News
Party leaders’ wives arrested for theft
MASERU – THE wives of two party leaders have been arrested for allegedly defrauding the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of tens of thousands of maloti which was meant to pay party agents.
The wives of the Basotho Economic Enrichment (BEE) leader, Litaba Mohale, and the Basutoland Democratic Congress (BDC)’s Molibeli Soro were arrested last weekend.
The third suspect is a man aged 27-years who is a member of the BDC.
The IEC distributed money to all political parties that took part in last year’s parliamentary elections to pay their agents.
Police spokesman, Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, said they picked up the trio after their investigations disclosed that something did not add up in what they told them.
They allegedly went to the Lithoteng police station where they reported that they had been robbed of the money but when the police probed them with questions they gave unsatisfactory answers.
S/Supt Mopeli said Soro’s wife, a woman aged 45 from Koalabata, is the BDC’s treasurer.
The other woman is the 38-year old wife of Mohale, from Khubetsoana.
S/Supt Mopeli said the trio is facing a charge of theft before the Maseru Magistrate’s Court.
He said the trio went to the Lithoteng police station to report that they had been robbed of M52 000 while paying their party agents.
He said the suspects reported that they were going to pay eight constituencies starting with Likotsi constituency.
“They reported that they were robbed of the money between 11am and 12pm but the police received the report at 6pm,” S/Supt Mopeli said.
While investigating the matter, the police discovered that the suspects were not telling the truth that they had been robbed.
“They stole it for themselves,” he said.
Instead of paying their agents M300 each, they only gave them M150 each.
Police investigations further revealed that the suspects had hidden M13 000 at the BDC offices at the AME Hall.
At the BEE offices in Maseru East, M196 450 of the stolen money was recovered.
The theft happened at a time when the IEC is beginning to pay all the party agents who were on duty during the 2022 general elections.
Both leaders could not be reached for comment at the time of going to print last night.
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Phamotse in hot water
MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) leadership is furious at Dr Mahali Phamotse for inviting opposition leaders and MPs to her victory celebration in Matlakeng constituency.
The leadership saw Dr Phamotse hobnobbing with opposition leaders over the weekend as a sign that she could be plotting against the party and Prime Minister Sam Matekane.
The indaba which coincided with the RFP’s first anniversary has spooked the leadership amid fears that there could be some political manoeuvring brewing behind the scenes.
The party is already in the throes of bitter internal wrangling and a court battle triggered by vociferous demands for an elective conference.
The feast in Matlakeng reminded some in the RFP leadership that Dr Phamotse was one of the more than a dozen of candidates who forced their way to parliament against Matekane’s will.
Although Dr Phamotse insisted that this was an innocent get-together, she could find herself in hot water because the RFP leadership is not buying her explanation.
RFP chairman Teboho Kobeli told thepost last night that the leadership is shocked by Dr Phamotse’s decision to make merry with opposition leaders and MPs. He said the leadership was not informed about the celebration, adding that Matekane was out of the country.
“It was a surprise because we were never made aware of that decision,” Kobeli said.
He said while there is nothing wrong with MPs celebrating their victories it is unusual for them to invite leaders of other parties.
Describing the decision as a “deliberate act of ill-discipline”, Kobeli said the party will take stern measures against Dr Phamotse.
“The leadership is not happy and will meet soon to decide what to do”.
Last night, Dr Phamotse pleaded innocence and insisted that there was no ulterior motive to her event.
“It usually happens in the RFP that even when I’m just sitting there silent, people say I’m up to mischief,” Dr Phamotse said.
She said it was never her intention to invite the opposition to the event.
“All I did was to invite all the MPs through the Chief Whip and they attended. It just happens that the MPs would be from different parties and some of them would be party leaders from the opposition.”
“I had no other purpose except celebrating the win in my constituency with my people.”
The celebration was attended by leaders of the All Basotho Convention (ABC), the Democratic Congress (DC), the Basotho National Party (BNP), the Basotho Patriotic Party (BPP), the Basotho
Action Party (BAP) and the Socialist Revolutionaries (SR).
Dr Phamotse’s explanation is however unlikely to allay fears within the RFP that she could be plotting against the party.
Kobeli said the party was surprised by Dr Phamotse’s timing because the party is already dealing with “some problems with some people who are demanding an elective conference”.
“Such events should be well-coordinated and the leadership should know.”
Although Kobeli was measured in his characterisation of the event, other senior members of the RFP saw it as an open rebellion and a sign that the plot against the government has thickened.
Isaac Malebaleba, the Thaba-Bosiu MP, was blistering in his interview with a local radio station adding that the event was part of a pattern of insurrection that started some time back.
