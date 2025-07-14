Tsatsanyane’s gun licence revoked

MASERU – THE police have revoked a gun licence for Democratic Congress (DC) MP, Mokherane Tsatsanyane, after he allegedly threatened to shoot a business rival.

Tsatsanyane and his brother Moorosi allegedly assaulted and threatened to shoot Tšepang Phangoa in March this year.

The Tsatsanyane brothers are locked in a bitter wrangle with Phangoa over the control of a property belonging to a company owned by the Lesotho Bus and Taxi Operators Association (LBTOA).

Phangoa is a director in the company.

In a letter dated June 27, 2025, Police Commissioner Borotho Matsoso told Tsatsanyane that he had confessed to making the threats during an interrogation by the police earlier this year.

As a result of the confession, he was left with no option but to revoke his gun licence, Commissioner Matsoso said.

He added that Tsatsanyane had also been arraigned before the Maseru Magistrates’ Court following the verbal threats.

He also accused Tsatsanyane of concealing a third gun that was in his possession when exhibits were collected, which the top cop described as “a sign of dishonesty”.

“Applying my mind, I considered these acts as incompatible with responsibilities of a licensed firearm holder and represent a clear risk to public safety,” Commissioner Matsoso said.

“The law entrusts firearm holders with a high degree of responsibility, discipline and lawful behaviour,” he said.

“Your conduct, both admitted and alleged, falls far short of this standard,” Commissioner Matsoso said.

The police boss also pushed aside Tsatsanyane’s arguments that he was worthy of a gun licence because of his status as a businessman and an MP.

He said Tsatsanyane’s social standing and bank account are “not the only determining factors for fitness to possess a firearm”.

“Firearm licensing decisions are based on behavioural risk compliance with the law and public safety,” he said.

Commissioner Matsoso said public safety far outweighs Tsatsanyane’s personal interests.

“You were given a chance to possess a firearm and you squandered the opportunity with your temperament,” he said.

He also brushed aside Tsatsanyane’s argument that his two bodyguards were gunned down in two separate incidents and that their cases have still not been completed.

“Police investigations have not established a nexus or connection between those cases and you as a target,” Commissioner Matsoso said.

He instructed Tsatsanyane to surrender his 9mm pistol together with all ammunition and also give back the original licence to the police.

Tsatsanyane pleaded with Commissioner Matsoso not to revoke his licence saying he has been an MP for the past 10 years and that he has served in ministerial positions “which renders my persona responsible and (of) good public standing, and above all makes me public property “.

He said he had M30 million worth of property and runs several businesses.

“(My) safety might be compromised should my Firearm Licence Certificate (be) revoked,” he said.

