Tortured inmates demand compensation

SEVENTEEN inmates who were among the dozens assaulted by warders at the Maseru Central Correctional facility are demanding compensation from the government.

The inmates, 13 of whom are soldiers, wrote a letter of demand to Justice Minister Richard Ramoeletsi and Correctional Commissioner Mating Nkakala last week.

The letter does not specify how much they want the government to pay them for injuries suffered during the torture.

“The government should offer clients reasonable compensation for torture and other contumelious acts they were subjected to,” the lawyers say in the letter.

Their six lawyers are Attorney Qhalehang Letsika, Advocates Karabo Mohau KC, Zwelakhe Mda KC, Letuka Molati, Kabelo Letuka, and Napo Mafaesa.

The letter has been copied to Amnesty International, the SADC Secretariat, the Christian Council of Lesotho and the Law Society of Lesotho.

“They have instructed us to write this letter to convey their concerns and demands to you concerning the torture perpetrated on them by the LCS staff on 22 December between 10 am and 11 am.”

“On 23 December, we received disturbing news from some of the relatives of our clients that they were not allowed to communicate with their relatives in custody, and had observed injuries on some of them.”

They said the reports prompted some lawyers to visit the prison but were denied access to their clients.

The lawyers said this led the relatives to file a habeas corpus application to force the LCS to produce their clients.

“Shockingly, when the inmates appeared before the court on 24 December they bore visible signs of having been savagely beaten up,” the lawyers said.

They added that one of the inmates, Private Sebilo Sebilo, had his right leg in plaster (cast) while another had his head in a bandage.

“Some had eyes red with internal bleeding, and some walked with a limp,” the letter reads.

The lawyers said the inmates told harrowing stories of how they were kicked, hit with fists and beaten up with rubber mallets and knobkerries by 15 prison warders.

They also said the inmates have identified Assistant Commissioner Tsoto Manaka, officers Ratšele, Khuso Mohale, Nkhapetla, Ramphielo, and Sekokotoane among those who assaulted them.

The lawyers said the inmates told them that they were instructed not to talk to their visitors and those who disobeyed the order were quickly dismissed and their supplies returned to the visitors.

They said although the assault happened a day after the escape of six inmates, none of their clients were involved because they were kept in the secluded part of the prison.

“They had nothing to do with the escape.”

The lawyers want the inmates to be examined and treated by specialists at the state’s expense.

“This is particularly the case with those inmates who complain of abdominal pains and other serious injuries.”

The inmates want the warders who assaulted them investigated and prosecuted.

“The government should establish a commission of inquiry to get to the bottom of what exactly prompted the assault on clients.” The government has announced that a commission will be established.

The lawyers also want the government to ensure their clients will never be subjected to any torture at the hands of LCS staff.

The soldiers have been in prison since 2017 awaiting trials for a battery of crimes that include murder, attempted murder, treason and malicious damage to property.

The clients are Captain Litekanyo Nyakane, Sergeants Malefane Heqoa, Motsamai Fako, Corporals Marasi ’Moleli, Mohlalefi Seitlheko, Lance Corporals Motsieloa Leutsoa, Tieho Tikiso, Mahlomola Makhoali, Warrant Officer Liphapang Sefako, Privates Nthatakane Motanyane, Sebilo Sebilo, Mahlehle Moeletsi, and Nyatso Tšoeunyane.

Nkheli Liphoto