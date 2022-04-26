News
Why I joined Matekane
THE Alliance for Democrats (AD) is reeling after it lost several senior members who have joined Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP). Dr Mahali Phamotse, the party’s secretary-general, is one of those seniors who have jumped ship. Hundreds of members have also left the party. The defections have not gone down well with party leader Monyane Moleleki, who has been on a charm offensive to revive the party’s waning fortunes. He has accused some unnamed members of trying to sell the party to the highest bidder. This week, we spoke to Dr Phamotse about her exit. Below are excerpts from the interview.
At what point did you decide to join the RFP?
I think it was a week or a few days after Matekane announced that he was forming a political party. I advanced the idea that we should join his party.
I was thinking of some sort of agreement we could have with his party or some sort of arrangement at individual level. I didn’t want to join the party alone. I wanted us to do it as a group.
My idea was that the AD should help Matekane to bring change and ensure that his party has enough support to lead the government and not as part of any coalition.
Why did you want the AD to support Matekane? Couldn’t the AD work on its own to achieve the same goals as the RFP?
We have been trying to create jobs and alleviate poverty. I said our party has done what it could but has failed.
I said here is a party led by a person with similar goals but maybe a different strategy that would work for the betterment of our country.
I said we should therefore support him. I must however point out that this was not an imposition.
I was just suggesting a different route to achieve what we have always wanted for our people.
Where did you make this suggestion?
It was not a formal meeting but there were MPs and members of the executive committee.
It was nothing formal because there were no structures at the meeting.
Other people at the meeting were giving their views about the new party and how we could respond to it.
What was the reaction from those at the meeting?
Their views were varied. I cannot say there was much dispute at the meeting. It was people giving their views.
Others said we should talk to Matekane to have a deal in which his party does not contest some 20 seats.
The idea was to give the AD a fighting chance in those constituencies. Some were saying we should wait after the election so that we go into a coalition with his party.
Are you, therefore, saying that even at those early stages the AD could see that it had no chance against the RFP? Is this an admission, on your part, that the AD doesn’t stand a chance in the next election?
It was a brainstorming session. We were discussing ways to tackle the RFP. I am sure other political parties had the same discussions after the RFP was announced.
It’s a discussion that happens every time there is a new political party that is believed to have the numbers.
The RFP has the numbers and it’s growing every day. That is the reality. People are running to that party.
Frankly, I have never seen so many people requesting forms to join a party that has not even solicited their support.
People in my constituency had already joined the RFP even before I joined it.
They said it was my choice to stay in the AD or follow them to the RFP. In fact, they said I could stay in the AD at my own risk.
Do you have any regrets about the years you spent in the AD?
I don’t regret because there was no other better party. It was a better party. My leader was a better leader.
He is still a better leader but Matekane is best because of what he has done for the people. He has given back to the people. Comparatively,
I think Matekane has a better chance of creating jobs. He has done a lot in his home area. He has helped the police and army with uniforms and ambulances.
He has created jobs in his home area and the rest of the country.
But some say he could only do those things because of the government tenders he was winning.
That is not the point. Some people have won tenders but have done less than Matekane. It’s not about what you get from the government but what you do with what you get.
Ministers in successive governments have awarded themselves or their friends tenders but have not helped their people.
It’s about what you do with what you make from the tenders. Matekane can do more in scale.
But the AD leader has been in government for some three decades. Are you saying he has done less than Matekane in that time?
I am not saying my former leader is useless. I am saying Matekane has done more. Maybe Moleleki did not do more because he is not a businessman.
I know he has done what he could for his people and the country. All I am saying is that Matekane has done more. It’s about the scale.
Have you been promised anything by the RFP?
I have not been promised anything. I am just a mere member. I don’t want to lead the party.
I want to be a loyal member. No one has promised me anything. I have never been to the party’s offices. I don’t need to be there. Nobody has seen me there.
Will you contest under the RFP in your constituency?
If my people want me to, I will contest. They decide who they want to lead them. As we speak now I am in my constituency laying the ground.
What do you think is special about Matekane as a leader?
I think he has a vision. I believe he will attract investors for projects, especially the youths.
He has achieved much in business so I think he is someone we can follow and copy from. I have delivered in my constituency but it’s not enough.
I think we should do more. It will be a marathon and I am prepared to run the it.
Some of your former comrades in the AD are not happy with your decision. Some say you have sold out to a party of rich people.
I know they are not happy because no one wants to lose supporters. I have seen their comments on social media platforms. I have heard them on radio stations.
But I am not worried because I am not working against any party. I am working for the RFP. I have not said anything bad about them.
I have no bad words for any other party. It doesn’t give me any problem because I am not badmouthing any other party.
I am talking about what the RFP can do for the people. I have a lot of support in my constituency and that is what really matters to me.
The problem with our politics is that people are not looking at what they can do for the people but what they can gain from politics.
People are not putting their country first. They are putting themselves first.
Taxi strike averted
MASERU – THE government has bowed to pressure from taxi operators after it approved a 30 percent fare hike this week.
The decision to agree to the fare hike staved off a massive protest by taxi operators that was set to paralyse the transport sector countrywide.
The new fares will be with effect from June 1.
Passengers will now be expected to fork out M12 per trip, up from the previous M9.
As a result of the agreement, the taxi operators called off the countrywide protest.
The Maseru Region and Taxi Operators (MRTO) spokesman, Lebohang Moea, said the threats to strike were triggered by complaints that the government was neglecting their demands.
The MRTO chairman, Mokete Jonase, said for years the government had been making verbal promises to improve the fares but failed to implement any changes.
The taxi operators met Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro on Monday in an effort to break the impasse. On Tuesday, they then met Transport Minister Tšoeu Mokeretla where a deal was sealed.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the government said the taxi operators’ grievances had been addressed.
