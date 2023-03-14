Connect with us

Police smash Honda Fit syndicate

MASERU – THE police last week smashed a syndicate of vehicle thieves that was targeting Honda Fit models in Lesotho.
Two men appeared before the Maseru Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing car theft charges.
The case could have opened a window into how the syndicate works.
Khumalo Makhoabane, 33, of Nazareth and Semethe Posholi, 28, of Lithabaneng Ha-Keiso were given M1 000 bail each and they paid M10 000 each as surety.
They will appear again in court on March 17.
Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, the police spokesman, said the two men together with three others were targeting car dealerships in Maseru.
One is still at large while two others, who are civil servants, have not been charged yet.
The other one is a court messenger and another a school teacher.
One will be charged pending the approval of the Director of Public Prosecutions while the other has been turned into an accomplice witness.
“Their targets are Honda Fit cars,” S/Supt Mopeli said on Tuesday.
He said the police have found that men’s mainstay business is selling the stolen cars.
One of the suspects was arrested last week after an attempt to register a stolen Honda Fit car in his own name.
“Irked by the decision,” S/Supt Mopeli said, “the other thieves decided to steal it from him.”
In 2018 the police said the Honda Fit car model had become the vehicle of choice for thieves because it is small and fast.
Once it leaves a crime scene, it gets lost in the sea of Honda Fit cars in the streets.
“Honda Fit is a very popular car in this country, so it’s no surprise that in almost every case it will be identified as involved in the (committing of crime),” S/Supt Mopeli said at that time.
Staff Reporter

In the cockpit of audit controls

March 14, 2023

MASERU – THERE are times when ’Mathabo Makenete, Lesotho’s new Auditor General, feels exasperated.

While her main task is to audit government departments and ministries to ensure there is no financial impropriety, she feels her office lacks the operational autonomy to discharge her duties well.

Take for instance the simple matter of where her office is housed. It lies right within the belly of the Ministry of Finance, a ministry she is supposed to audit.

The Ministry of Finance and the Auditor General’s office all share the same switchboard operator.

All the calls to her office pass through that same switchboard.

Makenete says this situation is highly frustrating.

“We should not be sitting here,” Makenete says, referring to the Finance House which accommodates her office, the Ministry of Finance and its many departments and the Revenue Services Lesotho (RSL).

Her concern is that even when a whistle-blower calls they will be received by a shared switchboard operator whose devotion to the cause of the office of the Auditor General may not be guaranteed.

Makenete, 59, says it is easy for all departments accommodated at the Finance House to know who is calling her office and may guess the purpose of the call.

“We have to be fully extricated from the mainstream government,” she says.

“We need functional independence, away from government offices.”

Makenete is a well-respected Chartered Accountant boasting over 20 years’ experience as a senior official at the Central Bank of Lesotho (CBL).

Makenete, who for years, has been a trainer of trainers of senior officials on finance and governance compliance for central banks throughout eastern and southern Africa, says real independence is a key determinant of the ability to counter corruption.

The former Deputy Governor of the CBL says it is crucial to separate her office’s operational control from the Ministry of Finance, currently led by Dr Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane.

“We don’t have to report to a person we are auditing,” she says, adding: “We have to find a way to ensure that this umbilical cord is cut.”

Makenete says it requires political will and support to ensure that her office has financial and administrative autonomy.

Her fear is that if this issue is left unchecked it could be easy for the office of the Auditor General to be subjected to political interference and politicisation.

The law establishing her office clearly says it shall be an independent and autonomous body capable of suing and being sued in its own name.

It also provides that the office of the Auditor General shall enter into contracts, hold, buy, acquire and dispose of any property in the course of carrying its functions.

The law says the office of the Auditor General shall be independent in its performance of duty and exercise of its powers and have administrative autonomy.

The Auditor-General is appointed by the King, acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister and is the head of a supreme audit institution of Lesotho.

The law stipulates that the Auditor General shall not be subject to the direction or control of any person or authority in the discharge of her duties.

She is sworn into office by the Chief Justice before undertaking her duty to abide by the laws of Lesotho and to uphold the rule of law.

Makenete, a daughter of a much respected medical doctor, Strong Thabo Makenete who is a former government minister now aged 99, became an accountant by default.

She says she wanted to study medicine like her parents (her late mother ’Maseeeng Olive Makenete who was a nurse) but she failed her first year at the National University of Lesotho (NUL) where she was studying for a Bachelor of Science degree.

She is from a family of medical nerds; her father, mother, her famous maternal uncle Dr Ntšekhe (who the Mohale’s Hoek’s Ntšekhe Hospital is named after), and her brother, sister and two cousins who are all in the medical profession.

