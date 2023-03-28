Sports
Premier League unveils People’s Cup tourney
MASERU – The Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) together with Molefi Global Agencies (MGA) have unveiled a new cup competition dubbed the People’s Cup.
The tournament is backed by Econet Telecom Lesotho (ETL) and Matekane Group Companies (MGC) to the tune of M600 000 for the next three years.
Each company forked out M300 000.
The tournament will be contested by the four Vodacom Premier League teams that will receive the most from an SMS voting competition.
The winner will walk away with M200 000 and the runners up will get M100 000, while the third and fourth place teams will receive M60 000 and M40 000 each respectively.
There will also be individual awards for players and match officials.
This year’s inaugural tournament will start next month on April 22.
The voting lines open today and will close on April 15. All 16 teams in the Vodacom Premier League have been allocated codes for fans to vote and each SMS will cost M1. There is also an option for bulk voting which will be done through Ecocash and each team also has its own merchant code in that instance.
The tournament harks back to when Econet were main sponsors of the premier league when they used to hold the Econet Soccer Spectacular at the beginning of the season as a way for teams to raise money.
The format for the People’s Cup remains similar, the only difference is that this time around MGC has come on board and the tournament will be played towards the end of the season.
The semi-finals will be played on April 22 at Bocheletsane ground in Mantšonyane with the finals set for a week later at Setsoto Stadium.
Team codes
Bantu T01
CCX T02
Galaxy T03
LCS T04
LDF T05
Lifofane T06
Lijabatho T07
Linare T08
Lioli T09
Liphakoe T10
LMPS T11
Machokha T12
Manonyane T13
Matlama T14
Naughty Boys T15
Swallows T16
Speaking at the launch of the People’s Cup, PLMC chairman Hubbard Monaheng said the sponsorship will go a long way to helping clubs who are still struggling after the 2021 pandemic which forced the league to shut down for almost a year.
After he was elected as the chairman of the PLMC last August, Monaheng promised to bring back cup competitions and this is the first under his leadership.
Monaheng proposed that the bulk voting be closed earlier to stop teams from throwing money at voting at the last minute as they did previously.
“We thank the sponsors, Econet and MGC because we know our teams are struggling after COVID and it is difficult. This will come a long way to help the clubs,” Monaheng said.
“I want to say this when we talk about bulk voting, in the past we have seen on the last day there is a team that will just vote with a lot of money and ruin things,” he added.
“This time around let’s close the merchant voting a week before (the tournament starts). The whole purpose of this is for fans to participate.”
The launch of the People’s Cup was attended by the Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) secretary general Mokhosi Mohapi, Baba Malephane on behalf of MGC, while Seeiso Molapo represented
Econet and Molefi Lengosane stood for MGA.
Individual awards:
Player of the Tournament (M3 500)
Top Scorer (M3 000)
Goalkeeper of the Tournament (M2 500)
Referee of the Tournament (M1 500)
Assistant Referee (M1 000)
Fairplay award (M1 500)
Tlalane Phahla
Four teams battle chop
MASERU – The relegation battle is getting fierce at the bottom of the Vodacom Premier League with four teams fighting to avoid the chop.
CCX beat Galaxy 2-0 on Sunday and moved four points above the relegation zone. CCX are still not safe just yet but can now breathe a sigh of relief.
On the other hand, the misery continues for Swallows. The Mazenod side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Liphakoe on Tuesday that left them deep in the dogfight for survival.
Swallows are 14th on the table and are level on points with 15th placed Naughty Boys who currently occupy an automatic relegation spot.
Swallows head coach Adoro Lefoka welcomed the two-week international FIFA break saying it is an opportunity for the team to work on their fitness levels. Lefoka said Swallows need to win at least three games and get draws in their remaining six games in order to survive.
“We did not play well against Liphakoe. In the first 15 minutes we stuck to what we agreed on but the level of concentration went down and we conceded. There is a lot to do in these remaining six games,” Lefoka said.
“We need to take it game by game and get confidence and we need to work with the players because they have the ability. Our fitness level was down. We need three to four games, if we can get wins and draws, we will survive,” he said.
