Treason charge for Lipholo

MASERU – Dr Tšepo Lipholo, who is currently in police custody, solicited military assistance from US President Donald Trump and the Israeli administration to topple the government of Lesotho, the High Court heard this week.

Lipholo is now facing treason charges.

Crown counsel Thantsi Sekonyela told High Court judge Justice Fumane Khabo that Dr Lipholo also talked to the Israeli ambassador to the US asking for military backing to oust the government of Lesotho.

The allegations were made during an application for bail by Dr Lipholo pending his appeal against a refusal by Maseru magistrate, Itumeleng Letsika, to refer his constitutional questions to the High Court.

Dr Lipholo was already facing charges of sedition for speaking ill of King Letsie III and inciting violence. He has now been slapped with a serious charge of treason with the crown saying his requests to the US and Israeli governments were meant to oust the government through force of arms.

The crown also accused him of recruiting people for military training countrywide to topple the government.

A number of his Basotho Covenant Movement (BCM) stalwarts were also mentioned in court as having had a part in the conspiracy to oust the government.

The crown firmly opposed the bail application, arguing that the circumstances surrounding Dr Lipholo’s case necessitated his continued remand.

Sekonyela argued that Dr Lipholo should not be granted bail because of a pending appeal.

“The petitioner is being remanded for the first time, and we believe it is crucial to maintain the integrity of the judicial process,” Sekonyela said.

He emphasised that the appeal filed against the remand should not be a reason for Dr Lipholo’s temporary release.

As the court considers the arguments from both sides, the decision on Dr Lipholo’s bail remains pending.

The outcome could significantly impact the timeline of the appeal and have broader implications for his professional and personal life.

The hearing has drawn considerable public interest, reflecting the high stakes involved for Dr Lipholo and the potential ramifications of the court’s decision.

His lawyer, Advocate Tebalo Potsane, argued that it was improper for the crown to oppose a bail application because Dr Lipholo went to court charged with sedition.

The charge of treason was only raised for the first time in court while his summonses referred to sedition, Advocate Potsane argued.

He told Justice Khabo that Dr Lipholo had already appealed against Magistrate Letsika’s decision and had filed for bail when the crown introduced the new charge.

On Monday, Dr Lipholo was before Magistrate Lebusa Tšosane who read the new four charges

.

Magistrate Lebusa said Dr Lipholo is charged with organising a group of people in Mohale’s Hoek with intent to topple the government.

The magistrate said Dr Lipholo organised the people including the village chiefs to elect him as the King of territories that were stolen from Lesotho before the events of October 4, 1966.

The magistrate said the second charge is that Dr Lipholo organised youths between the ages of 18 and 35 in all districts in the country except Mokhotlong, with the intention of training them as soldiers.

He said Dr Lipholo was using a police officer named Mpiti Thamae to facilitate the training.

“You organised these people to fight for the reclamation of the stolen land of Lesotho before the events of 4th October 1966,” the Magistrate said.

The third charge is that he solicited support of the US and Israel so that he could topple the Lesotho government through military force.

The fourth one is that he solicited military budget to train militia in South Africa.

He also said Dr Lipholo had established his own cabinet, composed a new national anthem other than Lesotho’s and set up a new national flag.

“This fake cabinet you made through a shadow government you formed,” the Magistrate said.

“With purpose and intention to topple the government you made your own national flag,” he said.

Dr Lipholo’s legal team is expected to challenge the court’s jurisdiction to hear the offences which allegedly happened outside Lesotho’s borders.

They are also expected to challenge the treason charges.