She wanted to take the same route but when her results at the end of her first year of studies were not good, she decided to change the course from BSc to a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

She says she is open about her academic struggles because she wants to educate young ones that they can still get up and soldier on despite setbacks.

Later she enrolled at the Centre for Accounting Studies (CAS) where she found a club of students who helped each other “and I found them very helpful”.

She excelled in accounting despite that when she first joined the course in second year at NUL, she did not have any background of it, even mere bookkeeping.

Soon after graduating she got a job at a firm of accountants, Khali, Dlamini and Associates where she worked for six months for her tennis mentor, E M Khali, then later to the Labour and Employment where the Deputy Principal Secretary Paul Morolong, another tennis mentor, found her a job at the Ministry as a senior accountant.

From there she joined the CBL where she became an internal auditor and later worked at the Bank’s Foreign Exchange and Reserves Management Division.

Makenete also worked as Director of Financial Markets where she was exposed a lot to how the world deals with fluctuating markets, which put her in a position to adequately advise her bosses.

“The CBL trains a lot. You are exposed to a lot of things that are happening worldwide,” she says.

As a trainer of trainers for the Eastern and Southern African Institute of Debt and Reserves Management, Makenete travelled the world teaching and being taught.

In 2012 she was appointed the Second Deputy Governor of the CBL, a position she held until December 2021 when her second contract expired.

Based on the chest of knowledge and experience she garnered over the years, Makenete is poised to give the accounting profession her all.

“As accountants we have to follow best practices set up internationally,” she says.

“The world depends on us as accountants. If we don’t do our work to the best of our ability, we will let them down.”

Makenete says she must ensure that “we keep pace with those standards” set internationally.

“We have to uphold the standards.”

She says upholding the internationally approved standards will set the tone, because always “there is somebody to look up to”.

“We should be and be seen to be independent.”

“With this independence….we can make Parliament receive our report on time. They should be able to take corrective measures,” she says, adding that her office’s “independence is the pillar”.

The parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) relies on the Auditor General’s report to question the inappropriate use or the embezzlement of public funds.

The PAC often directs law enforcement agencies such as the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) to probe the pilfering of public funds.

Makenete says it is when the Auditor General’s report is trusted because of its independence and following the internationally set standards that it will be easier for the PAC and law enforcement agencies to use it.

“The difference will be brought about by the quality of our reports,” she says, adding that it is important to make MPs to understand why the Auditor General should be seen as independent.

She says because of lack of financial independence her office sometimes runs short of funds or ability to plan to audit all agencies that are financed by the government.

“There will be some agencies that have not been audited for years,” she says.

She says it is because of poor implementation of the law providing for her office’s independence and autonomy that hampers the audit progress of such agencies.

Caswell Tlali

Majara pleads for time on reforms

March 14, 2023

MASERU – DEPUTY Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara has pleaded with opposition parties in parliament to give the government time to study the national reforms.
Justice Majara was responding to a petition sent to prime minister Sam Matekane where the opposition was demanding that he halts the dismissal of Principal Secretaries pending the finalisation of the reforms.
“The cry is that the government should stop with the recruitment processes in the government while the reforms are being worked out,” Justice Majara said.
She said the opposition should exercise patience because almost all the people in the government have no background on all the issues surrounding the national reforms.
She said the government is doing within in its power to quicken the pace of the reforms.
Justice Majara said the government’s intention is to ensure that interviews for new principal secretaries are done in a transparent manner.
“We need each other with the opposition, we also need their votes in the National Assembly,” she said.
She said the government is committed to passing the reforms as the prime minister promised during his inauguration.
“One of the opposition leaders has asked when the reforms will be passed and I told them that because we were not part of the reforms we will make consultations first,” she said.
Justice Majara said the reforms had a lot of controversies therefore they needed to study them first.
“I invited members of the NRA (National Reforms Authority) to consult and other departments too.”
She said they want to finish the reforms so that Lesotho is removed from the SADC agenda.
She also said she invited political leaders in parliament and also the leaders who are outside parliament to get their opinions and comments.
Meanwhile, the leader of the Basotho Action Party (BAP) Professor Nqosa Mahao said they were expecting that the reforms would have been passed by now.
“We are in the fourth month and we see no progress,” Professor Mahao said.
He said they are concerned that the government has already hired statutory position holders like principal secretaries, the Director-General of the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO), and the Auditor General.
“The government is supposed to stop hiring using the old ways that Basotho hate so much,” he said.
He said parts of the reforms need a two-thirds majority in parliament, “that’s why we need to work together”.
He complained that ruling parties want to hire their own members.
“This should change and civil servants should be recruited through interviews.”
He said when he was still justice minister, he suspended the hiring of judges who had been appointed on the basis of political affiliation which led to an uproar in the media until the Constitutional Court ruled that he was right.
“Now you know that the judges are no more hired politically, they apply and get interviewed in front of the television.”
The national reforms are the result of years of discussions among political parties, civil society and other role players mediated by SADC.
The reforms, dubbed the Omnibus Constitutional Bill, will amend key provisions regarding political parties, floor-crossing in parliament, the appointment of senior officials and the role of the prime minister.
The reforms also aim at addressing major issues that include the mixed proportional electoral system that has led to unstable coalitions and acrimony within political parties.
Basotho want to remove this arrangement because it has resulted in infighting within political parties and incessant floor-crossing in parliament that has led to unstable governments.
The reforms would also mean that a prime minister can only be removed by a two-thirds majority, a move that will stabilise the government as it will no longer be easy to topple it in parliament every time there are internal squabbles in a ruling party.

