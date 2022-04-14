News
Tsehlana dies
MASERU – NTEI Tšehlana, a feared famo music gang leader, has died.
Tšehlana, who led the Terene famo gang, succumbed to his wounds in his hospital bed yesterday. He was shot and seriously injured while attending a Democratic Congress (DC) party concert in Mokhotlong two weeks ago.
He was rushed to a local hospital which later transferred him to Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital in Maseru where he died.
The DC youth league leader, Moeketsi Shale, confirmed the death last night.
Tšehlana had aligned himself with the DC after Terene gang leader, the late Rethabile Mokete who was popularly known as Mosotho Chakela, defected from the All Basotho Convention (ABC) after a fallout with leader Thomas Thabane in 2020.
Chakela died in Bloemfontein last year.
Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said Tšehlana was pumped with bullets while attending a music concert by an unidentified assailant.
He said preliminary investigations had revealed that the deceased went out when night fell.
And that was when an unknown man opened fire on him.
SSP Mopeli said the deceased then fled the scene and disappeared into the darkness.
“It seems the perpetrator was stalking the deceased with the sole intention to wipe him out,” he said.
He said investigations are still continuing.
The deceased was rushed to Mokhotlong hospital but was later airlifted to Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital.
Staff Reporter
Stampede to represent RFP in elections
MASERU -THE newly formed Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) this week warned its members to stop masquerading as the party’s candidates in the October general elections.
The party’s secretary general Nthati Moorosi told a press conference in Maseru yesterday that there was now a stampede by people to represent the party in the elections.
She said some members were already canvasing for votes in constituencies telling people they are the party’s candidates in the elections.
Moorosi said that is not true adding that the RFP had not even met to select candidates that will represent the party in the elections.
She said people will have to follow procedures if they want to represent the party in the elections.
“No candidate will contest the elections without an endorsement from the party’s committee,” Moorosi said.
Moorosi said they had not even authorised people to go to the constituencies to canvas for candidature.
She said people in the constituencies’ level should reject those who were claiming to be standing for the RFP in the elections.
Moorosi said those masquerading as the party’s candidates were violating the party’s principles.
She said their party will begin electing committees on April 17.
For this to happen, people in the constituencies will be expected to gather at specified venues in the districts to allow the process to happen.
She said a constituency committee will be elected by a delegation of 15 people from different branches.
She said the delegation will cover various representatives such as people with disability, youths, women and men.
Moorosi said no people who joined the RFP from parties will be elected into the committees before taking membership of the RFP.
She said the RFP as a new party welcomes people from other parties who are willing to join.
She added they have already registered with the Independent electoral Commission (IEC).
Three weeks after the party was unveiled, it has attracted several big names in Lesotho.
Last weekend, three senior members of the Alliance of Democrats (AD) defected to the RFP at a rally in Mantšoenyane.
The bigwigs like Dr Mahali Phamotse, ’Manthabiseng Phohleli, who was the AD women’s league boss and Tlohelang Aumane
Sebabatso Mothabeng
Corruption worries IMF
MASERU – AN IMF delegation that was in Lesotho recently has expressed serious concerns about the high levels of corruption in the country.
The delegation which was led by Deputy Division Chief of the Regional Studies Division in the African Department, Aqib Aslam, said “the recent fraud cases have highlighted vulnerabilities in public financial management”.
Aslam said Lesotho has already been hit simultaneously by the pandemic, declining Southern African Customs Union (SACU) transfers and climate shocks since 2020.
However, he said, political instability and governance issues have continued to hamper fiscal adjustment and hold up overdue reforms.
He said expenditure pressures in the run-up to the 2022 general election are driving up financing needs.
He said political economy constraints have also created a backlog of Reform Bills in parliament.
Aslam mentioned the prevailing economic conditions of Lesotho where the economy has stagnated since 2016 and estimated to have contracted by almost 10 percent.
He explained that the government-driven growth model remains a challenge for sustainable and inclusive growth, displacing resources from the private sector.
He said the private-sector development and job creation have also been hampered by amongst others “the limitations in access to finance, governance and control of corruption, and the overall business environment”.
Aslam said the current war in Ukraine has already raised commodity prices, which will likely benefit certain sectors such as diamond mining but hurt the vulnerable as inflation increases.
Beyond the pandemic, growth remains largely dependent on uneven foreign investment in infrastructure mega-projects and developments in South Africa.
“The fiscal outlook remains challenging and must balance upfront consolidation with recovery, to prevent the external position from deteriorating further,” he said.
However, the IMF risks are tilted to the downside but there are upsides for growth if well-managed, he said.
