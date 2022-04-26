News
Wife of NSS agent wants husband locked up
MASERU – A wife of a National Security Service (NSS) agent, Itumeleng Qhobosheane, says she wants her husband locked up.
The husband, Rethabile Tsietsi, allegedly gunned down his stepson, Bokang Qhobosheane, last month during a family feud.
Qhobosheane told thepost yesterday that she is angry with the police and the prosecution after they failed to oppose his bail application despite her pleas to do so.
“If only I could have my own prosecutor who would listen to me,” Qhobosheane said.
Tsietsi was granted bail by the High Court last week and Qhobosheane says she is afraid that he might harm her too.
Qhobosheane said she is living in fear after Tsietse was granted bail and she “would be grateful to have another lawyer prosecute this case”.
She said all she wants is to see her husband back in police custody as she does not understand how and why he was granted bail even after she made affidavits opposing the bail.
What irks her most is that there was no effort by the prosecution to oppose the bail.
She said the Thamae police approached her and asked her if she would have any problem with Tsietsi being granted bail and she told them her fears.
“I told the police in writing and verbally that I oppose his bail,” she said.
“I was surprised last week when I heard that he was granted bail and the DPP said nobody from the family had opposed the bail.”
“When I asked the Thamae police, they told me they were also not made aware that he was to appear in court applying for bail.”
She also said ever since Tsietsi was granted bail, she had not received any word from the office of the DPP as to what transpired.
She however explained she was advised to go to the office of the DPP to ask her why they did not seek her opinion before granting the bail.
She said she wanted to challenge the decision of the court to grant Tsietsi bail “but I don’t not have money to pay a lawyer”.
“If I could be given a lawyer of my choice who would be paid by the state to prosecute the case, I would be very delighted.”
The office of the DPP could not be reached for comment yesterday.
However, a local lawyer Advocate Napo Mafaesa told thepost that issues of granting or denying bail should be approached with care because “a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court”.
Advocate Mafaesa warned that people should not be denied their freedom merely because victims of crime are emotional about whether they should be granted bail or not.
He said it is common cause that victims of crime will have strong feelings about the release of the offender and “it would be wrong to base denial of bail on emotions”.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Taxi strike averted
MASERU – THE government has bowed to pressure from taxi operators after it approved a 30 percent fare hike this week.
The decision to agree to the fare hike staved off a massive protest by taxi operators that was set to paralyse the transport sector countrywide.
The new fares will be with effect from June 1.
Passengers will now be expected to fork out M12 per trip, up from the previous M9.
As a result of the agreement, the taxi operators called off the countrywide protest.
The Maseru Region and Taxi Operators (MRTO) spokesman, Lebohang Moea, said the threats to strike were triggered by complaints that the government was neglecting their demands.
The MRTO chairman, Mokete Jonase, said for years the government had been making verbal promises to improve the fares but failed to implement any changes.
The taxi operators met Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro on Monday in an effort to break the impasse. On Tuesday, they then met Transport Minister Tšoeu Mokeretla where a deal was sealed.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the government said the taxi operators’ grievances had been addressed.
Bataung Thulo, a member of the MRTO board, said Mokeretla told them that the board had approved the 30 percent fare increase.
The board was now in the process of engaging economic experts to see how the increase will affect other stakeholders.
He said the minister is expected to provide feedback on these deliberations to the MRTO.
Thulo said from April to May, consultations with the stakeholders and printing of the list of fares will be completed so that on June 1 the new fares will be implemented.
He said a review and promulgation of the new regulations will be effective from June 1, 2022.
He said the association had also requested the government to extend the validity of fitness certificates from six months to a year.
Thulo said the Ministers of Finance and Transport also promised to come up with a plan to implement a Covid-19 relief programme next month.
He said this follows a petition by the association for the minister to subsidise taxi owners who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking on the government-owned Lesotho Flight Bus Service Corporation, Thulo said stakeholders in the transport sector will provide input on plans to resuscitate the corporation while ensuring that it does not compete with private operators.
Thulo said Mokeretla also pledged to request the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to arrange a meeting of the two transport ministers from Lesotho and South Africa to deal with the cross-border issues.
He said the meeting should be held before June 1.
He said in July the plan will be elevated to the Bi-National Commission for Cooperation between Lesotho and South Africa.
Thulo said the implementation of the plans will be completed by October this year.
Refiloe Mpobole
News
Tsehlana mourned
MASERU – A bodyguard to Terene famo gang leader, Ntei Tšehlana, yesterday delivered a moving eulogy to his boss who was gunned down two weeks ago.
Kurata Lehloka was speaking during a memorial service for Tšehlana that was held at The Memorial Hall in Maseru.