Swallows’ remaining games do not get any easier and they will have to double their efforts to even get one win. If their performance on Tuesday is anything to go by, the Mazenod side will be lucky to stay up this time around after surviving miraculously for the past three years.
Swallows upcoming fixtures:
Lijabatho (A)
Bantu (H)
LCS (H)
Lifofane (H)
Naughty Boys (A)
Lioli (H)
Lefoka said Swallows will not give up and will fight until the last game. He continued that their confidence remains intact because teams around them are also struggling to pick up points.
“This break is going to help us to work on our fitness level, we did not prepare well (for the game against Liphakoe); if we played last week Saturday, we would have given something different (in our performance),” he said.
“Midweek games kill us,” Lefoka continued.
“I wish the Premier League can look at it. We must play on the weekends only. We don’t have a lot of competitions so I don’t understand where we are rushing to.”
Lijabatho beat Machokha 3-1 in the other game on Tuesday to stay seventh.
Vodacom Premier League table:
|
|
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
F
|
A
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
23
|
16
|
4
|
3
|
45
|
11
|
+34
|
52
|
2
|
23
|
15
|
5
|
3
|
38
|
15
|
+23
|
50
|
3
|
23
|
14
|
6
|
3
|
34
|
12
|
+22
|
48
|
4
|
24
|
14
|
5
|
5
|
37
|
20
|
+17
|
47
|
5
|
23
|
13
|
7
|
3
|
45
|
13
|
+32
|
46
|
6
|
23
|
12
|
7
|
4
|
26
|
10
|
+16
|
43
|
7
|
23
|
10
|
7
|
6
|
28
|
13
|
+15
|
37
|
8
|
23
|
8
|
6
|
9
|
24
|
34
|
-10
|
30
|
9
|
24
|
6
|
9
|
9
|
22
|
26
|
-4
|
27
|
10
|
23
|
7
|
6
|
10
|
23
|
30
|
-7
|
27
|
11
|
23
|
6
|
8
|
9
|
14
|
21
|
-7
|
26
|
12
|
24
|
5
|
8
|
11
|
19
|
27
|
-8
|
23
|
13
|
24
|
4
|
6
|
14
|
17
|
42
|
-25
|
18
|
14
|
23
|
3
|
5
|
15
|
14
|
40
|
-26
|
14
|
15
|
24
|
4
|
2
|
18
|
15
|
64
|
-49
|
14
|
16
|
24
|
2
|
5
|
17
|
12
|
35
|
-23
|
11
Tlalane Phahla
Boxing body blocked from using hall
MASERU – The Lesotho Boxing Association (LEBA) is fuming after their request to use a hall at Setsoto Stadium was denied by the Lesotho Sport and Recreation Commission (LSRC).
The association wrote to the commission on March 12 asking for access to the hall so that the national boxing team could start training.
The following day, LSRC chief executive officer Thabo Tsiki wrote back to the association to let them know the hall, which LEBA previously used for training, has been turned into a storeroom and is, therefore, unavailable.
LEBA wanted to train their boxers early to prepare them for any international competitions they may be invited to.
The men’s team is made up of seven boxers.
Two of them are experienced fighters – Arena Pakela and Qhobosheane Mohlerepe – and the other five are new to the national team and the plan was to get them acquainted with and learn from Pakela and Mohlerepe.
Setsoto Stadium is a national property under the Ministry of Sport. It is said the hall where the equipment is stored has been rented out.
“The contents of your letter have been acknowledged and you are hereby informed that the hall that boxing was initially using for training has been turned into a storeroom for sports association’s equipment,” read Tsiki’s letter to LEBA.
The letter further stated that the hall no longer has enough space for practice sessions anymore.
Contacted for comment yesterday, Tsiki said no association is a permanent resident at Setsoto and the commission must still find a permanent solution away from the national stadium.
He said every association or club that needs to use the facility to prepare for an event has to ask for permission.
Tsiki said he works for sport and would never deny an association the chance to train.
He said boxing should sit down with the LSRC and try to find an alternative solution. That will have to be soon because the stadium is set to be unavailable because it is going to be renovated in the upcoming financial year.
