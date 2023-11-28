News
Trio in court for killing ‘witches’
THREE elderly women were all stabbed to death with a spear during a deadly night after they were accused of being witches.
Three suspects, all from Ha-Kholoko village in Roma, appeared in the High Court this week facing a charge of murder.
They are Jakobo Mofolo, Oele Poto, and Pakiso Lehoko.
They accused the elderly women of bewitching one of Poto’s relative who had died.
The stunning details of the murder was unravelled in court this week, thanks to Tlhaba Bochabela, 32, who is the crown witness.
Bochabela told High Court judge, Justice ’Mabatšoeneng Hlaele, last week that he had been invited to become part of the murder group but chickened out at the last minute.
Bochabela said in March 2020, he was invited by Rethabile Poto to come to his house in the evening.
He said when he went there, he found Mofolo, Poto, and Lehoko already at the house. There were two other men who he did not identify.
“I was told that the very same night we were going to do some task, we were going to kill some people,” Bochabela told Justice Hlaele.
He said he asked which people were going to be killed and was told that they were ’Malekhooa Maeka, ’Mathlokomelo Poto, ’Mampolokeng Masasa.
They said the three women had successfully bewitched Rethabile Poto’s uncle leading to his death.
Bochabela said after he was told of this plot, he agreed to implement it but requested that he be allowed to go to his house to fetch his weapon.
He said Lehoko was however suspicious that he was withdrawing from the plot and mockingly said “let this woman go and sleep, we can see that he is afraid and is running away”.
Bochabela said the only person he told the truth to, that he was indeed going to his home to sleep instead of going to murder the three elderly women was Mofolo who also told him that he was leaving too.
He said he told Mofolo that he felt uncomfortable with the murder plan.
Bochabela said he left and when he arrived at his place he told his wife all about the meeting and the plot to kill the women.
He said his wife commended him for his decision to pull out.
“I told my wife to lock the door and not respond to anyone that would come knocking looking for me,” Bochabela said.
He said later in the night, Rethabile Poto arrived at his place and called him out but they did not respond until he left.
Bochabela said in the morning they discovered that indeed the men had carried out their mission.
The village chief of Ha-Kholoko, Chief Thabang Lehoko, told Justice Hlaele that it was between 11 pm and 12 midnight when he received a phone call from one Pakiso Maseka who is a neighbour to one of the murdered women.
Chief Lehoko said Maseka told him to rush to ’Mampolokeng Masasa’s place to see what evil had been done to her.
“I rushed to Masasa’s place and on arrival I found Pakiso in the company of Moitheri Masasa,” Chief Lehoko said.
He said he found the old lady on the bed, naked with her legs spread wide.
“I was embarrassed by the sight of the old lady in that state, naked and covered in blood,” the chief said.
He said he went out and asked Maseka what had happened but Maseka referred him to Moitheri Masasa.
Chief Lehoko said Masasa told him that there were people with spears who had threatened to kill him if he came out of the house.
He said Maseka said he knew that Masasa’s neighbour, ’Malekhooa Maeka, was a light sleeper and she could have heard something.
The chief then sent one Patrick Lehoko to Maeka’s house to check if she had heard anything but Patrick came back saying Maeka was not at her house.
“I immediately stood up and went to ’Malekhooa’s place,” Chief Lehoko said.
He said when he arrived, he knocked at her door but there was no response so he kicked the door open, went in and called out ’Malekhooa Maeka by name.
Chief Lehoko said he then lit his phone and saw her lying in bed covered in blankets.
He said he then went closer to her and shook her but she was heavy.
Chief Lehoko said he tried to shake her again one last time while still calling her out but he touched blood.
He said he immediately left and went back to tell others that Maeka seemed to be dead too.
“I decided to go and buy airtime from the nearest shop which I had passed through near ’Matlhokomelo Poto’s home.”
He said on his way he met one Sebata Poto who asked him who he was.
Chief Lehoko said he only replied by telling him that the two women, Masasa and Maeka, had been murdered.
He said Sebata Poto told him that “’Matlhokomelo has been stabbed with a spear too”.
Chief Lehoko said he rushed to ’Matlhokomelo Poto’s house where he found her seated in the middle of the house supported by her children with blood oozing from her chest, gasping for air.
