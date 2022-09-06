News
Zhenyu Shao sells big dreams
MASERU – ZHENYU Shao, the first Mosotho of Chinese descent to stand in a parliamentary election in Lesotho, is a man with big dreams.
And judging by the responses at his inaugural rally in Ha-Tsolo last weekend, his message is finding resonance with the people. It appears the people are seeing beyond his skin colour and heritage. And they love him.
Shao is leading the newly formed Basotho Pele Association (BPA) which is only contesting in the Ha-Tsolo constituency in the October 7 general elections.
His entry into local politics has been met with disbelief and sometimes outrage by others who seem puzzled why a Mosotho of Chinese descent would want to seek political power.
That perhaps explains why the Movement for Economic Change (MEC), a party modelled on radical empowerment of Basotho, found his candidature too hot to handle.
And when the MEC rejected his candidature, Shao packed his bags and formed his own BPA. Judging by the numbers at his rallies, it would appear Basotho do not think he was being delusional when he decided to join politics.
Shao last weekend said he will deliver better services to the people if elected into parliament come October 7.
He said they want to introduce several community projects that include sports, agriculture, education and manufacturing to empower the people of Ha-Tsolo.
“Our vision is the creation of jobs and agriculture and manufacturing to promote local community,” Shao said.
He promised good security and order and the wooing of investors to Lesotho.
He added that they will develop the skills so that Basotho can create jobs for themselves.
“Everything should be Basotho first,” he said.
“I support local businesses owned by Basotho and not foreigners.”
Shao said they will improve the farming of vegetables, especially fruits and animals including, raising cattle, sheep, and pigs.
“We will do this on our own, we will not import from South Africa,” he said.
He said by producing locally transportation costs and VAT costs would be minimised.
“Why do we buy vegetables from Bethlehem and Ladybrand, people must buy from Ha-Tsolo,” he said.
Shao will stand in the elections as an independent candidate.
At least 253 people who defected from the MEC and the ABC joined the party last Sunday.
If he wins, Shao will become the first Mosotho of Chinese descent to be an MP in Lesotho.
Basotho Pele, which began as a self-help association, transformed into a political party after the MEC blocked Shao’s candidature.
Born in China’s Shanghai province, Shao has been in Lesotho for the past 25 years.
Nkheli Liphoto
IEC battles M60m shortfall
MASERU – THE Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is heading into an election with a budget that might not be enough to deliver a credible election.
This is because the government, already pleading poverty, cut the commission’s budget for the October 7 elections by nearly 20 percent.
The IEC initially requested M320 million but was forced to cut back on other critical things after the government said it was facing a calamitous financial crisis.
The commission then reluctantly settled for M261 million which is barely enough to cover the full costs of the elections.
This means that the IEC has a M60 million hole in its budget.
The trimmed budget is already giving grief to the IEC commissioners and senior managers who are battling to balance the numbers.
On August 22 the IEC was told to cough up over M2 million to get the electronic version of the voters’ roll.
The commission doesn’t have that money and might now have to face a lawsuit from the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) which is demanding the digital voters’ roll.
On August 12, the IEC told a meeting of political leaders that it was facing budgetary constraints that might affect its ability to prepare for the elections.
Some of the leaders who attended the meeting have now raised alarm to Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro about the IEC’s precarious financial situation.
In an August 21 letter, the leaders implored Majoro to release the additional M60 million. They said the commission needs more money because the number of political parties has increased to 65.
This, they said, has led to an increase in the size of the ballot papers and therefore the cost of printing.
They said there is an increase in the cost of election monitoring as the number of party agents has also increased.
The leaders also said the IEC will have to increase the number of polling stations because roads have deteriorated.
This means the IEC will also need the army for helicopters to deliver more equipment and ballot papers to remote areas.
The leaders said they are of the view that the lack of funds will affect the IEC’s functions and accountability.
“It is our view, a serious risk that would have adverse effects on the credibility and fairness of the upcoming elections, as well as compromising the essence of democracy,” the parties said.
The parties requested the government to release the M60 million in batches of M15 million over the next four weeks.
’Malichaba Lekhoaba, the leader of UFC, who signed the letter on behalf of the 19 political parties, told thepost that they are worried that the Prime Minister has not responded.
“The government has not had the courtesy to even acknowledge our letter yet they know we are raising fundamental issues,” Lekhoaba said.
“We want the government to tell us how they are going to help the IEC to cover the shortfall because this is a serious issue that goes right to the core of our electoral processes.”
The IEC’s director of legal services, Advocate Lehlohoholo Suping, who is the acting public relations manager, said the government has assured the commission that it will provide “the funding needed for the elections”.
He confirmed that the IEC’s budget was initially M320 million but was revised to M261 million but insisted that the commission has enough funds to run the election.
Staff Reporter
IEC, RFP in fight over voters’ roll
MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) is set to launch a legal battle to force the Independent Electoral Commission ((IEC) to release the digital copy of the voters’ roll.
Battle lines have already been drawn, with letters flying back and forth between the commission and the Sam Matekane-led party.
The RFP is insisting that the hard copy of the roll that the IEC released to political parties last week is insufficient for them to verify the details of its supporters across the country.
The party wants the electronic version which is easier to filter to pick up anomalies that it believes are replete in the roll.
