Tributes for late lawyer

MASERU – “A foot soldier.” “A polished gem.” That is how colleagues described Advocate Vuyo ’Mone, who died in a car crash on Tuesday morning.

Tributes are pouring in for the upcoming lawyer who died instantly at the scene.

He was 31.



“He was a foot soldier, fearless and working without favour,” Advocate Tekane Maqakachane, the President of the Law Society of Lesotho, said in a tribute.

After graduating from the National University of Lesotho (NUL) with a Bachelor of Law in Laws (LLB) in 2012, Advocate ’Mone quickly established himself as a capable lawyer.



Advocate Tekane Maqakachane said Advocate ‘Mone’s death was yet another big blow for the legal fraternity as he recounted the deaths of several deaths of lawyers in the past two years.

“We are still not over the deaths of our two members who died in a car accident in Lekokoaneng last month. Now it is this one,” he said.

Adv Maqakachane described Adv ‘Mone as an upcoming and talented advocate “with a calm demeanour”.



He recalled a case involving the Lesotho Police Staff Association (LEPOSA) and the Commissioner of Police.

Adv Maqakachane was representing the Commissioner while the deceased was for the LEPOSA.

“That man’s arguments were so clear that I lost the case,” Adv Maqakachane said.



He said the deceased had a very bright future and his death was a great loss to the profession.

“We will forever miss him,” he said.

Bongani Fako, a cousin to the late lawyer said the deceased was the only child in his family

“Both his parents had died. This means after his death there is no one left in his immediate family.”

‘Mone was single.



He said the deceased was an avid basketball player.

Advocate ‘Mone was working with Mots’oari Chambers at the time of his death. He also worked closely with the police members to defend the rights of police officers, said LEPOSA.



In a statement, LEPOSA said it never knew that the Sesotho maxim “Sejana se setle ha se jele” (beautiful things don’t last), would become reality with reference to Adv ‘Mone.

“We have lost a polished gem,” the association said, describing him as a friend and comrade who valued the rights of LEPOSA members.

LEPOSA commended the deceased as a humble, energetic and intelligent lawyer.



“His departure happens at a time LEPOSA is facing litigation after litigation,” the association said.

Adv Napo Mafaesa, who worked closely with the Advocate ‘Mone, said his death had left him in anguish.

“He was a very brilliant young advocate who inspired a lot of people,” said Adv Mafaesa. “I am saddened and scared looking at the rate at which young advocates are dying.”



Adv Kabelo Letuka, who is an old friend of the deceased from university, said he had treated Advocate Mmone as a brother.

“He was a very good, charming guy,” he said.

Advocate ‘Mone will be buried in his home district of Mafeteng, LECOOP on Saturday.

Staff Reporter