Varsity investigates ‘corrupt’ recruitment

MASERU – THE National University of Lesotho (NUL) management has launched an investigation into allegations that some students were recruited corruptly into the university’s programmes.

The NUL Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Kananelo Mosito told a press conference yesterday that they embarked on the investigations after pondering on the allegations for a long time.



The investigations come after a university admissions officer, ’Maleboea ’Molotsi, who was said to be a member of the Democratic Congress (DC) party, was accused of creating admission opportunities for the party’s youths.

’Molotsi declined to comment on the allegations at the time the story broke out insisting she would align herself with the official statement issued by the university.

At the time, the university said it did not find any foul play in the admission process of the students.

However, even after the university’s statement the university struggled to shake off allegations that ’Molotsi had wrongfully created opportunities for DC youths.



’Molotsi’s private conversation in a WhatsApp group of DC members had called on parents whose children had not yet been admitted at the NUL to send their names to her as the process was about to close.

Professor Mosito said they are trying to find out from the sources if some students who did not deserve to be admitted into the university were wrongly recruited.

“We have not yet received anything from the sources,” Professor Mosito said.



He said they will go to all lengths to find “what motivated the allegations”.

“We are working on the issue because so far no student ever came forward saying they were not properly admitted,” he said.

Professor Mosito said there might be some proof on the issue “but we have to investigate the matter so that when we come to give a report we come up with a proper answer”.

He added that he had requested two of his most trusted deans to join the investigation.



“We will sit down and talk, try to find out what people have been talking about,” he said.

He promised “a thorough investigation so that we get to the bottom of the matter so that we report to our senior management team and the university”.

“But for now we are still on the rumours,” he said.

Speaking at the same conference, the NUL vice-chancellor Professor Isaac Fajana said the management had observed misperception and misinformation in some quarters about operational challenges which have inundated the media recently.



Professor Fajana said it is important for students, parents, guardians, and the public to appreciate that admissions to study at the NUL do not automatically imply that an admitted student will be awarded a bursary.

“The NUL has much bigger intake capacity than the bursary quota allocated to it by the government of Lesotho through the NMDS,” he said.

He added that they are well aware of registration challenges with some first year students admitted for the 2021-2022 academic year, arising from queries on their admission status.



“These are being investigated but I may add that initial evidence points more to human error than either of the two students management systems.”

He said this is not the time for any well-meaning staff members of the NUL to be spreading allegations of corrupt practices where they do not exist.

“This behaviour can only be read to be an attempt to destroy the reputation of this university, crushing any opportunity to harness the much needed partnership,” he said.

Nkheli Liphoto