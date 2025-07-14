Tunnel Boring Machine to speed up work

BUTHA-BUTHE – THE Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA) last Saturday welcomed the arrival of a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) that is expected to speed up work at the Polihali project.

The cutting-edge equipment marks a significant step in the progress of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) Phase II, a vital infrastructural initiative aimed at enhancing water supply and energy generation for both Lesotho and South Africa.

The LHDA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Reentseng Molapo, said the TBM is a marvel of modern engineering, which is designed to excavate and build tunnels with unprecedented speed and precision.

“It will be instrumental in creating the Polihali Transfer Tunnel which is a critical component of the LHWP Phase II,” Molapo said.

He said the 38-kilometer-long tunnel will transfer water from the newly constructed Polihali Dam to Katse Dam enhancing the overall water transfer capacity of the project.

The arrival of the TBM is being considered a game-changer for Lesotho’s ambitious infrastructure goals.

LHDA officials, government representatives and local community leaders gathered to witness the unveiling of the TBM at its assembly site.

Among those in attendance was Social Development Minister Pitso Lesaoana who expressed the nation’s pride and optimism over the project.

“This TBM represents not just a technological advancement but also a promise of progress and development for our country,” he said, adding that it symbolises their commitment to delivering sustainable infrastructure that benefits the people and strengthens the economy.

The LHDA has emphasized the economic benefits associated with the project.

The TBM’s operation is expected to create numerous job opportunities for locals, both directly and indirectly, while also facilitating skills development in advanced construction technologies.

Ha Belo village Chief Chona Nhlapho said local businesses and suppliers are also expected to benefit from the increased demand for materials and services during the construction phase.

In addition to its engineering feats, the LHWP Phase II is being implemented with a strong focus on environmental and social sustainability.

South Africa’s High Commissioner, Constance Seoposengwe, said the arrival of the TBM underscores Lesotho’s drive towards infrastructural innovation and regional cooperation.

She said the LHWP, which is a collaborative effort between Lesotho and South Africa, has long been a cornerstone of water resource management and energy production in the region.

With the Polihali Transfer Tunnel on track, the project is poised to bring far-reaching benefits to the two countries.

Construction work using the TBM is expected to commence shortly, with the LHDA confident that it will meet its project timelines.

The historic development sets the stage for Lesotho to solidify its position as a leader in sustainable infrastructure development in southern Africa.

Tau Tlali