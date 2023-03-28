News
Police Boss in Court For Contempt
MASERU – POLICE Commissioner Holomo Molibeli is in trouble once again after the High Court this week ordered him to give reasons why he should not be jailed for contempt of court.
High Court judge, Justice Tšeliso Mokoko made the order on Tuesday after he was told that Commissioner Molibeli had failed to comply with his order to provide his deputy with bodyguards.
Deputy Commissioner Beleme Lebajoa rushed to Justice Mokoko’s court in June last year seeking an order interdicting his boss from transferring him from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) to the Finance and Infrastructure Department (FID).
Apart from seeking to transfer Deputy Commissioner Lebajoa, the police boss had taken away his bodyguards, a move that incensed his deputy.
Commissioner Molibeli partly honoured Justice Mokoko’s order by keeping DCP Lebajoa as head of the CID. He allegedly failed to reinstate his bodyguards.
On Tuesday this week, Justice Mokoko ordered Commissioner Molibeli to appear before to explain why he should not be committed to prison for contempt.
DCP Lebajoa had told Justice Mokoko in his court papers that his boss had acted unilaterally and outside his powers by transferring him to the FID.
He said it was only the police minister who has powers to transfer senior officers, not the commissioner.
He also told the court that apart from usurping the minister’s powers, Commissioner Molibeli had ignored the then Police Minister Lepota Sekola’s clear directive that he should not be transferred.
DCP Lebajoa also accused Commissioner Molibeli of establishing a parallel team of investigators that reported directly to him, bypassing him as the head of the CID.
The parallel team of criminal investigators, DCP Lebajoa told Justice Mokoko, was under the command of his junior who openly told him that he did not report to him.
He also complained in his court papers that Commissioner Molibeli used to transfer officers in his office without even notifying him.
He accused Commissioner Molibeli of dismantling the Theft Detection and Counter Robbery Crime Unit, which was under his command as the CID boss, and transferred 30 police officers who were specifically assigned to that unit.
DCP Lebajoa complained that his boss had done this without even notifying him.
This is not the first High Court order that the Commissioner has ignored.
In 2021 he faced a similar charge of contempt after he was ordered by Justice Molefi Makara to reverse his decision of promoting 178 police officers.
The Lesotho Police Staff Association had challenged Commissioner Molibeli’s decision to promote the officers.
DCP Lebajoa was one of those officers who had been promoted and he was from the rank of inspector.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Mokeki’s road to stardom
MASERU – OFTEN, rookie actors feel anxious and sometimes even freeze at auditions early in their careers. But not Rantsatsi Mokeki. The 27-year old Roma-based ambitious actor says he aced it when he first appeared for auditions as a novice about five years ago.
“The problem was the actual acting,” he recalled. ” After my impressive tryouts, I was given roles that required me to flirt or to be intimate with beautiful women,” said Mokeki, himself a good looking young man.
“My heart rate would go up and I would start sweating and shaking to an extent that I would forget my instructions and lines on the script. A romantic role that involved dancing with a gorgeous woman almost made me want to call it quits,” Mokeki said.
This phenomenon is called caligynephobia or venustraphobia. It is the fear of beautiful women beyond the normal level of fear and an affected individual can have full-blown panic attacks or may embarrass themselves at the mere thought of meeting or talking to good-looking women.
Mokeki recalls a role to dance with Lineo Matlole, a model and an aspiring actress in a film titled “Thoughts” that was never released.
The dance required him to embrace the beautiful woman, chest to chest, and looking at each other closely in the eyes in a near kiss position.
Mokeki recalls being afraid to embrace Matlole during the dance.
“My hands were flying away from her body while she was confidently hugging me. I totally embarrassed myself on that day.”
“I was shaking and my knees were knocking against each other. I sweated profusely to an extent that my shirt had to be changed because I couldn’t use it for the next shoot. The shirt was dripping sweat,” Mokeki reminisced with a chuckle.
The director ended up giving him a lesser role because he could not cope with flirting with Matlole, the raving beauty of the cast.
However, Mokeki outgrew the fear of beautiful women with time and got roles in several other films locally and later had some stints with Rhythm City as an extra.
He is now directing a series running on Lesotho Television titled “Mali a Borena”.
Mokeki, a social worker by qualification from the National University of Lesotho (NUL), reckons he fell in love with acting at a very young age.
He said he started acting in small dramas at primary school and continued with the journey throughout his high school days.
After graduating from high school, he expressed his desire to pursue an acting career to his parents.
“They didn’t want to hear any of it. They viewed acting as an unstable job that would land me into poverty,” he recalled.
That was not a surprise given Mokeki’s upbringing. He grew up in a poor family where his parents could not afford to buy him new clothes and he had to rely on handouts from relatives and friends.