“I stepped out and went to get airtime, but I found her dead when I returned from the shop,” the chief said.
The case continues.
Tholoana Lesenya
Lawyer in trouble
A local lawyer, Advocate Molefi Makase, is in soup after he flew into a rage, insulting his wife and smashing her phone at a police station.
It was not possible to establish why Adv Makase was so mad at his wife. He is now expected to appear before the Tšifa-li-Mali Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, he was released from custody on free bail on condition that he attends remands.
Magistrate Mpotla Koaesa granted Advocate Makase bail after his lawyer, Advocate Kefuoe Machaile, pleaded that he had to appear for his clients in the Court of Appeal.
Advocate Makase is facing two charges of breaching peace and malicious damage to property.
According to the charge sheet, on October 5, 2023, within the precincts of the Leribe Police Station, Advocate Makase allegedly used obscene, threatening, or insulting language or behaviour, or acted with an intent to incite a breach of the peace.
The prosecution alleges that the lawyer shouted at his wife, ’Mamahao Makase, and damaged her Huawei Y5P cell phone “with an intention to cause harm” right at police station.
During his initial appearance before Magistrate Koaesa, Advocate Makase expressed remorse for his actions and sought the court’s leniency, pleading for bail due to an impending appearance in the Court of Appeal.
His lawyer, Advocate Machaile, informed the court that an arrangement had been made with the police to secure his release the following day, as he had spent a night in detention.
Advocate Machaile recounted his efforts to persuade the police to release him on the day of his arrest.
He noted that the police had assured them of his release the following day, which indeed came to fruition.
Following his release, he was instructed to present himself before the court, which he dutifully complied with.
Advocate Machaile underscored Advocate Makase’s standing as a recognised legal practitioner in the court.
Notably, he was scheduled to appear in the Court of Appeal but had to reschedule his commitment later in the day to accommodate his court appearance.
Advocate Machaile asserted that Advocate Makase presented no flight risk, as he resides in Hlotse with his family and has no motive to evade his legal obligations.
He respectfully petitioned the court for his release on bail, emphasising that he had demonstrated his ability to adhere to the court’s conditions.
The Crown Counsel, Advocate Taelo Sello, expressed no objection to the bail application, acknowledging that the accused had a forthcoming matter in the Court of Appeal.
Consequently, the court granted Advocate Makase bail without any financial conditions, with the stipulation that he must not tamper with state witnesses and must fully participate in the trial process until its conclusion.
’Malimpho Majoro
Opposition fights back
THE opposition is launching a nasty fightback after Prime Minister Sam Matekane defanged their no-confidence motion by roping in new partners to firm up his government.
Matekane’s surprise deal with the Basotho Action Party (BAP) has trimmed the opposition’s support in parliament and thrown their motion into doubt.
But the opposition has now filed another motion that seeks to get Matekane and his MPs disqualified from parliament on account that they were elected when they had business interests with the government.
The motion is based on section 59 of the constitution which disqualifies a person from being sworn-in as an MP if they have “any such interest in any such government contract as may be so prescribed”.
Section 59 (6) describes a government contract as “any contract made with the Government of Lesotho or with a department of that Government or with an officer of that Government contracting as such”.
Prime Minister Matekane’s Matekane Group of Companies (MGC) has a history of winning road construction tenders. Other Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) MPs, most of whom were in business, had had business dealings with the government.
It is however not clear if the MPs were still doing business with the government at the time of their swearing-in.
Matekane’s MGC Park is housing the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), which is a government institution established by the constitution, getting its funds from the consolidated funds.
The motion was brought by the Popular Front for Democracy (PFD) leader Lekhetho Rakuoane who is a key figure in the opposition’s bid to topple Matekane.
The motion appears to be a long shot but should be taken in the context of a political game that has become nasty.
Advocate Rakuoane said the IEC’s tenancy at the MGC is one of their targets.
“The IEC is one of the government departments,” Rakuoane said.
“It is currently unethical that it has hired the prime minister’s building.”
“But after the motion, he will have to cut ties with the IEC or he will be kicked out of parliament.”
