Uproar over DCEO recruits

THE Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) says it specifically asked Cabinet to deploy the Prime Minister’s bodyguards in an effort to plug a staffing crisis at the institution.

The DCEO spokesperson, ’Matlhokomelo Senoko, said they approached the cabinet asking for re-enforcement of staff “because of the staff(ing) crisis at the institution”.

She was responding following an outcry by opposition MPs that Prime Minister Sam Matekane had unlawfully deployed seven of his bodyguards at the DCEO.

“These people have been placed here,” Senoko told thepost yesterday.

“They have not been employed permanently.”

Senoko said they specifically wanted people with certain skills to help investigate a scandal at the old age pension scheme.

She said cabinet gave them people from the army, police and the National Security Service who are on retirement.

“As soon as we are done with this programme, we will release these officers,” she said.

“We wanted more staff to help us deal with this pension issue specifically.”

Senoko said this after opposition parties accused Matekane of deploying his bodyguards to the DCEO without following the government’s recruitment policy.

The ’Maletsunyane MP, Kelane Peiso Jacob, who is a former soldier, accused the Matekane-led government of violating the employment policy.

The deployments were announced last week through a memorandum from the DCEO Human Resource office to all the ministries.

The new officers are Peete Rasutsa, Moeti Lekota, Nthakong Tseko, Fako Hatlane, ’Manako ’Mefane, Tšoloane Mokone, and Mokhali Mokhali.

Kelane complained that “the deployment is going to jeopardise the credibility of the DCEO”.

“It is alright when Basotho get jobs, but it should be through the right channels,” he said.

The Basotho National Party (BNP) leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, threatened to challenge the decision in the High Court calling it unlawful.

“I am preparing to approach the courts now as we speak,” Mofomobe said.

He said everyone on the newly deployed list was guarding the prime minister before the elections.

He said the deployment was done in contravention of the Prevention of Corruption and Economic Offences Regulations 2021.

“Those regulations were passed by Rakuoane while a Minister of Justice,” he said.

“They had to go through the DCEO hiring processes. This is a corrupt way that does not follow procedure.”

Former Justice Minister Lekhetho Rakuoane, who is the leader of the Popular Front for Democracy (PFD), told thepost that the recruitment should have gone through the DCEO board.

“The DCEO must appear independent in the eyes of the nation so that it earns trust rather than look like an institution formed for its owners,” Rakuoane said.

He said politicians can deploy their followers anywhere, including the Home Affairs office “but they should leave the DCEO alone”.

The Socialist Revolutionaries (SR) deputy leader, Tlohelang Aumane, said by deploying his bodyguards “the prime minister is abusing his powers”.

“They are interfering in the recruitment process of important institutions, which is unacceptable,” Aumane said.

“The DCEO has the mandate to operate apolitically and without fear or favour,” he said.

“Will they have the audacity to investigate the person who has hired them?”

The All Basotho Convention (ABC) secretary-general, Lebohang Hlaele, said before the general elections Matekane had promised to hire with transparency and meritocracy.

“Is this the meritocracy they were preaching?” Hlaele said.

“By recruiting the staff at the DCEO the prime minister has eroded all the trust Basotho had in him to lead the nation,” he said.

Nkheli Liphoto