“Their fear that an acting career would keep the cycle of poverty marching unabated in the family, generation after generation, was justified. They wanted their son to go to university and find a job that would earn him a lot of money,” said Mokeki, who went on to study social work.
But the actor in him refused to die.
In his third year at university, Mokeki started sniffing for acting opportunities and he attended auditions for Our Times, a soap opera that ran on Lesotho Television for a short time but stopped because of lack of funds.
Mokeki did not succeed.
“But I knew that all I had to do was to audition a lot because doing one audition is not enough. I was only grateful that I got to experience what the auditions are.”
The next auditions, in which he impressed the directors were for Thoughts where he was to play a role of a boy from a wealthy family but had to switch roles because he could not cope with the role of flirting with beautiful young women.
“That was when I realised that an actor only celebrates when starting another new project not after shooting a first one.”
After graduating from university, Mokeki decided to give his all to the acting and film industry. “It has not been easy but I strived because I realised that I would’nt manage to balance formal work and doing film. So I chose not to look for any other job but to focus on film.”
It was at this time in 2020 when he went to South Africa to try his luck, and fortunately directors of Rhythm City spotted him and he was picked for minor roles.
Unfortunately Covid-19 struck and lockdowns were imposed, leaving him with no other means of survival.
Three months later he returned to Lesotho. Back home, Mokeki had to face another challenge.
A lot of people had seen him acting, albeit as an extra, in the Rhythm City soapie and they looked at him in high regard. They did not know that he was broke and had no idea of where or how to start to re-knit his life.
“I went to a rural village, hid there where people did not know me and could not associate me with anyone they saw on television,” he said.
He landed a job there looking after chickens.
“I knew I couldn’t hide forever, I had to face the challenges so I gave myself a timeline.”
A few months later when he went back to his home someone introduced him to Aubrey Silinyana, a South African film producer who spearheads the annual Moshoeshoe I Film Festival.
Silinyana gave him a job as a coordinator for the festival and a host for workshops about film making.
“This is when I revived my passion for film and acting.”
Silinyana took him to various places in South Africa, including an annual film festival in Rustenburg.
“I learned more about acting, directing, and cinematography,” he said of the experience.
It is during this time when he was still working with the Moshoeshoe Film Festival crew that he was approached by ’Mateboho Production to direct Season Two of Mali a Borena.
He is currently filming Season Three of the same project.
“The fact that I am working with people who are older than me was a bit of a challenge at first but I am happy that they respect me as their director,” he said.
“I am enjoying the process because at the end of the day we see progress.”
His film coordinating jobs, he says, exposed him to many things and gave him experience despite his young age.
He also worked on a project in eSwatini as a producer and has rubbed shoulders with industry gurus such as Jerry Mofokeng.
At the Eswatini Project, he also got a gig as a cast coordinator for the day-to-day filming.
“I learned so much from them because it was one of the biggest production companies around and I cherished the opportunity.”
With his recently founded Bert Films company, Mokeki believes he is now “in a position where I can start producing movies of my own”.
“I want something greater, that is why I am hoping that in the next few years my company will be up and running in collaboration with my fellow filmmakers,” he said.
He admits that acting comes with a fair share of challenges “but with dedication and support from others one can make it in the industry”.
“It requires patience and dedication,” he said.
Mokeki believes Lesotho’s topography is so good that given enough attention and investment “we can equal the Hollywood scenario”.
Mpolai Makhetha
News
Top spies up for fraud
MASERU – TWO top National Security Services (NSS) were on Tuesday charged for fraudulently hiring 86 secret agents in 2016.
As a result of the unlawful recruitment, the government has lost a staggering M6.4 million through payment of salaries over the years, the prosecution says.
The two were granted bail of M5 000 each and they will again appear in court on April 4.
Tau Makhalemele, 49, of Mahobong in the district of Leribe and Teboho Liau, 43, of Masowe, were nabbed by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO).
Court papers show that the duo enrolled and enlisted four information officers and 86 officers in the NSS without following proper procedures.
Their decision to hire the 90 officers was in clear violation of the official advertisement which demanded only 50 officers.
The court papers further state that Makhalemele was the director of human resources while Liau was the human resources manager.
The court heard that on January 26, 2016, the then Director General of NSS, Mohlolo Lerotholi, requested the principal secretary to fill 50 vacancies of intelligence officers.
“The request was granted by the principal secretary,” the court papers showed.
They further showed that the advertisement was released on February 4, 2016.
Interested candidates who were between the ages of 18 and 25 and who were in possession of a Cambridge Overseas School Certificate (COSC) and diploma qualifications were invited to apply.
The closing date was March 10, 2016.
On March 17 of the same year, Lerotholi left the NSS and Lealimo Makakole, the Deputy Director General, acted as the Director General.
During that time, the court papers show, the recruitment process did not take place and no interviews were held.
