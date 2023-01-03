Woman MP seeks change

MASERU – FOR years, Voeswa Tsheka, dedicated her time to growing her business. But failure by politicians to deliver on their promises pushed her to expand her horizons and join the rough and tumble of life in politics.

“I said enough is enough,” Tsheka, a novice politician and an MP for the Thuathe constituency under the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), says.

She says she told herself that she would navigate the tough terrain of politics that is mainly dominated by males to bring developmental changes to her Thuathe constituency.

“Over the years, my heart has been bleeding as I saw my people suffering due to the absence of basic needs,” she says.

The successful and soft-spoken business woman threw her weight behind Sam Matekane in his RFP newly formed party. In the October 7 general election, Tsheka, who is in her 20s, came out a winner.

“Still, I could not believe that I had won the elections,” recalled Tsheka, the only female MP among the 11 RFP legislators from Berea district.

“I am not the youngest in the August House,” she says, adding that there are some who are younger than her.

Tsheka says she is still a novice in politics and she is taking time to learn the ropes about motions and debates in Parliament from experienced MPs. While doing all these, she will be pushing for the needs of her people in Thuathe.

“I am not going to wait for government funds.

“I am already sourcing out funds for my constituency,” says the self-driven Tsheka, lamenting the lack of basic services such as proper roads, sanitation and water in one of the populous constituencies

Tsheka says she is concerned with the poor road network in her constituency despite the area being close to the capital, Maseru.

“Almost 80 percent of the people in the constituency do not have access to clean water, which is a basic right.

“So women are the ones feeling the brunt of the scarcity of water. Women are the ones risking their lives to go out at night searching for water.

“Their lives are susceptible to danger because they might end up being killed or raped.”

Tsheka says all 11 RFP MPs from Berea district have decided to use their M5 000 petrol allowances from Parliament to improve the livelihoods of people in the area. The rampant abuse of women is another issue close to her heart.

“Men should know that they should not lay their hands on their women at all. Women suffer more than men in their homes and therefore need support,” Tsheka says.

For her, elderly women who are eligible to get old age pension should get more than their male counterparts.

Lesotho introduced a pension scheme for the elderly in 2004. Under the scheme, every Mosotho over the age of 70 would get M400 after every three months, but that was changed to M800 monthly.

While the money might appear little, it has proven to be a huge cushion for the majority of the elderly who have no pensions to live off in their old age. An estimated 57% percent of Basotho live on less than one United States dollar a day, according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“Women have gone through terrible and traumatic experiences. They are always occupied with a plethora of errands they have to do in their respective homes,” Tsheka says.

Tsheka’s victory has been welcomed by women in her area.

“Her victory has boosted the confidence of some young women in her constituency who are now also keen on contesting local government elections scheduled for next year.

“Young women have seen that politics is not only for men.

“I want to see women in my constituency taking part in decision-making platforms.

“From there, it would be easy to pass the message to the rest of the country.

“Women have to take part in politics and drive for the changes they want,” she said.

Asked about the strategies she used to win the hearts and minds of the Thuathe electorate, Tsheka says she “researched a lot” on techniques to win elections.

Never formally employed, Tsheka hopes to teach members of her constituency about entrepreneurial skills as part of efforts to beat rising unemployment.

“People can start small businesses and change their lives for the better,” says Tsheka, whose business of selling Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic generated “good” profits.

“My business was doing well and I was importing PPE materials from China.

“I was selling PPE materials for both Lesotho and South Africa,” Tsheka says.

She says she used some of the profits to help underprivileged families in her area with basic needs such as mealie-meal, cooking oil and paraffin.

She also extended a helping hand to children staying in the streets who were struggling to survive because there was no business.

“They had nothing to do because movement was restricted.

“They were starving. I met them half way with the basic needs and essentials,” Tsheka recalls.

Tsheka also runs a marketing business that is also doing well. Born in Upper Thamae, Tsheka moved to Thuathe on the Berea plateau to stay there.

“I was born in Upper Thamae and grew up there,” Tsheka says, adding that she was welcomed by the residents there.

“I was elected MP after just two years of staying in Thuathe,” she says.

Majara Molupe