With the people!

QACHA’S NEK – WHEN Motsamai Ramasipha, 41, served in various humanitarian non-governmental organisations in his home district of Qacha’s Nek, he thought it was all work. Little did he know the grassroots work with disadvantaged and marginalised people was preparatory ground for a future leadership role.



“I have always loved working with the people, especially the disadvantaged and marginalised ones in my home area,” said Ramasipha, who is now councillor for his home area.

“These non-governmental organisations paved my way to know how to deal with different people,” he said.

The first hint that he could be set for a leadership role came in 2012 when some residents of Leropong wanted him to be their councillor. He was working for an international humanitarian agency at the time. He contested and lost.

His backers insisted he should not throw in the towel. In 2017, he won the

Local Government elections and became a councillor under the Democratic Congress (DC) party.

“I am now a fulltime councillor serving the people in the villages around Qacha’s Nek town. It feels good to be a councillor but it feels bad when I cannot deliver on promises I made to the people,” Ramasipha said, pointing to a myriad of challenges faced by councillors.

“People have much hope in us that we can help improve their standard of living,” Ramasipha said.



“People put their faith in us to deliver developmental changes in their areas such as bridges and roads. The electorate has a legitimate expectation that we can help them with jobs and other needs, but we are not given enough money to finance our visions,” he said.

“The sad reality is that the electorate would even dictate to you what socio-economic issues they would want you to address once elected into power,” Ramasipha said.



Centralisation of power has massively disempowered councillors, he said.

“The power is still vested in the ministers. It is this type of governance that has become a major hindrance in our work. The councillors should be able to help their people. We are living here with these people and we know what they want so we should be given the financial resources to perform our duties,” Ramasipha said.



Ramasipha decried the failure by successive governments to implement pledges to decentralise power to local councils.

“People around the villages need services, we can deliver if we are given the power and the resources,” he said.



Faced with the dilemma of lack of financial resources, the councillor said he was forced to dig deep into his personal pocket to help people in his area build a road connecting hard-to-reach villages to schools.

“We are also trying to build a bridge so that the students can go to school even during rainy days. It is difficult for children to go to schools when it rains so the bridge will solve that problem,” said Ramasipha.

Using his personal money to finance community projects has not come without sacrifice, he said.



“This leaves their families struggling and bleeding financially. We are doing this because people have pinned their hopes on us,” said Ramasipha.

The councillor said he has bought some piece of land to build an orphanage that will house 16 orphans and vulnerable children.

He said parents of some of the vulnerable children went to South Africa to look for employment and never came back to Lesotho.

He said he has to give them food and some clothes.



“Some of these children have nowhere to sleep. I give them food to eat and some clothes to wear. It is for this reason that I have decided to buy them a site,” Ramasipha said, adding that he has introduced income generating projects to ensure self-sustainability.

Thooe Ramolibeli