Also the recruitment process was halted after the applications were sent to the office of human resources by district security officers from 10 districts.
In September 2016 when the new Director General, Colonel Tumo Lekhooa who had been seconded from the Military Intelligence entered the office it became apparent that the two men “enrolled and enlisted four information officers and 86 information officers in the NSS without following proper procedures and contrary to the advertisement made which demanded 50 officers”.
The prosecution said between December 19, 2016 and September 9 the following year, the two officers “being employees of the state, shared a common purpose or intention to pursue an unlawful act”.
“They together and in pursuit of such common purpose made a false representation or conceal from another a fact which in the circumstances had a duty to reveal,” the charge sheet reads.
The court heard that the two men presented the new illegally hired spies to the NSS employees in the salaries department to process their salaries by the positions and grades filled in the employment forms.
“At the same time of the representation the accused knew or had reason to believe that those people were not employees of the NSS,” the charge sheet says.
“Because of this, the government has suffered actual prejudice in the said amount.”
Nkheli Liphoto
News
WASCO staff set for a massive bonus
MASERU – WORKERS at the Water and Sewerage Company (WASCO) are set to share a M500 000 pot after they successfully collected debts for the 2022/23 financial year, thepost can reveal.
This is despite the fact that WASCO had its own power supply cut twice in the last six months because it owes the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) tens of millions of maloti in outstanding bills.
In a leaked internal memo titled Staff Incentives, the wholly state-owned company said in August last year it embarked on a massive debt collection campaign for delinquent customers.
“This exercise resulted in collection that is beyond the moving average for the month of August for the past five (5) years,” the memo reads.
It says a request was made to the board of directors to approve a certain amount of the surplus from the August debt collection campaign so that it could be awarded to employees.
The board, the memo says, approved M500 000 “to be awarded to the employees as incentive for good performance”.
The incentive was to be distributed at the end of the financial year, which is the end of March this year.
WASCO boss, Thelejane Thelejane, the chairman of the board Lisema Lekhooana, and Water Minister Mohlomi Moleko were not reachable for comment amid concerns that paying bonuses under these condition did not make business sense.
The company’s spokesperson, Lineo Moqasa, said decisions of the board are beyond her and she could not therefore respond to thepost’s questions.
“I can only respond to questions involving the daily operations of the company. As for the decisions of the board, those ones should be directed to my superiors,” Moqasa said.
She however said the memo was meant for the staff only and it was wrong that it had been leaked to the public.
She also said the money has not been distributed to the staff and “I can only talk about the money when it has reflected in our bank accounts as members of staff”.
Two weeks ago LEC cut power to WASCO that saw it failing to pump water at its various stations countrywide.
Several towns spent at least two days without water until the parliamentary Natural Resources Cluster intervened by calling the bosses of the two state-owned companies for talks.
It is claimed that WASCO could be owing LEC at least over M20 million.
About six month ago several areas in Maseru city had no running water after the LEC cut power at the Metolong hydro-power station, which also supplies Teya-Teyaneng, Roma, and Morija with water.
The then Water Minister Kemiso Mosenene told thepost that the two state-owned companies had a quarrel over how much WASCO owed LEC.
“WASCO says it owes the LEC M26 million but LEC insists that it is owed M38 million,” Mosenene said.
WASCO asked the Lesotho Water and Electricity Authority (LEWA) to hike tariffs by 15 per cent for the 2022/23 financial year.
However the authority increased the water volumetric tariffs by only 5.67 per cent and the standing charges by 9.17 per cent.
Staff Reporter
Mokeki’s road to stardom
Premier League unveils People’s Cup tourney
Police Boss in Court For Contempt
Top spies up for fraud
WASCO staff set for a massive bonus
Chronic medications shortage hits Lesotho
Storm over alcohol, tobacco levy
Dentists’ shortage hits Lesotho
Inside Enrich’s chaos
RFP must manage internal wrangles
Pathways to understanding depression
Does writing pay?
Something bigger than oranges
Enriched nonsonso
This is us!
Weekly Police Report
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
DCEO raids PS’
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
We have lost our moral indignation
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Coalition politics are bad for development
Literature and reality
MP charged with stock-theft
The ABC blew its chance
Row over army secrets
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
Trending
-
Business2 months ago
Directorate suspends applications to build access roads
-
Business3 weeks ago
Farmers cry over cost of livestock feed
-
Business2 months ago
2 more students win scholarships from Letšeng Diamonds
-
Business2 months ago
Trade Minister rejects textile unions’ charge
-
News2 months ago
How MP’s wife was killed
-
Business2 months ago
2 more students win scholarships from Letšeng Diamonds
-
News2 months ago
Kabi to stay on as ABC leader
-
Business2 months ago
2 more students win scholarships from Letšeng Diamonds