Tšooana quits job, to stand for RFP in Abia

MASERU – THE principal secretary for health, Khothatso Tšooana, has resigned from the government to join active politics.

Tšooana, a former police commissioner, is joining the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) under which he will be contesting in the Abia constituency.

If he wins the constituency, Tšooana will be replacing former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, who has been a political mentor to him for years in the All Basotho Convention (ABC).

Tšooana has been one of Thabane’s most loyal cadres and has the scars to show for it. His home was bombed and he once fled the country.

Tšooana was not answering his phone at the time of going to press last night.

thepost has however seen a letter he wrote to the RFP requesting to be the party’s candidate in Abia.

In the letter, he said he worked tirelessly to fight crime when he was the police boss.

“I worked hard to see that police salaries are improved while at the same time making sure that the police have a proper uniform,” Tšooana said.

Tšooana said as principal secretary of health he successfully assisted Basotho to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

The RFP has issued a circular inviting those who want to contest the election to submit their CVs.

Tšooana holds a Master’s Degree in Philosophy.

As one of his success stories in the community, he said he has built a house for a homeless individual in the constituency.

After submitting his letter for contesting the election, Tšooana held a public gathering where he implored the constituents to vote for him.

“No more lies in politics but only truth,” he said.

He said there is nothing that embarrasses him than to see himself affording three meals a day while some people cannot afford one meal a day.

Tšooana is one of several principal secretaries eying political office in the next election.

Kabelo Lehora, the Principal Secretary of Defence and National Security, confirmed he is going to stand in Khubetsoana constituency under the ABC.

He said as soon as this 10th Parliament is dissolved, he is going to resign from the government so he could start campaigning for the primary election.

“I am ready to step down,” Lehora said, adding that when the time is ripe, he “will not hesitate to write to the Government Secretary that I step down”.

“As soon as the parliament is dissolved, I will head to the primary election to contest,” he said.

Majara Molupe