new service called employee benefits which deal with retirement services.



Mabaleha said after they realised that most Basotho were harshly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, they then took an initiative to introduce the Premium Holiday scheme where they allow their clients not to pay their policies for six months under cover.

She said that the six months grace period, however, did not work hence they extended it to 12 months.



Mabaleha said they realised that the street vendors are also suffering and they introduced capital funding so as to enhance their businesses.

She said they injected M800 000 for the capital market to help all street vendors across the 10 districts of Lesotho.

Mabaleha said when they realised that conditions were getting worse, they donated food parcels and seeds to orphans registered with the Ministry of Social Development.

She said they also contributed M1.5 million towards the buying of vaccines and donated over 250 000 masks.