On Saturday last week, the RFP wrote a letter, through its lawyers, demanding the electronic version of the roll and threatening legal action if the IEC doesn’t comply.
The party said it was disappointed by the IEC’s refusal to release the digital version.
It also queried why the IEC could claim that the digital version was not ready when it has already released the hard copy version.
The hard copy, the party said, is a product of the electronic version.
“How can there be a printed version in the absence of the electronic version? Where would a print version materialise from?” said the letter Advocate Letuka Molati wrote on the party’s behalf.
“Thirdly, having denied our client access to an electronic copy of the voters’ roll, you have set extremely preposterous timeframes within which our client is to conduct and complete a verification process to the voters’ roll across all eighty (80) constituencies by the deadline of Tuesday the 29th August 2022.”
The party said given the tight deadline and without the digital voters’ roll, it was “logically untenable” for it to coordinate and organise its supporters across the country to verify their names on the roll.
“We are dismayed at the IEC’s attitude up to this point regard being had to the fact that even voters have been moved to various instances into new constituencies from the ones in which they voted from in the last general elections”.
The party threatened legal action if the IEC did not release the digital voters’ roll by 12pm on Monday.
The IEC responded on Monday this week, complaining about the short notice that the RFP had given and declared that it was ready to defend itself against any legal action.
The commission however said it had already requested the electronic voters’ roll from its service provider even before the RFP’s request.
It said the request was part of its “continuous drive to embrace the use of technology in its dealings with all its stakeholders”.
But the IEC’s letter also revealed something else that has serious implications on its ability to release the digital voters’ roll.
It said its requests for the roll had not yielded positive results so far because the service provider is demanding a fee of just over M2 million.
The commission said the fee is for “reconfiguration” of the systems “that would translate into the production of the electronic voters’ roll, mindful of all the related security considerations”.
Sources have told thepost that the RFP was last night drafting its response to ratchet up pressure on the IEC.
A source said the letter will request the IEC to reveal the name of the service provider and specific details of why it wants more than M2 million for the digital version.
The letter, the source said, will also query why the IEC is allowing itself to be charged extra for a voters’ roll that is essentially its property and is already in digital form anyway.
The IEC’s director of legal services, Advocate Lehlohonolo Suping, who is the acting public relations manager, told thepost that the service provider is Face Technologies.
He said the IEC was initially taken aback by Face Technologies’ demand but further discussions revealed that the fees could be justified. Advocate Suping said the biggest consideration is the security of the roll.
He said Face Technologies has said the fee is for the voters’ roll exporting software, voters’ roll web service software and implementation.
Advocate Suping also said the company also wanted a reviewed contract with the IEC.
thepost understands that the RFP’s top leadership is putting its faith in getting the voters on its database turning up on election day.
But for that to happen it should know the exact number of its supporters on the voters’ roll.
Insiders say the party has already picked up some anomalies in the preliminary roll but believes a true picture will be revealed when they use a filter on the digital version.
Nkheli Liphoto
Anger over deployment of new diplomats
MASERU – OPPOSITION parties are mad at the government for deploying new diplomats to foreign missions six weeks before the October 7 elections.
The government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is set to post about 23 envoys to foreign missions next week, sources have said.
These new envoys were put through an orientation workshop which began yesterday and ends today.
Amongst them is one MP who is going to be posted to India.
There is also a wife of one of the senior judges, according to sources.
But the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations ’Matšepo Molise-Ramakoae said they have been constantly posting envoys to embassies to replace those whose contracts have expired.
“The appointments of the new envoys have not come at this time,” Molise-Ramakoae said.
“We have been posting people since the beginning of this year,” she said, adding that what has raised some people’s eyebrows is that these ones are leaving in great numbers at a go.
“Some people might have delayed leaving for the embassies for various reasons such as lack of money,” she said.
“So they might be waiting for the government to collect some funds to make their deployment a success.”
The minister said sometimes they might be waiting for the country to which a person is being posted to give the go-ahead.
“Some countries need a person to have a visa,” Molise-Ramakoae said.
She said they are sending people to the embassies to replace those whose contracts have expired.
She said an envoy takes just three years in foreign missions and that period could be extended by another three years.
Those who have finished their terms will be coming back home, she said.
She said no single diplomat has been recalled before finishing their terms.
The Alliance of Democrats (AD) spokesperson Thuso Litjobo said what the government is doing is “utterly wrong on all fronts”.
He recalled that the Democratic Congress (DC) did exactly the same thing in 2017.
He said the DC posted the diplomats just a few weeks before that year’s parliamentary polls.
“Now history is repeating itself,” he said.
“This is disgraceful and shameful.”
“This amounts to vote-buying,” he argued.
He said some of those diplomats were the ones who were declared persona non-grata in South Africa.
He said since the DC is part of the government, there is nothing new.
The Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) spokesperson Apesi Ratšele also condemned the government for recruiting the new diplomats when elections are just around the corner.
Ratšele said this is totally unacceptable.
He also called it vote-buying.
“You cannot hire people during this time of election campaigning,” he said.
He said it is bad that the government is taking foreign missions as political posts.
Ratšele said the ministers and principal secretaries could also not be hired at this time.
Majara Molupe