Addressing the mourners yesterday, Lehloka said he was sleeping in his car when Tšehlana was shot dead.
Lehloka said they had attended a Democratic Congress (DC) concert in Mokhotlong when an unknown man shot him.
Lehloka told the mourners that Tšehlana left him in the car when he went into his house.
And minutes later, he heard gun shots.
But he was not aware that it was his boss that was being gunned down.
He said the persistence of the gun shots sent a signal that there was something amiss.
Lehloka said during the commotion, one woman came to him and asked about the whereabouts of Tšehlana.
He said the lady told him that Tšehlana had just been shot.
The lady then showed him the car that was rushing him to hospital.
Amid the chaos, Lehloka said he quickly removed stickers of Terene from his car as he thought he might also be in danger.
The mourners heard that the following Monday when Tšehlana was admitted at Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital, he communicated with Lehloka.
Lehloka further told the mourners that he did everything he could to see that his boss got medical attention.
Sadly, the nurses told him they would then only attend to him on Thursday.
He said the following day, which was Tuesday, Tšehlana was online and they talked again.
In that conversation, Lehloka told Tšehlana that he would see him on Thursday.
Forcing back tears, Lehloka said on Thursday at around 4am, he received the devastating news from the DC youth leader Moeketsi Shale that Tšehlana was dead.
“I could not believe what I was told,” Lehloka said.
A large group of DC supporters attended the memorial service.
His friends and colleagues were also in attendance.
Mokherane Tsatsanyane, who is the MP for Stadium Area constituency, said Tšehlana was an influential person because he persuaded him to join the DC.
Tsatsanyane said Tšehlana always wanted to maintain peace between the two warring famo groups – Seakhi and Terene.
Libuseng Malataliana, Tšehlana’s comrade in Terene, said Tšehlana was “a parent and a friend” to them.
Malataliana said Tšehlana loved his work and was always calm when approaching people.
Lemohang Tšehla & Mpana Mofao
News
Matelile man battered to death over gun
MASERU – A GROUP of rowdy soldiers allegedly beat a man to death in Matelile, Ha-’Maliepetsane, in Mafeteng district on Tuesday.
The deceased was assaulted with sticks and a pickaxe handle.
Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli confirmed the death last night.
“We are yet to get the graphic details of what happened,” S/Supt Mopeli said.
“However, our preliminary investigations have shown that he died while the army was interrogating him in connection to the guns that were allegedly found in his possession,” he said.
’Maliepetsane is a crime-riddled area where three men were shot by an unknown gunman who disappeared into the darkness a fortnight ago.
One of the three men was confirmed dead upon arrival at the Mafeteng Government Hospital while others escaped death by a whisker.
The father of the deceased, Khoathane Mohajane, said the death of his son, who was 28, had left them “torn apart and emotionally raptured”.
Narrating the ordeal, Mohajane said when they woke up on Tuesday morning their village was surrounded by a band of soldiers.
He said the soldiers had a list of young men whom they claimed were in possession of illegal guns.
“There were five men on the list,” Mohajane said.
Mohajane said the soldiers beat this group of young men to a pulp as they demanded that they hand over the guns to them.
“The other four men handed over their firearms,” he said.
But his son, Didi Mohajane, told the soldiers that he was not in possession of any gun.
“This was like adding paraffin to a fire because the torture only intensified,” he said.
He said the soldiers drew water from the village tap and poured it over his son.
And the inhumane beating continued unabated, he said.
Mohajane said he asked the soldiers to give him a chance to ask his son to hand over the gun to them if he had any but the son insisted he had no gun.
At the time his son was bleeding all over the body.
“The soldiers told me it is not their first time to see a criminal pretending to be innocent,” Mohajane said.
He said the soldiers left with the young men and later came back.
When they came back they left the others and left again with his son saying they were taking him to hospital.
“I believe it was already late for my son when they took him to the hospital,” Mohajane said.
He said his son was a commercial farmer who helped to put bread on the table for the family.
Mohajane said he was not in a position to bury his son alone.
He said he is facing twin problems of burying his son and putting bread on the table.
Mohajane insisted his son did not have a gun.
Chiefs in the area called on the army to deploy the soldiers in the area so that they could fight the rampant killings.The army’s spokesperson, Captain Sakeng Lekola, confirmed that one person died where they were operating.
“We have sent a delegation of officers to establish what really happened,” Captain Lekola said.
He said the operation was successful in that three rifles were confiscated from wrong hands.
“We are yet to know how the death happened,” he said, adding that they could “not deny that a life was lost where we were operating”.
Staff Reporter