The Democratic Congress (DC) leader, Mathibeli Mokhothu, said although the IEC is an independent body, it can still be regarded as part of the government because it gets its funding from the consolidated fund.
The Basotho Covenant Movement (BCM)’s Reverend Tšepo Lipholo, who seconded the motion, said the Matekane-led government “is dominated by tenderpreneurs who have been doing business with the government since a long time ago”.
“Now they have joined politics, they must not do business with the government,” Lipholo said.
He said some of the MPs in the ruling parties are still doing business with the government despite their promises before the election to stop doing that.
“Those who will not abide by the law should be disqualified as MPs,” Lipholo said.
“Basotho’s small businesses are collapsing day-by-day, yet people who are in power continue to take tenders for themselves.”
He applauded the Abia constituency MP Thuso Makhalanyane, who was recently expelled from Matekane’s RFP for rebellion because he withdrew his car from government engagement after he was sworn in as an MP.
“He set a good example by withdrawing his vehicle where it was hired by the government,” Lipholo said.
Rakuoane said during the past 30 years after Lesotho’s return to democratic rule, section 59 of the constitution has not been attended to even when it was clear that some MPs had business dealings with the government.
“This section stops you from entering parliament when doing business with the government. Those who are already members will have to leave,” he said.
Rakuoane said they are waiting for Speaker Tlohang Sekhamane to sign the motion so that the parliament business committee can set a date for its debate.
“The law will also serve to assist ordinary Basotho businesses as they will not compete with the executive,” he said.
“There are many Basotho businesses in business these MPs are in. They must get those tenders instead.”
The new motion comes barely a week after a court application aimed at disqualifying Mokhothu.
The government-sponsored application sought the Constitutional Court to declare Mokhothu unfit to be prime minister because he was convicted of fraud in 2007.
Mokhothu has been suggested as Matekane’s replacement should the motion of no confidence pass in parliament.
Nkheli Liphoto
Drugs crisis fuels gangsterism
’Masoana Saoana, the principal of Rasetimela Government High School, recalls a time when her school grounds would be turned into a battleground every Friday, with knives flying in the air.
Some heavily armed gangsters from other places, some in their early teens, would come and fight their rivals right in the school compound.
But no one, including the school teachers, dared stop the fights.
But no one, including the school teachers, dared stop the fights.
Their only option was to run to the nearby Mabote Police Station, which housed the crack Special Operations Unit (SOU), pleading with the police to come and intervene.
The police station is only 500 metres away from the school.
“The situation is terrible,” Saoana says. “This is the only way to describe the dire situation at the school.”
She spoke last Friday during an awareness campaign against gangsterism held by Limkokwing University of Creative Technology at her school.
The campaign themed “Rise above rebellion, stand for a better future” is meant to discourage youths from joining deadly gangs that have terrorised communities in the outskirts of Maseru for years.
Saoana says poverty appears to be at the root of the gangster culture in Maseru.
Most of the children who join gangs appear to come from economically disadvantaged families and see the gangster culture as their only route out of grinding poverty, she says.
Some of the students struggle to get enough resources to study efficiently, Saoana says.
When they fail to complete their studies, most of these students end up joining gangs, perpetuating a culture of poverty within families, she says.
Rasetimela Government High School has an enrolment of 800 students.
The school is adjacent to the villages of Naleli, Mabote, Khubetsoana, Koalabata and Sekamaneng which are hotspots of gangsterism.
The Lesotho Defence Force rehabilitated 75 gangsters from some of these villages in June 2020. The jury is still out whether that attempt by the army to reform the gangsters has served its purpose.
Saoana says gangsterism at her school has had a devastating impact on her students with some dropping out completely from their studies.
She says some of her students had confided in them that they had joined the deadly gangs. So far, only boys have joined the gangs.
Saoana says most of the gangsters exhibited odd behaviour, which suggested that they could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Most of the gang members were involved in crimes such as theft, robbery and other criminal acts in a bid to earn a living.
“These students delve into crime so that they could have (something to eat),” Saoana says.
“They do not feel comfortable when they are with others and they do not have resources,” she says.
She says two years ago, one of their students was stabbed to death during a gang fight.
“He was stabbed to death as a direct result of this culture,” Saoana says.