The new Bill’s provision on hiring of statutory position holders will limit political patronage in the civil service and root out nepotism because appointments will be done by independent commissions instead of the government.

Nkheli Liphoto

Asian influx worries minister

March 14, 2023

MASERU – THE government is deeply concerned with the influx of Asians into Lesotho who end up getting citizenship and buying large tracts of land on the cheap.
Local Government Minister Lebona Lephema, speaking at an indaba with principal chiefs on Tuesday, said he is concerned that foreigners will buy out pieces of land in Lesotho at the expense of the locals.
“I am worried about the foreigners who are seen in our community penetrating us in high numbers,” Lephema said.
“Unfortunately, these people are entering the country in high numbers, and they will continue until they replace us all,” he said.
“These people buy our land, they have money, and they will buy the entire country because they have money,” he said, adding: “We have to work together so that we stop this at all costs. I am asking for sessions with you where we will discuss all these matters.”
Political activists have in the past expressed serious concern with the influx of Asians of Indian, Pakistani, Chinese and Middle Eastern descents who acquire Lesotho citizenships and then buy prime land in Lesotho.
Many of them, according to a source close to the matter, start with being issued with work and residence permits that are issued at the Ministry of Labour.
Lephema told the chiefs that he has since suspended the issuance of the permits because of the same reason.
“I have suspended the issuance of residence permits because they were issued by one person who we do not know what he gets prior to the issuance,” he said.
The source told thepost that the government fears that the “unlawful residence permits will let foreigners flood the country until they capture it”.
He said it is unfortunate that in the recent past general elections, a Mosotho of Chinese descent was contesting to be an MP.
“Could a Mosotho be a President in China?” Lephema asked, further arguing that this shows that Lesotho’s laws are loose.
Lephema appealed to the principal chiefs to work together to solve problems facing the country.
The meeting was used as a yardstick to measure how the Ministries of Local Government and Home Affairs are executing their services to the public.
Lephema said the chiefs should stop fighting and should pull towards one direction for the benefit of this country.
This initiative came shortly after tempers flared in the Senate where the Principal Chiefs traded barbs.
“Lesotho has problems. It needs unity to help rescue it from these problems,” Lephema said.
And the country’s image has to be restored to where it was before.
Now the country is being called by all sorts of names and has a high crime rate.
Because of the problems rocking the country, Lephema said it should be every mother’s responsibility to work towards changing the situation for the better.
Lephema said Basotho should put aside their political inclinations and unite for the good of the country.
He said they are aware that there are always conflicts among the chiefs, the government and the councillors yet they are supposed to work together.
“It is disheartening to see Basotho carrying their sick and the corpses on horseback,” Lephema said.
“No one could stand here and say he does not have Manomoro and other gangsters in their communities. We need to restore peace and stability”.
He said it is not fair that criminals are granted M500 bail by the courts after committing crimes.
“It is our responsibility to tell the police when there are dangerous people in our communities,” Lephema said.
The Principal Chief of Matsieng, Chief Seeiso Seeiso, urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to be proactive and teach the police and the Courts of Law to collaborate with the chiefs.
“It hurts to see these departments not working together. Some chiefs have lost cases for no valid reason,” Chief Seeiso said.
Chief Seeiso was furious that criminals are granted bail of just M200 after committing heinous crimes in the communities.
Leribe Principal Chief Joel Motšoene said they do not have the resources to do their job.
Nkheli Liphoto

