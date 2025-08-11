Tycoon ties haunt Matekane

MASERU – PRIME Minister Sam Matekane is set to appear before parliament to explain his “special” relationship with feared South African crime kingpin, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

This comes after Basotho National Party (BNP) leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, submitted a formal question in parliament on Monday.

Matlala is currently in police custody facing a string of serious criminal charges in South Africa.

Mofomobe’s question, submitted in line with Standing Order 27, is before Parliament’s Business Committee. The committee is still to set a date for Matekane to respond.

In his submission, Mofomobe wants to know whether Matekane has any form of relationship with the controversial businessman.

He also wants to know why Matlala attended Matekane’s inauguration in 2022 as a VVIP guest specifically invited by him.

“Has the Prime Minister visited Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s residence in Gauteng?” he asked.

Matlala was arrested in May 2025 and charged with the attempted murder of his partner, actress Tebogo Thobejane, according to South African media reports.

He is also linked to other criminal cases in Pretoria West and Lyttelton.

During a dramatic press conference in Durban a month ago, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, placed Matlala at the centre of allegations involving widespread capture of South Africa’s criminal justice system, including the police, prosecutors, and the judiciary, by drug cartels and corrupt business figures.

Mkhwanazi said Matlala had secured a M360 million tender in June 2024 despite being under investigation for the infamous Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal.

He also claimed Matlala was financially backing Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and a mysterious political figure named Brown Mogotsi.

Speaking at a press conference last Friday, Mofomobe claimed he had evidence proving that Matekane maintains a personal relationship with Matlala.

“This Matlala is a friend of Lesotho’s Prime Minister,” Mofomobe declared.

“He attended the inauguration as a VVIP guest and was provided with special transport. The Prime Minister must come out and admit that Matlala is indeed his friend.”

He further alleged that Matekane had personally visited Matlala at his residence in South Africa.

“I am not just talking, I have evidence. I can even name the exact location he visited,” Mofomobe said.

Mofomobe warned that the Prime Minister’s failure to publicly address the allegations could tarnish both his reputation and Lesotho’s international image.

“If countries like the United States learn that our Prime Minister is linked to a figure tied to South American drug cartels, we could face serious diplomatic consequences,” he warned.

Matekane’s spokesman, Thapelo Mabote, said “since this is already a subject for discussion in parliament, let’s allow him to respond there”.

Nkheli Liphoto