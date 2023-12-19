News
Uproar over DCEO recruits
THE Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) says it specifically asked Cabinet to deploy the Prime Minister’s bodyguards in an effort to plug a staffing crisis at the institution.
The DCEO spokesperson, ’Matlhokomelo Senoko, said they approached the cabinet asking for re-enforcement of staff “because of the staff(ing) crisis at the institution”.
She was responding following an outcry by opposition MPs that Prime Minister Sam Matekane had unlawfully deployed seven of his bodyguards at the DCEO.
“These people have been placed here,” Senoko told thepost yesterday.
“They have not been employed permanently.”
Senoko said they specifically wanted people with certain skills to help investigate a scandal at the old age pension scheme.
She said cabinet gave them people from the army, police and the National Security Service who are on retirement.
“As soon as we are done with this programme, we will release these officers,” she said.
“We wanted more staff to help us deal with this pension issue specifically.”
Senoko said this after opposition parties accused Matekane of deploying his bodyguards to the DCEO without following the government’s recruitment policy.
The ’Maletsunyane MP, Kelane Peiso Jacob, who is a former soldier, accused the Matekane-led government of violating the employment policy.
The deployments were announced last week through a memorandum from the DCEO Human Resource office to all the ministries.
The new officers are Peete Rasutsa, Moeti Lekota, Nthakong Tseko, Fako Hatlane, ’Manako ’Mefane, Tšoloane Mokone, and Mokhali Mokhali.
Kelane complained that “the deployment is going to jeopardise the credibility of the DCEO”.
“It is alright when Basotho get jobs, but it should be through the right channels,” he said.
The Basotho National Party (BNP) leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, threatened to challenge the decision in the High Court calling it unlawful.
“I am preparing to approach the courts now as we speak,” Mofomobe said.
He said everyone on the newly deployed list was guarding the prime minister before the elections.
He said the deployment was done in contravention of the Prevention of Corruption and Economic Offences Regulations 2021.
“Those regulations were passed by Rakuoane while a Minister of Justice,” he said.
“They had to go through the DCEO hiring processes. This is a corrupt way that does not follow procedure.”
Former Justice Minister Lekhetho Rakuoane, who is the leader of the Popular Front for Democracy (PFD), told thepost that the recruitment should have gone through the DCEO board.
“The DCEO must appear independent in the eyes of the nation so that it earns trust rather than look like an institution formed for its owners,” Rakuoane said.
He said politicians can deploy their followers anywhere, including the Home Affairs office “but they should leave the DCEO alone”.
The Socialist Revolutionaries (SR) deputy leader, Tlohelang Aumane, said by deploying his bodyguards “the prime minister is abusing his powers”.
“They are interfering in the recruitment process of important institutions, which is unacceptable,” Aumane said.
“The DCEO has the mandate to operate apolitically and without fear or favour,” he said.
“Will they have the audacity to investigate the person who has hired them?”
The All Basotho Convention (ABC) secretary-general, Lebohang Hlaele, said before the general elections Matekane had promised to hire with transparency and meritocracy.
“Is this the meritocracy they were preaching?” Hlaele said.
“By recruiting the staff at the DCEO the prime minister has eroded all the trust Basotho had in him to lead the nation,” he said.
Nkheli Liphoto
New party courts Phamotse
DISGRUNTLED members of the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) are courting firebrand veteran politician, Dr Mahali Phamotse, to lead a new breakaway party.
The former RFP members have since registered a new political party called the United African Transformation (UAT)
The UAT has been registered in Lesotho as an extension of its South African prototype, founded by the former Action SA secretary in Gauteng, Abel Tau.
Mojela Mafike, a firebrand RFP activist, is currently spearheading the party’s activities in Lesotho.
The party says it has written to 32 MPs from different parties calling on them to join it so that it is represented in parliament.
It has also written to Dr Phamotse inviting her to lead the party.
Dr Phamotse, the Matlakeng MP who has since been expelled from the RFP and is challenging the decision in the High Court, told thepost on Tuesday that she is still pondering on the proposal.
“Things like this need someone to apply deep thinking,” Dr Phamotse said.