Malebaleba said “the issue of forming another government did not start now but a long time ago”.
Malebaleba said the fact that some MPs “could form their group to leave us to make a pact with other parties cannot be taken lightly”.
He said some RFP MPs “no longer sing the same song as others because they recently dragged the party to the courts”.
“This shows that we no longer sing the same song anymore.”
Malebaleba said they are aware that some MPs want to form a coalition with other parties and have been offered “big prizes”.
“Such prizes include portfolios of Deputy Prime Minister while others are promised high-ranking positions,” he said.
The Mafeteng MP Motšoane Moeketsi, another Matekane loyalist, vented against the celebration in an audio clip. He said the organisers of the event “have humiliated our leader this past weekend”.
Moeketsi said it was not acceptable for RFP members to feast with opposition leaders who insult Matekane.
“We have shown no respect to Matekane. We have humiliated him with people who insult him day by day,” Moeketsi said.
“Those who did not see what was happening will never see.”
He said some people who have been pretending to be with the leader showed their side over the weekend.
The backlash against Dr Phamotse has served as a warning to her colleague Thabo Maretlane, from the Thaba-Phatšoa constituency, who has hastily withdrawn the invitation he had sent out to opposition politicians to attend his celebration this weekend.
Maretlane was already facing brickbats from some of his supporters who were against him inviting opposition leaders and MPs.
“I have told all the people I had invited that I withdrew the invitations,” Maretlane said in a Thaba-Phatšoa WhatsApp group where some people were already furious at him.
“I decided to buy peace,” he said.
Alice Samuel & Nkheli Liphoto
News
NGOs fight over EU funding
MASERU – A women’s rights organisation, She-Hive, says it is on the verge of collapse after it failed to access part of its funding from donors.
Its founder, ’Mamakhethe Phomane, told a press conference yesterday that the organisation can no longer afford to pay its office rent and salaries.
“We are indebted to our employees and the landlord for more than 12 months,” Phomane said.
“We have already been instructed by the office of the Labour Commissioner to pay the employees,” she said.
Phomane said their landlord had now served her organisation with a notice of eviction adding that they could also lose their equipment.
She said their current challenges came after they fell out with Sesotho Media and Development, their partner in a M17 million project funded by the European Union.
In 2021 the two organisations agreed to work together, Sesotho Media becoming the lead applicant while She-Hive Association assumed the role of co-applicant.
Under the deal, the two organisation pledged to focus on the promotion and respect for human rights by the Lesotho police.
The European Union was the contracting authority.
However, relations between the two organisations turned sour after they quarrelled over a project vehicle that Phomane said would be registered as an asset in the books of She-Hive Association.
Phomane said Sesotho Media was not happy with that proposal and refused to hand over the vehicle only offering the vehicle when they wanted to use it.
“To this day, this matter remains unresolved,” she said.
She said Sesotho Media wrote an email to She-Hive instructing it to dismiss one of the employees, giving them an ultimatum that if she was not dismissed the next disbursement would not include her salary.
She said the European Union cautioned Sesotho Media against interference in labour-related matters during a meeting.
She said Sesotho Media refused to release funds to She-Hive.
She said in 2021, only two disbursements were done with an explanation that “we were not implementing any project activities”.
“This non-disbursement of funds remains part of our disputes until this day,” she said.
She said Sesotho Media superimposed a document titled “Compliance Agreement,” where they told She-Hive that if the document was not signed, they would not disburse any funds.
She said the compliance agreement was signed under duress “yet still no funds were disbursed for the period in question”.
She-Hive then approached the Lesotho Council of Non-Governmental Organizations (LCN) to mediate in the dispute but Sesotho Media refused to agree to any of the terms.
The two were later invited by the European Union for talks. She said Sesotho Media was again cautioned about violating labour matters.
She said in January they were informed by the EU that Sesotho Media was being appointed as the sole implementer of the project.
On March 27, Sesotho Media then informed She-Hive that it was terminating the contract.
“This letter makes no mention of the grounds of termination,” she said.
“We find the passive stance by the EU-Delegation very disappointing, the EU as the contracting authority has looked away in the face of flagrant abuse of power and violation of human rights in a project funded by the EU,” she said.
The EU could not be reached for comment last night while Sesotho Media had not responded to questions at the time of going to print.
She-Hive helps victims of gender-based violence while Sesotho Media and Development uses film to address social and health issues at the community level.
Tholoana Lesenya
News
Lawyers push for vaccine compensation
MASERU – TWO local lawyers have pleaded with parliament to draft a law that would ensure that all those who suffered harm or death after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine will be compensated.
