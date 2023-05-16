News
Nurses back at work
MASERU -NURSES who have been on strike since Monday are set to resume work this morning after the government started paying their salaries.
The nurses went on a go-slow last week but escalated to a full-fledged strike on Monday after the government delayed their salaries. Some nurses claimed they had not been paid since March.
Morephe Santi, the secretary general of the Lesotho Nurses’ Association (LNA), said they have started telling members to go back to work after the government said the salaries will start reflecting in their accounts last night.
The strike has inflicted huge reputational damage on Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s government which came to power on promises of efficiency.
Minister of Public Service Richard Ramoeletsi blamed the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) and the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) for the delay in April salaries.
Ramoeletsi told parliament last week that the two financial management systems were unable to reconcile, leading to delays in salaries.
But that explanation was little consolation for patients who bore the brunt of the strike.
At least 20 expectant mothers at Machabeng Hospital in Qacha’s Nek were told to go home because nurses could not help them.
Some of the women were later admitted at Tebellong Hospital, a facility under the Christian Health Association of Lesotho (CHAL).
“We were staying at the hospital’s roundavel awaiting our time to go to labour but on Thursday afternoon (last week we were called by the nurses and they told us to go to other hospitals or go back home,” said Maretlotliloe Mpeli, who is heavily pregnant.
She said the nurses told them that they could not work on empty stomachs.
’Matlotla Poling, 19, from Ha-Rankakala said she had to call her parents because she did not have any money to either go back home or to Tebellong Hospital.
The Machabeng Hospital management declined to comment, referring thepost to the ministry’s headquarters in Maseru.
Ministry of Health spokesperson, ’Mateboho Mosebekoa, said Machabeng Hospital “did not expel the expecting mothers but merely sent them back home”.
“Due to the ongoing strike by doctors countrywide …they decided to take those women to the places where they would get help,” Mosebekoa said.
There was similar anguish at Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital.
“The strike has affected all the departments including the kitchen, maternity, and emergencies, but the managers are on duty,” said ’Makananelo Sepipi, the hospital’s spokesperson.
Sepipi said managers were forced to hold the forte “because some sections cannot be left unattended utterly due to their importance”.
“The operations are happening in the emergency section, even though they do not operate in a normal way.”
She said patients whose operations were scheduled for this week were sent back home.
Santi, the LNA’s secretary general, blamed the government for the chaos caused by the strike.
Santi said as much as the government likes to call them an essential service they do not prioritise their ministry.
“They do not appreciate us, it is like they do not see the importance of our job,” Santi said.
“The government turns a blind eye to the fact that our working environment alone can put us at risk of contracting diseases.”
“Now we are not able to buy food and other necessities.”
Nkheli Liphoto & Thooe Ramolibeli
[BREAKING NEWS] Lebona sets curfew
MASERU– In an effort to curb the rampant increase of homicides in Lesotho, the Minister of Police Lebona Lephema has announced a 10:00pm-4:00am curfew, effective Tuesday May 16, 2023. Failure to comply with the curfew attracts a 2 years imprisonment or a fine.
Staff Reporter
Two nurses deleted for misconduct
MASERU – A Kolonyama midwife, ’Mamalibeng Ralenkoane, who allegedly neglected a woman during labour has been deleted from the nurses’ register for the next six months.
The woman went on to deliver her baby by herself without professional assistance.
In another case the secretary-general of the Lesotho Nursing Council (LNC), ’Mamonica Makhoswonke Mokhesi, has also been deleted for violating a patient’s privacy.
The LNC’s disciplinary chairman, Advocate Rapapa Sepiriti, said Ralenkoane had committed an act of serious misconduct and deserved severe punishment.
Advocate Sepiriti ruled that Ralenkoane “should not be seen anywhere attending (to) patients”.
Ralenkoane was working as a midwife at the Little Flower Health Centre in Kolonyama, Leribe, when ’Mateboho Letlala was admitted there for labour in August 2020.
Letlala told the panel that Ralenkoane took her to the examination room and later left her despite that there were signs that she could give birth anytime.
“At 19:00 pm Ralenkoane examined the patient but left her unattended and the patient had to deliver on her own,” Advocate Sepiriti said in his verdict.
“Clearly the blame has to be put at the door of Ralenkoane,” he said.
Adv. Sepiriti ruled that she should be deleted with immediate effect for 12 months, half of which was suspended.
“During these six months period, Ralenkoane is prohibited in any way from attending patients and this judgment should be delivered at her place of work,” he said.
Letlala in her testimony said by the time Ralenkoane arrived, she was already having severe labour pains and was told to go to the labour ward for assessment.
She said when she stepped down the labour bed Ralenkoane said to her: “Ua seke ua tatela ho hema empa molomo oa popelo o buleile ka 3cm’ (meaning she seemed to be in a hurry yet the cervix had opened by 3cm only).
“I was so surprised because I could feel I was very close to delivering because this was my second child and I could say I have experience,” she said.
She said she told the nurse that she needed to use the toilet but was instructed to use a pan instead.
“As she left me on the bed pan I could not stand from the pan as the pains were severe. I called for help but to no avail,” she said.