Two years later, she says they have found it very difficult to forget what happened.
“We are still mourning his death,” she says.
Saoana says they usually hold regular meetings with students to warn them of the dangers of aligning themselves with gangs.
She says this culture has been at her school for at least eight years now.
Stephen Hlongoane from the Limkokwing Faculty of Communication, Media and Broadcasting says the culture of gangsterism has been springing up in schools of late.
He says they want to help students in schools reject this culture.
He says they are intending to roll out the anti-gangsterism programme to other schools in an effort to fight the scourge.
Woman Constable Nthabiseng Makobane, a national coordinator community service in the Crime Prevention Unit within the police, says their role is to sensitise people about the dangers of crime before it occurs.
To achieve this, they often go out to schools, churches and other places where people are gathered in big numbers.
“We are not expecting you to dabble in crime,” WC Makobane told the students, adding that they want to see students having a bright future.
“We are not expecting you to drink alcohol and use other harmful substances,” she says.
Once the students use drugs, they normally end up engaging in unprotected sex where they are highly likely to contract sexually transmitted infections (STIs), she says.
She also spoke about the increasing use of crystal methane, which is becoming a drug of choice among Basotho youths in Maseru.
WC Makobane says if youths indulge in sex and drugs they would usually find themselves at the wrong end of the law.
WC Makobane says most people who commit crimes such as rape would be under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
She says the Counter Domestic Violence Act has been enacted to save children from all sorts of abuse. She appealed to the youths to report crime as it happens.
“Please report crime without any fear. If you do not do that you are cowards,” WC Makobane says.
WC Makobane says teachers should play the role of parents while at school.
She says children are vulnerable and have sometimes been victimised in many cases.
“Khubetsoana and Mabote are known for crystal methane,” WC Makobane says.
“Those who use this drug show some odd behaviour in schools,” she says.
The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA) coordinator Lisebo Kose urged the students to stay away from drugs and other harmful practices.
“It is better for you to work on your future now,” she says. “Please avoid all that is unnecessary.”
Dr Pokane Felix Molumeli, a clinical psychologist from the National University of Lesotho (NUL) says the environment in which a child is brought up is often what determines their character.
He says some families do not have enough time to look after their children and such children usually end up joining the gang groups.
“Lack of family direction fuels gangsterism,” Dr Molumeli says.
“Parents have to provide guidance for their children.”
Because of poverty and unemployment, parents spend a lot of time away from their children and do not have enough time to provide guidance for their children.
So such children usually end up joining gangs and see some group members as their models.
For one to be a member of such groups, one has to go through certain rituals like killing and stealing.
“Parents do not have enough time to monitor and supervise their children,” Dr Molumeli says, adding that they just come back home to sleep.
He says if the members delve in some crime, they are rewarded with some status by their bosses.
Pearl Letsoela, a psychologist from Mohlomi Mental Hospital says there are two major factors that cause gangsterism.
And those factors are conforming and peer pressure.
“Some will join gangsterism because they want to fit in,” Letsoela says, adding that some just join because of peer pressure.
She says gangsterism could also start from being bullied at school or at home where new members are groomed.
“Some people are just bullied or threatened to become members of these groups,” Letsoela says.
She says a few could be recruited and those recruited could also recruit others and the group becomes bigger.
Dr Itumeleng Kimane, a former Sociology and Criminology lecturer at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) says poverty is what usually causes gangsterism.
She says problems in the family could fan and fuel gangsterism.
Dr Kimane now works as a consultant on laws and policies that deal with childhood care.
“If the family could not address the needs of the child, that could see a child deserting home,” Dr Kimane says.
Such a child could hunt for someone to respond to his or her needs.
Unfortunately, such a depressed child would get his or her peers to help him fend for his or her needs.
The sad reality is that the deserted child would be misguided and misdirected by those she or he hoped could save him or her.
Dr Kimane says the child could be advised to indulge in alcohol.
She says gangsterism could also start at schools where the children do not usually have someone to always keep an eye on.
She says once a child’s work deteriorates, there should be someone to identify the problem and address it.
“Teachers should be aware of such problems,” Dr Kimane says.
Majara Molupe