Bataung Thulo, a member of the MRTO board, said Mokeretla told them that the board had approved the 30 percent fare increase.
The board was now in the process of engaging economic experts to see how the increase will affect other stakeholders.
He said the minister is expected to provide feedback on these deliberations to the MRTO.
Thulo said from April to May, consultations with the stakeholders and printing of the list of fares will be completed so that on June 1 the new fares will be implemented.
He said a review and promulgation of the new regulations will be effective from June 1, 2022.
He said the association had also requested the government to extend the validity of fitness certificates from six months to a year.
Thulo said the Ministers of Finance and Transport also promised to come up with a plan to implement a Covid-19 relief programme next month.
He said this follows a petition by the association for the minister to subsidise taxi owners who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking on the government-owned Lesotho Flight Bus Service Corporation, Thulo said stakeholders in the transport sector will provide input on plans to resuscitate the corporation while ensuring that it does not compete with private operators.
Thulo said Mokeretla also pledged to request the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to arrange a meeting of the two transport ministers from Lesotho and South Africa to deal with the cross-border issues.
He said the meeting should be held before June 1.
He said in July the plan will be elevated to the Bi-National Commission for Cooperation between Lesotho and South Africa.
Thulo said the implementation of the plans will be completed by October this year.
Refiloe Mpobole
Wife of NSS agent wants husband locked up
MASERU – A wife of a National Security Service (NSS) agent, Itumeleng Qhobosheane, says she wants her husband locked up.
The husband, Rethabile Tsietsi, allegedly gunned down his stepson, Bokang Qhobosheane, last month during a family feud.
Qhobosheane told thepost yesterday that she is angry with the police and the prosecution after they failed to oppose his bail application despite her pleas to do so.
“If only I could have my own prosecutor who would listen to me,” Qhobosheane said.
Tsietsi was granted bail by the High Court last week and Qhobosheane says she is afraid that he might harm her too.
Qhobosheane said she is living in fear after Tsietse was granted bail and she “would be grateful to have another lawyer prosecute this case”.
She said all she wants is to see her husband back in police custody as she does not understand how and why he was granted bail even after she made affidavits opposing the bail.
What irks her most is that there was no effort by the prosecution to oppose the bail.
She said the Thamae police approached her and asked her if she would have any problem with Tsietsi being granted bail and she told them her fears.
“I told the police in writing and verbally that I oppose his bail,” she said.
“I was surprised last week when I heard that he was granted bail and the DPP said nobody from the family had opposed the bail.”
“When I asked the Thamae police, they told me they were also not made aware that he was to appear in court applying for bail.”
She also said ever since Tsietsi was granted bail, she had not received any word from the office of the DPP as to what transpired.
She however explained she was advised to go to the office of the DPP to ask her why they did not seek her opinion before granting the bail.
She said she wanted to challenge the decision of the court to grant Tsietsi bail “but I don’t not have money to pay a lawyer”.
“If I could be given a lawyer of my choice who would be paid by the state to prosecute the case, I would be very delighted.”
The office of the DPP could not be reached for comment yesterday.
However, a local lawyer Advocate Napo Mafaesa told thepost that issues of granting or denying bail should be approached with care because “a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court”.
Advocate Mafaesa warned that people should not be denied their freedom merely because victims of crime are emotional about whether they should be granted bail or not.
He said it is common cause that victims of crime will have strong feelings about the release of the offender and “it would be wrong to base denial of bail on emotions”.
’Malimpho Majoro
Tsehlana mourned
MASERU – A bodyguard to Terene famo gang leader, Ntei Tšehlana, yesterday delivered a moving eulogy to his boss who was gunned down two weeks ago.
Kurata Lehloka was speaking during a memorial service for Tšehlana that was held at The Memorial Hall in Maseru.
Addressing the mourners yesterday, Lehloka said he was sleeping in his car when Tšehlana was shot dead.
Lehloka said they had attended a Democratic Congress (DC) concert in Mokhotlong when an unknown man shot him.
Lehloka told the mourners that Tšehlana left him in the car when he went into his house.
And minutes later, he heard gun shots.
But he was not aware that it was his boss that was being gunned down.
He said the persistence of the gun shots sent a signal that there was something amiss.
Lehloka said during the commotion, one woman came to him and asked about the whereabouts of Tšehlana.
He said the lady told him that Tšehlana had just been shot.
The lady then showed him the car that was rushing him to hospital.
Amid the chaos, Lehloka said he quickly removed stickers of Terene from his car as he thought he might also be in danger.
The mourners heard that the following Monday when Tšehlana was admitted at Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital, he communicated with Lehloka.
Lehloka further told the mourners that he did everything he could to see that his boss got medical attention.
Sadly, the nurses told him they would then only attend to him on Thursday.
He said the following day, which was Tuesday, Tšehlana was online and they talked again.
In that conversation, Lehloka told Tšehlana that he would see him on Thursday.
Forcing back tears, Lehloka said on Thursday at around 4am, he received the devastating news from the DC youth leader Moeketsi Shale that Tšehlana was dead.
“I could not believe what I was told,” Lehloka said.
A large group of DC supporters attended the memorial service.
His friends and colleagues were also in attendance.
Mokherane Tsatsanyane, who is the MP for Stadium Area constituency, said Tšehlana was an influential person because he persuaded him to join the DC.
Tsatsanyane said Tšehlana always wanted to maintain peace between the two warring famo groups – Seakhi and Terene.
Libuseng Malataliana, Tšehlana’s comrade in Terene, said Tšehlana was “a parent and a friend” to them.
Malataliana said Tšehlana loved his work and was always calm when approaching people.
Lemohang Tšehla & Mpana Mofao