He said enhancing governance and institutional capacity and improving policy coordination can be one of the remedies.
Aslam said underpinning fiscal consolidation with robust public financial management would help ensure oversight and accountability and avoid corruption.
He further mentioned that improving budget processes, procurement, and treasury operations in the Ministry of Finance are critical to strengthening fiscal governance.
He said robust expenditure control, a transparent and well-coordinated budget process, strong monitoring of state-owned enterprises, and centralised government accounts can help avoid instances of fraud, minimise fiscal risks, and limit spending overruns and arrears.
Digitalisation of government payments can also help improve public financial management over the medium term, including revenue mobilisation and expenditure management, he said.
Aslam said public investment should finance areas where it will have the maximum growth impact, crowding in private sector investment, and reducing poverty.
He said that the capital budget has so far produced a capital stock that is relatively high as a share of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) but of a quality that is lagging behind its peers.
He said identifying and minimising stalled projects and misclassified current spending will help ensure that capital spending is more efficient and better targeted to achieve development priorities and maximize growth.
He called for the improvement of accountability, contract design, investment appraisal, and execution of plans.
Refiloe Mpobole
Girl wins right to end pregnancy
MASERU – A 15-year-old girl, who was a victim of rape, was this week granted permission by a High Court judge to terminate her pregnancy on medical grounds.
High Court judge Justice Polo Banyane granted the order after listening to an account by her grandmother of how the girl was not ready to carry the pregnancy until delivery.
thepost has withheld both the girl’s name and that of her grandmother to protect her identity since she is still a minor.
Abortion is a criminal offence under Lesotho’s Penal Code and is punishable by a prison term on conviction.
However, the Penal Code provides that when a pregnant woman’s life could be endangered or the conceived baby could be born with life-threatening illness or abnormality the pregnancy can be terminated.
Also, a woman can abort the pregnancy lawfully if she conceived it as a result of rape, the Penal Code provides.
The Penal Code says such abortions should be allowed on the advice of a medical doctor and can only be granted by a competent court of law.
Justice Banyane found that the girl was raped and also has an illness that could pose health challenges to her if the pregnancy was allowed to continue.
The child, assisted by her grandmother because she is still a minor, told the court that if the pregnancy would not be terminated she would have to drop out of school.
The court heard that the child was visiting her relative together with her sister one evening about two months ago when a man offered to accompany them because it was getting dark.
The man, the court heard, said it was unsafe for girls so young to walk by themselves during the night but once they got to where there was no human traffic he turned on them.
“When they got there, there was no passerby in the vicinity, and that was when he started ordering the girls to undress,” the court heard.
The man became violent and threatened to kill them if they resisted, the court heard.
The other girl managed to escape and ran away leaving the 15-year-old behind. The man then raped her.
She was found by passersby later who took her to the Maseru Central Charge office where a case of rape was opened.
The girl was immediately taken for a medical examination where emergency medical assistance was administrated to her.
“However, during the second check-up, which was a month down the line, it was discovered that she was pregnant as a result of that rape,” the court heard.
The evidence further showed that the child is a seriously disadvantaged child who relies on her unemployed grandmother for her survival, together with her siblings.
The mother, Justice Banyane heard, has abandoned them and her whereabouts is unknown.
The grandmother said the child is also a student who benefits from support from the Ministry of Social Development.
Pregnancy and motherhood would result in her losing her current scholarship which would imperil her future as a whole, the grandmother said.
“She will have to drop out of school and forced to nurse the fatherless child despite the serious financial constrains she is in,” she said.
“Termination of this pregnancy will be in her best interest,” her grandmother pleaded with the court.
She also said she was afraid that if the abortion was to be refused her granddaughter would seek help at back-door clinics and end up dead or arrested for terminating the pregnancy illegally.
The child is in no position to handle the pressure that comes with being pregnant as a teenager, worst of all a pregnancy caused by rape, the grandmother said.
In addition, the doctor who helped her indicated that when the child arrived with her grandmother, she was given an emergency contraceptive which she explained was not 100 percent effective.
The psychological reports also showed that the child is undergoing serious emotional and psychological distress after the rape and pregnancy.
The psychologist told the court in papers that the girl kept putting the blame on herself for being in a wrong place at the wrong time.
“This has even resulted into her attempting to commit suicide on several occasions,” the court heard.
The child is also fragile as a result of a car accident she was involved in when she was eight years old, which resulted in her being in a coma for six months.
The court heard that this affected her growth negatively at an early stage and thus pregnancy and having to give birth were posing a risk to her health and safety.
’Malimpho Majoro
