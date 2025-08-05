Tuke re-elected as Law Society boss

LERIBE – Advocate Lintle Tuke will serve a third term as president of the Law Society of Lesotho after he was elected uncontested at an annual general meeting in Hlotse last week.

Advocate Rethabile Setlojoane retained his position as treasurer after his position was also uncontested.

Vice-President Advocate Mokhoro Makara and secretary Advocate Ithabeleng Phamotse faced competition but retained their positions.

The only new face in the committee is Advocate Makhaola Thienyane who replaced Advocate Molemo Jae who is now in private practice.

Advocate Tuke said the “record-breaking attendance by lawyers shows that the society is growing and going in the right direction”.

He said this year’s AGM also marked a high point in regional collaboration. This, he said, was reflected by the presence of delegations from the Advocates for Transformation, Black Lawyers Association (BLA) and the Law Society of Eswatini (LSE).

Also in attendance was the chairperson of the AFT, secretary general of the LSE, the executive director of the Legal Practice Council of South Africa, Gauteng chairperson of the BLA and a representative of De Rebus.

Advocate Tuke said these relationships are not accidental because for the past two years his team has been working tirelessly to revive old ties and forge new ones “because we believe regional integration and excellence without borders are not optional but essential”.

He said he has accepted his third term “with honour, renewed sense of purpose and deeper commitment to transformation, service and the profession”.

Speaking at the occasion the South African Legal Practice Council’s Executive Officer, Advocate Charity Nzuza, said AI is transforming the legal profession in ways that could not have been imagined a decade ago.

Advocate Nzuza however reminded delegates that the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by lawyers is a risk that could cause real harm to clients and the justice system.

Advocate Nzuza said AI should be a tool in the hands of a skilled lawyer, not a substitute for sound judgements, rigorous analysis and the diligence required when preparing for cases.

She said they have seen the risks of relying too heavily or too carelessly on AI generated content.

“From legal research to document drafting, AI offers speed, efficiency and new possibilities,” Advocate Nzuza said.

“But with these tools comes a new responsibility to use them wisely and ethically,” she said.

Advocate Nzuza said quoting non-existing case law or misrepresenting legal principles not only undermines the credibility of the legal profession but can also cause real harm to clients and the justice system.

“We are urging practitioners to be vigilant to ensure that technology enhances their work rather than compromising it,” she said.

Also, she said she was grateful for the continued partnership between the South African Legal Practice Council and the Law Society of Lesotho.

“Our collaboration is more than a formal relationship,” she said.

She said it is a shared commitment to upholding the rule of law, strengthening the legal profession and ensuring that justice is not just a principle, but a lived reality for the citizens of Lesotho and South Africa.

Advocate Nzuza said trust must be earned and maintained through unwavering ethical conduct and professionalism.

Her advice was that in every courtroom and consultation, legal practitioners must be guided by integrity, fairness, respect for the dignity of all and a commitment to the rule of law and access to justice.

Professionalism, she argued, is not just about how legal practitioners conduct themselves.

She said professionalism is about how they serve and remain accountable to their clients and the vulnerable members of the public.

“Access to justice remains one of the most pressing challenges in our region,” Advocate Nzuza said.

Too many of our fellow citizens, she said, are excluded from legal representation simply because they cannot afford it.

“This is not just a legal issue, it is also a moral one.”

Advocate Tuke told thepost this week his main focus is the establishment of the Lesotho International Arbitration Centre to improve access to justice and reduce the case burden on the courts.

Malimpho Majoro