Advocates Fusi Sehapi and R Jane also want such a law to order the reinstatement of workers who lost their jobs after they refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Through their law firm, Goldman Mustard Litigation Group, the lawyers told parliament that they represent the Christian Advocates and Ambassadors Association in a constitutional case against the Ministry of Health.
They want a law that will direct the government to subsidise the necessities of life for the protection of health and life.
“Otherwise we shall have no alternative, but to launch a public interest litigation to ward off the ever throbbing high cost of living for the ordinary man,” the lawyers said.
They wrote that the governments of the world had intentionally or negligently deceived their citizens by assuring them that Covid-19 vaccines were effective and safe for health and life.
“They further forced all their citizens to involuntarily take Covid-19 jabs in the name of public safety and public health,” the letter, sent to the National Assembly and the Senate yesterday said.
They added that in response to their Supreme Court judgements nullifying Covid-19 regulations, the responsible governments of the world like the United States had proposed bills which will solidify into laws that compensate those who suffered harm or death as a result of forced Covid-19 vaccines.
“They also proposed bills for reinstatement or compensation for those who were illegally expelled from work for refusal to accept unwanted Covid-19 vaccination,” the letter reads.
The lawyers said the Covid-19 regulations discriminately gave those who cannot vaccinate on medical grounds a superior treatment to those who cannot vaccinate on religious and philosophical rights access to shops, public places, schools, workplaces and other places.
“The government of Lesotho had violated its constitutional duty endowed in section 118 (3) of the constitution, namely to accord the courts the necessary support and assistance to protect their independence, dignity and effectiveness in the judicial operations,” the letter reads.
They said the government of Lesotho “is guilty of dereliction of its constitutional duty by rendering this all-important court judgement a brutum fulmen (an ineffectual legal judgment) via doing nothing to undo its mess declared by the court”.
The lawyers said it is their legal and logical expectation that the government must regularise its disarray resulting directly from its blind implementation of Covid-19 mandates.
“As a result, we humbly demand parliament and the senate to promulgate laws on the compensation of the victims of Covid-19 and their reinstatement to their respective workplaces.”
They also said the parliament must take notice of the unpleasant effects of the Ukraine war on the people’s daily costs of living, supply chain disruptions, unprecedented high levels of crimes, high-interest rates and inflation.
“We noted with dismay that these man-made crises have identifiable beneficiaries.”
The lawyers said the research by financial data provider, Definite for the Guardian, London’s four banks have paid out bonuses totalling more than 4 billion Euros in 2022.
“Food and agribusinesses monopolies reportedly raised their collective wealth by 42 percent in the last two years.”
They added that according to the international energy agency the net income for the world’s oil and natural gas producers has doubled in 2022 from 2021 to a new height of US$84 trillion (about M1 549.8 trillion).
They said the three successful pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer, BioNtech and Mordena made a pre-tax profit of US$34 billion (about M627.3 trillion) in 2021.
“All these companies have subsidiaries in Lesotho or do business with the government of Lesotho,” the letter reads.
They urged the government to use taxation to subsidise the economy by significantly reducing VAT and sales tax, to adjust tax brackets upwards for income tax to relieve low-income earners.
“Countries like Portugal levy 33 percent tax on excess profit on energy and food firms that made big profits by raising prices, UK taxes excess profits of energy firms,” they said.
They pleaded with the government to subsidize the necessities of life for the protection of health and life.
“Otherwise we shall have no alternative, but to launch a public interest litigation to ward off the ever throbbing high cost of living for ordinary men.”
Nkheli Liphoto
LEFA honours Lepono
Phamotse in hot water
NGOs fight over EU funding
Lawyers push for vaccine compensation
BNP activists challenge suspension
Party leaders’ wives arrested for theft
Lover, boyfriend killed in love triangle
Four new MPs to be sworn-in
Dealing with haemophilia
Tough as a nail
Redefining Lesotho-South Africa relations
Matekane’s winter of discontent
The ‘Lion of Zimbabwe’
Lesotho and the Land Question
Shaking the shack
Weekly Police Report
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
DCEO raids PS’
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
We have lost our moral indignation
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Coalition politics are bad for development
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
Literature and reality
The ABC blew its chance
Bringing the spark back to schools
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Mokeki’s road to stardom
-
Business1 month ago
Farmers cry over cost of livestock feed
-
Business1 month ago
Pumped with love!
-
News4 weeks ago
The beauty queen of Lesotho
-
News1 month ago
Naledi hitmen paid M50k
-
News1 month ago
Moleleki challenged
-
Comment1 month ago
Breathing life into an anemic economy
-
News3 weeks ago
Police Boss in Court For Contempt