She said the moment she got energy to stand from the bed pan she saw blood, she called her but there was no response.
“Ralenkoane promised to come after two hours but there were no instructions on what to do in case I needed help prior to two hours,” she said.
“I wheeled myself to the bed and sat on it, still calling to no avail.”
She said while still alone, her membranes raptured and the time of birth came and the baby was delivered.
“The child did not fall as I was able to hold him,” she said.
She phoned her aunt who told her to find s scissor to cut the umbilical cord.
She said she bled a lot and ran out of energy, then Ralenkoane arrived at around midnight.
“When she came in she asked where the baby was and I pointed to where I had put him where he clamped the cord,” she said.
She said it was then that she got assistance.
The investigator for Professional Conduct Committee (PCC), one Nteso, told Advocate Sepiriti that his findings were that “the mother’s life was in danger as she was found having bled heavily and tired and the baby’s life was also in danger from prolonged exposure which could lead to hypothermia and brain damage”.
“Ralenkoane was not there for the mother until she delivered in the absence of the midwife, this is a case of negligence,” he said.
However, in mitigation Ralenkoane said this was her first time to appear before the panel and has been a nurse for more than nine years.
She said she has two children to support and she has already been punished by the clinic as she was dismissed and that she has policies and loans.
She pleaded with the panel to have mercy on her.
In another case Mokhesi who was the Secretary General of LNC was also deleted from the register for two years after she was found guilty of sharing a patient’s picture on social media without their consent.
She was accused of defamation of character and violating the patient’s privacy by posting pictures of the injuries he had incurred.
’Malimpho Majoro
Three gunned down in mistaken identity
MASERU – THEY came for him twice. And during the two attacks, they shot and killed three of his relatives thinking they had got their man.
During that whole ordeal, Litumeliso Toi, a Seakhi famo musician popularly known as Makhotsa, somehow survived.
On April 13, the police say, his brother Leboneng Toi arrived home from South Africa where he was working in the mines and noticed that the family cattle had been let loose at night.
The family says he put his luggage down and went to drive back the cattle into the enclosure. While busy driving the cattle into the kraal, the assailants who were hiding in the cover of darkness shot him, thinking they were killing Litumeliso.
“We suspect their target was Makhotsa (the singer),” a family member said.
Last Friday night, two other relatives who had come to attend the night vigil for Leboneng Toi were also gunned down just after they arrived at the venue of mourning.
Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said it is suspected that the killers were still hunting the musician when they murdered the two cousins.
He said after the two men had put their luggage in the house and left to buy airtime at a nearby shop in their village of Makeneng in Likhoele Mafeteng, they were sprayed with bullets.
The attackers then fled.
Police in Mafeteng say they have identified the suspects as famo music artists in the district who had skipped the country for South Africa.
“Leboneng Toi was not connected to the famo music differences rocking the country,” a family member said.
Police sources in the district said their preliminary investigations have shown that Litumeliso is in a fight with another faction of Seakhi.
Litumeliso who is being hunted day in and day out is reported to have told his rivals in music lyrics that they should lay off their hands from his brother because he was not connected to famo differences.
The suspects are said to be Litumeliso’s distant cousins who have joined a rival famo gang.
On the night that the two brothers were killed, two men are said to have come to the night vigil pretending to be mourners.
Then they descended on the two brothers with an avalanche of bullets hoping that one of them was Litumeliso.
Still, they missed their target and killed the innocent souls.
After being shot, the men were rushed to Scott Hospital in Morija, some 46 kilometres from the scene of the crime.
They were confirmed dead upon their arrival.
Meanwhile, in Matelile Ha-Koepe in the same district, two unknown gun-toting men sprayed a shack with bullets but no one died.
Within a few minutes a business woman was gunned down in the neighbouring village of Ha-’Maliepetsane.
Mafeteng police said they have arrested two men who are suspected to have killed the businesswoman in Ha-’Maliepetsane.
The suspects appeared in court this week and were charged with murder.
Army spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Sakeng Lekola, said a battalion was dispatched to Matelile to search for perpetrators behind the rampant killings.
He said they visited the villages of Ha-Koepe and Ha-Ngoan’a Khare where they were able to confiscate four illegal firearms.
The army confiscated two 9mms, 7.65mm and .38 pistols from four people.
The ’Maliepetsane MP, Lehlohonolo Hlapisi, said he had moved a motion in parliament seeking a review of the Internal Security Act.
“This Act was enacted in 1966 and it is too old and has to be reviewed,” Hlapisi said.
“We need a law that will help control these murders,” Hlapisi said, adding that the provision of bail for murderers should be reviewed.
Hlapisi, a Democratic Congress (DC) MP, said they had engaged security agencies and church leaders to help combat the killings but all efforts have failed.
“The major cause of the killings is the famo gang groups which are bringing the country into disrepute and lawlessness.”
Hlapisi said Basotho gangsters in South Africa send money to their families by hand, trusting that their fellow gangsters would deliver it.
When they do not deliver the money to their families, the punishment is death.
“They usually hunt those who have used their money,” Hlapisi said. “If they don’t find them at home, they kill their family members,” he said.
Majara Molupe
