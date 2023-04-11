Police boss defends bodyguards’ ouster

MASERU – POLICE Commissioner Holomo Molibeli says he removed his Deputy Beleme Lebajoa’s bodyguards because they were under investigation in a criminal matter.

Commissioner Molibeli revealed this as he tried to fend off contempt of court charges for failing to reinstate DCP Lebajoa’s bodyguards following a High Court order by Justice Tšeliso Mokoko.

Commissioner Molibeli, who was to answer why he could not be jailed for contempt on Monday, filed an affidavit telling Justice Mokoko that DCP Lebajoa was afforded a chance to choose other bodyguards from the VIP unit.

He said DCP Lebajoa instead chose two police officers from the regular force without his approval despite his instruction, which was approved by Minister Lebona Lephema a few days later.

He said DCP Lebajoa had initially been invited to a meeting on February 22 this year where a decision to remove his bodyguards was made but he failed to attend.

Commissioner Molibeli said the meeting was then postponed to February 23 where he was present and was asked to express his views on the agenda but never commented.

To his surprise Commissioner Molibeli said his boss, Minister Lephema, called him together with all his deputies where he told them that DCP Lebajoa was not happy with the arrangement.

It was during that meeting that Lephema approved the police boss’ decision to remove DCP Lebajoa’s bodyguards pending the criminal investigation.

“The reason for the withdrawal of the bodyguards was that I have been informed by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) authorities that there is a criminal case under investigation involving the office of Disaster Management Authority (DMA),” Commissioner Molibeli said.

“In such investigations Lebajoa’s bodyguards are somehow implicated and they have to attend to the DCEO for questioning,” he said.

Commissioner Molibeli said he told Lephema that the criminal case involved the misuse of funds and property and DCP Lebajoa’s bodyguards were being called time and again for questioning.

He reasoned that the frequent calling by the DCEO would somewhat involve the discharge of duties by the bodyguards while deployed to the office of DCP Lebajoa.

He said Lephema after having heard this, told DCP Lebajoa that he was free to select other bodyguards who would be approved by the commissioner to take the place of his former bodyguards.

“He emphasised the point that the criminal investigations by the DCEO must be accorded the integrity that is necessary and that if such bodyguards are being called from time to time for questioning, it makes sense that they be withdrawn,” he said.

Commissioner Molibeli explained that instead of choosing bodyguards from the VIP protection unit, DCP Lebajoa selected police officers Mapapane, Ramokhele and Mongali to guard him.

“This he did without my authorisation,” he said.

He said despite all what he did, DCP Lebajoa still holds his position as he was never redeployed.

“The only thing that happened was to move (him) to the other office,” he said.

Police Minister Lebona Lephema has filed an affidavit supporting Commissioner Molibeli.

’Malimpho Majoro