“That decision has to come from my constituency,” she said.
She said she is still a member of the RFP despite that her relationship with the party leadership has soured.
“We have different opinions on some issues.”
In the letter of proposal to Phamotse, the UAT said it has the “ambition to contest elections in Lesotho and ensure that the voices of the marginalised are heard”.
“Your contribution to the party will also ensure a leadership structure fully equipped to steer the party forward and ensure its functional establishment,” the letter reads in part.
Mafike said he decided to take part in forming the new party because his relationship with the RFP leader, Prime Minister Sam Matekane, has ended.
“He promised Basotho a lot of things, but he is not delivering,” Mafike said.
“Until today, his government does not have passports, and there is no answer as to when they will be made available,” he said.
He also talked about the biting lack of jobs which he said the Matekane-led government cannot create.
“People are still jobless even now, instead of distributing the few available jobs fairly they engage in nepotism,” he said.
The UAT founders include the former RFP Abia constituency chairman, Cowboy Sethathi, and activist Francis Ramosetle.
Ramosetle said he has decided to leave the RFP because he “felt unwelcome in the party for calling a spade a spade”.
He said Matekane has disappointed him.
He said the RFP leadership always tell members to form their own parties when they express their grievances about the manner the party is being led.
“Now we have left them, and we are yet to take most of their members of parliament,” Ramosetle said.
He said unlike the RFP, the new party will allow a diversity of opinions.
Sethathi told thepost that he left his political home to the new one because he is “tired of the endless fights in the RFP”.
“It is now clear, the RFP is a private project that belongs to its owner who does as he pleases,” Sethathi said.
He said they ended up giving up after seeing that “the courts of law are captured by the ruling parties”.
“I have left together with five members of the constituency committee here,” he said.
Nkheli Liphoto
Robbery suspect dies in police cells
TLALINYANE Lesaoana, 40, died in the Quthing police holding cells last Wednesday under bizarre circumstances.
Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Kabelo Halahala confirmed the incident to this publication.
“He strangled himself with jacket laces,” SSP Halahala said.
He said Lesaoana was being interrogated in connection with two robbery cases and a house-breaking case.
However, Lesaoana’s family is disputing the police’s version arguing that he could have been tortured to death during interrogations.
Lesaoana’s sister, Limakatso Lesaoana, told thepost that her brother was picked up by Mphaki police on November 9 who demanded that he produce a gun which they said was unlicensed and was in his possession.
“But the gun was never found in his possession,” Limakatso said.
Instead the police seized a sachet of BB pipe tobacco and a roll-on from his home in Ha-Mohlakoana, Quthing.
Limakatso said she has a strong belief that the police tortured her brother while in detention, demanding the gun which they did not find in his possession.
She said her brother managed to escape from the police’s hands and hid himself until he later handed himself over to the district police in Quthing town.
“He handed himself over to the Quthing police asking them to protect him against the Mphaki police who had viciously beaten him,” she said.
“At the time, he had secured a local lawyer to accompany him to the Quthing police.”
Lesaoana landed into the Quthing police’s hands on November 14 and the following day he was found dead.
Another family member who asked to remain anonymous said she took food to Lesaoana at the police station in Quthing and an officer on duty asked her to taste it first in a bid to ensure that the food had not been poisoned.
“I tasted it and the police handed it over to the deceased,” she said.
“He (Lesaoana) told me that he was questioned over the gun,” she said.
“I asked him to be patient throughout the interrogation.”
She said her brother told her that he was tortured and suffocated during the interrogation.
Later when she went back to the police station bringing food for the second time, the officer on duty asked her to take the food back, saying “it was already late to bring food”.
On the following day when they went back to the police, they were told that their brother had died.
“The police told us to look for him at the mortuary,” she said.
When they got to the mortuary, the workers on duty refused to grant them access to the body without approval of the police.
But they were later given access to the mortuary to examine their brother’s body.
“He did not have wounds on his body. He had some abrasions and scratches around his neck signalling that he had been strangled,” she said.
The family is not convinced about how their brother died.
The police told them that he strangled himself to death.
