Tšenola teenager shot dead

MASERU – PUSELETSO Khiba is inconsolable after her 17-year-old son was shot dead by the police in a case of mistaken identity in Tšenola two weeks ago.

The police this week admitted they made a mistake.

Ngaka Mohlehli was not running away from the police nor was he resisting arrest when he was gunned down.

He was shot by a group of police officers who were travelling in a Toyota Quantum. He died on the spot.



Witnesses say after the deadly assault, the police refused to take the dying boy to hospital arrogantly telling a weeping villager who was begging them to act that they would report first to their superiors.

The villagers said the boy could have been saved if the police had rushed him to hospital.

Mohlehli, who was awaiting admission at the National University of Lesotho, was walking home from work when the police suddenly appeared and began shooting at him.

His 36-year-old mother told thepost this week that her son’s death was one of the hardest experiences she has had to go through.



She said she received the sad news that her son had been shot by some police officers from Mabote police station in Tšenola just outside Maseru.

“I could not believe the news. I was devastated,” she says, forcing back tears at her home in Tšenola.

Sobbing throughout the interview, Khiba said her son had a bright future, a future that had now been snuffed out.

She said her son wanted to study law at the NUL.

Khiba said her late son had attained good grades to enable him to pursue law at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) this year.

“He was the source of hope for his family,” she said.



Khiba says her husband, whom she was no longer staying with, died last year in December.

She said she was struggling to raise her two children because she did not have a good education to land a good job.

“I wash clothes for people for a living,” she said.

She said she is giving the police a chance to fulfill their promise to assist the family bury her son.



“I am working with the police to prepare for my son’s burial,” Khiba said.

The boy will be buried this weekend in Tšenola.

Khiba says a police delegation that came to her home following the tragic death of her son said she could take the legal route if she felt aggrieved.

The police had also pledged to help pay school fees for Khiba’s other daughter who is still in school.



Once she completes her studies, she would be offered a job in the police force.

“This is to show how remorseful the police are for the untimely death,” Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, the police spokesman, said.

But Khiba said she was not sure that her daughter would want to join the police after what happened to her brother.

She said her daughter is still reeling from the shock following the unfortunate incident.

What keeps on gnawing at Khiba is that she is not able to raise enough money to sue the police for killing her son.



Mohlehli was doing odd jobs at the Government Secretary Lerotholi Pheko’s home while awaiting admission at the NUL.

The police said they were on an operation to arrest a criminal when they erroneously shot and killed Mohlehli.

Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro and Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli have already visited the bereaved family to pass their condolences.

Lesotho is party to a United Nations protocol on Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials.



However, the UN protocols and guidelines are not binding on state parties, but have a persuasive force.

This protocol says people affected by the use of force and firearms or their legal representatives “shall have access to an independent process, including a judicial process”.

It says in the event of the death of such people, this provision shall apply to their dependents accordingly.



The protocol says law enforcement officials “shall not use firearms against persons except in self-defence or defence of others against the imminent threat of death or serious injury”.

It also says they may use firearms “to prevent the perpetration of a particularly serious crime involving grave threat to life, to arrest a person presenting such a danger and resisting their authority, or to prevent his or her escape”.



It says they may use firearms “only when less extreme means are insufficient to achieve (the) objectives” of self defence, defence of others against imminent death or stopping a serious crime.

“In any event, intentional lethal use of firearms may only be made when strictly unavoidable in order to protect life,” the protocol reads.

It says law enforcement officials “shall identify themselves as such and give a clear warning of their intent to use firearms, with sufficient time for the warning to be observed, unless to do so would unduly place the law enforcement officials at risk or would create a risk of death or serious harm to other persons”.