WASCO probes M350k compensation claim

MASERU – THE Water and Sewerage Company (WASCO) is investigating possible fraud after an Upper Thamae resident claimed a M350 500 compensation for damages to her plot.

Thato Moshe Thamae Matsoso’s claim was submitted in May by one Taunyane Mokhothu after WASCO laid its sewer pipe across her land and destroyed fruit trees.

WASCO’s legal department approved the claim but the Compensation Department raised some serious questions before any payment was executed.

In a May 14 memo, the department queried why Matsoso’s claim was submitted by Mokhothu.

“Kindly note that the evaluation report for compensation is always made by WASCO but in this incident, it was done by the complainant,” the memo reads.

“In addition, the power of attorney is attached in which the complainant is nominating Mr Taunyane H Mokhothu to carry out any duties dedicated to him about her site Plot number 8416.”

Attached to the claim was an evaluation report which appeared to have been signed by Meene Putsoa, the principal valuator at Home-Based Property Consultants.

The source said Putsoa however denied the report when WASCO approached him to explain some aspects.

“He (Putsoa) flatly denied any involvement, saying he didn’t know anything about the property in question,” the source said.

“When shown his evaluation report which has his signature, he insisted that he never evaluated the plot and that it was not him who prepared the report.”

The Compensation Department then ordered an investigation into the claim.

Putsoa told thepost last night that he didn’t prepare the report.

“I have no relation with the report you are talking about,” Putsoa said.

“I am not going to say anything about the WASCO case you are talking about because I am not involved, I know nothing.”

The report, which thepost has seen, says the land in question was estimated at M155 200 as at September 25 last year but “in our opinion, the estimated compensation amount due for the WASCO sewer line cutting across the plot is M350 500”.

“We wholly welcome comments on the valuation report, which we pledge will receive our prompt attention and necessary action,” the report reads.

“We will also be obliged to formally present and discuss the report if you so wish,” it says.

The WASCO communications manager, Lineo Moqasa, declined to comment.

Staff Reporter