“Whose responsibility is it to look after suspects while in detention?” the sister asked.
Police sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said it is absolutely impossible for someone to strangle themselves while detained because all dangerous objects are removed in the cells.
The family says it is waiting for a post-mortem result to ascertain what really happened.
Majara Molupe
Bid to block naturalised Basotho from key posts
AN opposition MP on Monday brought a private member’s Bill to parliament in a push to enact a law that will specify which positions should not be given to naturalised Basotho.
Lebohang Hlaele, who is the secretary-general of the All Basotho Convention (ABC), brought the Bill to the House.
Speaker of Parliament Tlohang Sekhamane did not make the MPs vote through the ballot to ascertain the majority instead he asked those who agreed with Hlaele’s motion to say “ay” and those who opposed it to say “no”.
The motion received a strong resounding of “ay”.
The case arose in the run-up to last year’s general elections after a Mosotho of Chinese descent, Zhen Yu Shao, who was the leader of Basotho Pele Party, stood in the elections as a candidate.
A group of Basotho then challenged Shao’s candidature arguing that a Mosotho of Chinese descent did not qualify to stand in the elections.
The Constitutional Court dismissed the main case against Shao’s candidature but directed parliament to enact a law that would specify which positions should not be given to naturalised Basotho.
A coram of three Constitutional Court judges, Justices Molefi Makara, Moroke Mokhesi, and ’Mabatšoeneng Hlaele ruled that parliament should specify which positions should not be held by naturalised Basotho.
After Hlaele tabled the motion on Monday for debate, Social Development Minister Pitso Lesaoana, who was representing the government, opposed the motion.
Lesaoana argued that the government was already working on the Bill and therefore there was no need for parliament to entertain Hlaele’s motion.
But Hlaele reasoned that the case had been directed by the courts and the House was bound to heed the court’s order or else it would be in contempt.
Hlaele said the amendment will clarify if some categories of naturalised people can contest for the elections, “like Shao who had money to do everything, he stood a chance to be prime minister”.
He argued that some positions of significance should be preserved for indigenous Basotho.
“Justice Makara’s judgement instructs this parliament to specify the positions that are prohibited from being occupied by foreigners,” Hlaele said.
The Basotho National Party (BNP) leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, seconded the motion.
Mofomobe said the motion is important and the House should accept it.
He said it should be determined who qualifiesto be called a Mosotho.
“The naturalised citizens can even vote here in Lesotho,” Mofomobe said.
Mofomobe said the amendment will help to state that one cannot be a prime minister if naturalised.
“We should know even the businesses that are supposed to be occupied by the indigenous or the naturalised,” he said.
Lesaoana said the government is working on the Bill in which it had identified certain key positions that should be reserved for indigenous Basotho.
These included positions such as that of Speaker of Parliament, Deputy Speaker and the clerk of Parliament.
“There is no need to bring a private members Bill,” Lesaoana said.
“We are already 90 percent done with the progress on this matter,” he said.
It is not yet clear which other positions the government wants blocked from naturalised Basotho.
The Popular Front for Democracy (PFD) leader, Advocate Lekhetho Rakuoane, said parliament is bound by the court judgement.
“We do not want to appear to be defying court orders,” Rakuoane said.
Rakuoane said the private member’s Bill would help the government as both sides want to accomplish the same goal.
“We cannot stop that court order in here,” he said.
Professor Nqosa Mahao, who joined the government two weeks ago, said “the laws need to be revisited to suit Basotho”.
Professor Mahao, leader of the Basotho Action Party (BAP), said “the government does not have valid reasons to refuse this amendment, especially when it comes from a court judgement”.
The motion also came after the previous two governments appointed foreigners to hold critical positions in government.
The first was Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s administration where he appointed controversial members of the Indian Gupta family to represent Lesotho abroad as trade advisers during his 2012 government.
The second one was the appointment of a Mosotho of Chinese descent, John Xie, as Thabane’s economic adviser during his 2017 government.
Both appointments caused uproar in political circles, with the opposition accusing Thabane of selling Lesotho to foreigners.
Nkheli Liphoto
