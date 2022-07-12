Workers protest averted as ministry coughs up

MASERU – WORKERS at the Christian Health Association (CHAL) health centres went on a go-slow last week in protest over the delay in the disbursement of their salaries.

The protest however was short-lived after the government swiftly moved to avert a crisis.

The CHAL health centres are given a subvention by the government.

CHAL offers 40 percent of the health services in the country through their eight hospitals and 71 clinics that are spread across the country.

It also operates four nursing schools around the country.

All these survive on a subsidy from the government for their daily operations.

The government’s delay to disburse the funds saw staff fail to receive their salaries on time.

The government only managed to send the money this week, leading to the staff stopping the protest.

Health Minister Semano Sekatle says his ministry spends a staggering M360 million on the Christian Health Association of Lesotho (CHAL) every year.

But this amount is given quarterly to the CHAL and then distributed to different health centres in the country.

CHAL gets M90 million from the government as a subsidy fund every quarter.

“The money is used to cover all the operational costs for the health centres under CHAL that include salaries, medication and other costs that make the health centres operate on a full swing,” Sekatle said.

The minister disclosed this when he appeared before the Senate recently following a go-slow by Scott Hospital staffers in Morija that started a fortnight ago.

This was after the Principal Chief of Matsieng, Chief Seeiso Bereng Seeiso, demanded answers from Sekatle why salaries for the hospital staffers were delayed.

The minister apologised for the inconvenience caused.

He said there were some delays in the processing of the payments triggered by administrative issues.

The delays in disbursing the subvention from the government is a perennial problem which triggers industrial action from CHAL staffers thereby compromising health services.

Sekatle said both internal and external auditors are usually roped in to audit financial statements of the CHAL.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, ’Mamolise Falatsa, said they are aware of the grievances from CHAL about the delays in releasing the subvention funds.

Falatsa said the “major challenge is that the government is broke”.

She said this is the real reason why the government often delays to disburse the funds to CHAL on time.

Contacted for comment, CHAL spokesperson Lebohang Liphapang said they had signed a buyer-purchaser agreement with the government.

The agreement was signed in 2006.

“We sell health services and the government buys them,” Liphapang said.

She said the agreement they have signed with the government has terms and conditions that they work within.

Liphapang said even if they push harder to see that money gets to them on time, this is beyond their control because the financial resources are with the government not them.

She said they write invoices to the government showing what they need the money for.

She maintained that even if they try to push harder, the Ministry of Health is the one that decides when they can get the subsidy fund.

Liphapang said the failure by the government to process the subvention fund on time usually brings a litany of barriers for the health centres to operate optimally.

She says services usually grind to a halt.

Some of the CHAL health centres are found in the hard-to-reach areas of the country.

Majara Molupe