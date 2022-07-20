Vodacom launches Entrepreneurship World Cup

MASERU – A fierce power battle ensued last night as the Parliament and Senate haggled over a crucial bill to amend the constitution under the reforms. In a marathon meeting that lasted at 11pm last night, the Senate flexed its muscle to reinstate some clauses that parliament had controversially removed from the Bill.

In doing so, the senators threw the hot potato back to parliament. The Bill entered the tense parliament from the Senate at 11:35pm, triggering a mad rush by MPs to pass the amendments to beat the midnight deadline at which parliament was to be dissolved.

The MPs however only managed to pass 16 of the 25 amendments before the Deputy Speaker announced that the parliament had been dissolved.

The parliament’s failure to pass the other amendments has now triggered a monumental crisis that could embarrass the government. At the time of going to print last night, the parliament was in sixes and sevens on what this means to the amendments.

Justice and Law Minister, Lekhetho Rakuoane, said Lesotho had entered unchartered territory.

“This will require a legal interpretation. We don’t know what we should do,” Rakuoane said.

“As of now, we don’t know what will happen. You could say we are in a legal limbo of sorts. I am not sure but I would suspect that we could ask the parliament to allow us to continue and pass the remaining clauses because this is very important.”

He said even as they were passing some of the amendments the Senate was still sending in more to consider.

“The things that happen in this country are surprising. This is something we have not seen before.” MP Likopo Mahase was equally baffled.

“We are meeting this for the first time so we don’t know what the way forward is,” Mahase said as he walked out of parliament.

The Bill has spent hours in the Senate as the fierce debate on the amendments raged on. In contention were some crucial clauses that the parliament is accused of throwing out of the initial Bill.

Other clauses are said to have been tweaked or watered down to the extent that they don’t represent the people’s views that the National Reforms Authority (NRA) gathered during months of consultative meetings across the country.

While Senators haggled over the amendments last night MPs were desperately waiting for the Bill across town.

As the Senators and MPs went back home in the wee hours of the morning, they braced themselves for a backlash from SADC, European Union (EU) and the United States government and the United Nations (UN), which all funded the reforms.

Some of the aid from the EU and the United States is predicated on Lesotho passing the reforms. SADC has told Lesotho that there will be dire consequences if the reforms are not passed before parliament is dissolved.

The regional bloc, already out of patience with Lesotho’s political instability, has also said no new elections will be held without the reforms.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been mediating in the Lesotho crisis and aggressively pushing the reforms, was scheduled to arrive in Maseru this morning. He intended to see to it that the reforms that Lesotho promised SADC and him have been passed.

The parliament too has invited the King, diplomats and other stakeholders to celebrate the successful completion of the reforms. Ramaphosa and Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro were due to address a press conference at 4pm today after the celebrations.

Last night Rakuoane said he was not sure if Ramaphosa was still coming.

“It’s not clear if he will come because the omnibus bill has not been passed. I don’t think he will come but I cannot say that with certainty,” he said.

The drama started earlier this week when some former members of the NRA accused the parliament of mutilating the initial Bill and rejecting some suggestions that the public had made during the consultative meetings.

For instance, the Bill that the Senate was debating last night did not include the provisions to limit floor crossing by MPs. The initial Bill stated that MPs could only cross after three years and during a 15-day window period declared by the Speaker.

It said MPs who cross the floor outside those periods would have to vacate their seat and a by-election will be declared. The parliament also removed the section dealing with electoral model reforms. The initial Bill stated that only political parties that achieve a half percent of the total valid national votes cast will be eligible for proportional representation seats.

The parliament removed that part. The parliament removed the clause that made the king commander-in-chief of the armed forces. The people, in light of how prime ministers have been misusing the army to persecute their political opponents, decided that the armed forces should be removed from the hands of politicians.

Former members of the NRA accused the parliament of diluting the provision for the impeachment of the prime minister. The parliament also maintained the prime minister’s power to appoint principal secretaries despite the initial Bill and the people saying they should be appointed by a special commission.

The parliament also removed the clauses that guaranteed freedom of expression and access to information. It is not clear which of those clauses were reinstated by the Senate. There is also no clarity of which clauses the parliament had passed when it was dissolved.

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA Lesotho) said it is concerned that the hope to reform the media in Lesotho is dying out.

Addressing the media at a press briefing on Monday, MISA-Lesotho’s National Director Lekhetho Ntsukunyane said they “have observed with concern that almost the entire media reforms that were proposed by the now defunct National Reforms Authority (NRA) in the Omnibus Bill of 2022 (11th Amendment to the Constitution), have been expunged by parliament”.

The media was one of the seven thematic areas earmarked for reforms. The reforms were aimed at professionalising the media and insulating it against undue political influence. According to the original Omnibus Bill from the NRA, media reforms were to be enshrined under Section 14 of the constitution under freedom of expression.

Freedom of expression included among others, freedom of the press and media of communications, freedom to seek, receive and impart information, opinions or ideas of all kind, freedom of artistic expression and creativity, academic freedom and freedom of scientific research.

These media reforms have been long coming, as the journey to reform the media started nearly two decades ago.

MISA Lesotho Chairperson Nkoale Oetsi Tšoana who was also the chairperson of NRA’s Media Committee, said Basotho through the Multi-Stakeholder National Dialogue Plenary II wanted the media council, media ombudsman, transforming the Lesotho National Broadcasting Services from a state media to a public broadcaster and giving Lesotho Communications Authority autonomy.

“We were only shocked when we read page five of the parliament’s portfolio committee on law and public safety cluster, where it recommended to the National Assembly to delete all that Basotho wanted in exemption of media council which they too adulterated,” Tšoana said.

“I heard the committee chairperson Mr Lekhetho Mosito, saying their study revealed that these matters should be in an act of parliament, not the constitution.”

“One can only wonder where and when such a study was conducted. He further said when they invited public participation, they asked them to do some changes to the bill,” he said.

“I can tell you today, it is not true that the committee invited public participation. We could have known should there have been public participation.”

MISA said the reforms had been hijacked by politicians.

Khotsofalang Koloi & Nkheli Liphoto