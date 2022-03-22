Top cop wants charges quashed

MASERU – DEPUTY Commissioner of Police (DCP) Paseka Mokete has asked the court to quash his sexual harassment case against Inspector ’Makatleho Mphetho.

DCP Mokete made the request on Tuesday before Magistrate Peter Murenzi.



He told the magistrate through his lawyer, Attorney Monaheng Rasekoai, that the case against him was nothing but a smear campaign designed to embarrass and tarnish his good name.

He said Insp Mphetho’s aim was to tarnish his name as there was no other evidence she was going to bring before the court except claiming that he touched her buttocks.



DCP Mokete said they were ready to produce before the court an audio clip made by Insp Mphetho where she indicated that she only wanted to drag his name through in the mud.

The purpose of the clip, Attorney Rasekoai said, was to embarrass his client in the eyes of the public.

Adv Rasekoai told the court that the evidence presented by Insp Mphetho before the court was not sufficient enough to make his client liable for the alleged offence.



He said people like the Movement for the Economic Change (MEC) leader, Selibe Mochoboroane, who witnessed DCP Mokete’s conduct with Insp Mphetho will not testify to back the sexual harassment charge or that he had any intention to engage in any sexual activity with the complainant as alleged.

Attorney Rasekoai said when Insp Mpheto was approached and asked what was going on, she replied that it was nothing but work-related issues.



“This says she knew that DCP Mokete was not that type of person who would just go out of his office to touch her buttocks like she alleged he did,” he said.

He said even the trousers which she claimed was torn was hidden somewhere and was not brought before the court as an exhibit.



Attorney Rasekoai said they had also learned that the lead investigator in this case was a member of the Lesotho Police Staff Association who was not nominated to investigate the case but volunteered to do so.

He told the court that all his client did was issue a letter of termination to Insp Mphetho who seemed to have a grossly hostile attitude towards him when he called her.

Attorney Rasekoai said his client had no case to answer, adding this was a smear campaign to ruin his client’s name.



Advocate Rafoneke, on behalf of the crown, said it was up to the court to decide if DCP Mokete has a case to answer or not.

He said DCP Mokete had pledged to come and testify before the court as to what transpired during the tearing up of Insp Mpheto’s pants.

He said he was surprised that he now wants the case to be quashed.

“The accused person should be called to present his statement like he had promised to do,” he said.



Adv Rafoneke told the court that DCP Mokete had to be put in his place because he knew the law and was trained to deal with crimes.

He said touching someone’s buttocks, whether intentionally or not, is a crime.

A ruling on the matter will be delivered on April 22.