“Like any other association, they ask to use the stadium for training purposes when they are going to events, nobody is a permanent resident at the stadium,” Tsiki said.
“We received a letter from boxing and we informed them that the hall has been turned into a storeroom for sports equipment,” he said.
“Of course, they are not happy but that’s when they should come to us and talk and see if there are any other alternatives. We are already looking at places where we can move the equipment to make the hall available,” he said.
The other alternative Tsiki is talking about is the Makoanyane Hall at Makoanyane Barracks in Ha Leqele.
The hall is often used for boxing events. The problem with the venue is that it is far and it will cost LEBA to transport athletes to and from Makoanyane every day.
The boxing association’s spokesperson, Rethabile Mohale, told thepost they preferred Setsoto Stadium as it is central and accessible to all athletes.
The boxing association feels it has been denied a chance to make their athletes competition-ready, yet when they go outside the country to compete, those in higher places demand results but do little to help.
Tlalane Phahla
Explosive tie for Likuena
MASERU – The senior national team Likuena will take on Zambia in a crucial (2023) Africa Cup of Nations qualifier today at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.
Likuena host Zambia in the return match on Sunday in South Africa and, to stand any chance of making it to next year’s finals, Lesotho must come out with at least four points from the back-to-back fixtures.
Likuena are bottom with one point from two games in Group H which also includes Comoros and next year’s hosts Ivory Coast.
Because Ivory Coast are hosting, they are already guaranteed a spot at the AFCON meaning only one other spot is available between Lesotho, Comoros and Zambia.
Likuena began their campaign with a defeat to Comoros and a draw against Ivory Coast in the opening round of qualifiers last June.
They faced Eswatini last Thursday in a preparatory game and Lesotho head coach Veselin Jelusic preached that there should be realism when it comes to Likuena’s chances in the qualifiers given the calibre of opponents.
Jelusic has a point.
Zambia’s head coach Avram Grant has named a strong 27-man squad to face Lesotho and it comprises of several European based players including ace striker Patson Daka of Leicester City in England.
Daka, who will no doubt play a leading role in Chipolopolo’s attack, has scored four goals in 20 appearances for the English club. He also scored Zambia’s only goal in a 3-1 defeat to Ivory Coast last June. Another player Likuena will have to be wary of is midfielder Kings Kangwa who plays for Serbian champions Crvena Zvezda.
He came on as a second half substitute against Comoros and helped his side clinch a 2-1 victory last June to put Chipolopolo second in Group H and in a pole position to qualify as things stand.
Although Likuena are bottom of Group H, they still have a chance to book a ticket at the continental showpiece in Ivory Coast to be played next January and February.
However, Lesotho’s chances heavily depend on them winning their games and hoping results go their way in other group games.
Likuena can draw inspiration from their goalless draw with Ivory Coast at the Dobsonville Stadium last year as they attempt to get a result against Zambia away.
The two countries have met in the past in FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the COSAFA Cup with Likuena winning the sides’ last meeting.
Past results between Lesotho and Zambia
COSAFA Cup July, 2021
Zambia 1-2 Lesotho
FIFA World Cup Qualifying – CAF March, 2013
Zambia 4-0 Lesotho
FIFA World Cup Qualifying – CAF June, 2013
Lesotho 1-1 Zambia
Likuena have a decent record when they play at the Dobsonville Stadium, but worryingly, have never won an AFCON qualifier away from home.
Likuena left the country on Monday to Johannesburg where they were due to rest a night before flying to Ndola on Tuesday morning. The Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) said the team will fly out of Zambia tomorrow to Johannesburg for their home game on Sunday.
The tickets for the game are already on sale.
Motebang Sera, who is one of Jelusic’s key players, only played 10 minutes in last week’s friendly match against Eswatini.
Jelusic said Likuena technical team were easing him into competitive football as he is still recovering from an injury that side-lined him for three weeks.
A fit and firing Sera is what Likuena need in Ndola if they are to return with anything.
One player that was missing from the squad last week was Katleho Makateng who plays for Richards Bay in South Africa’s top-flight. He came on for the last 15 minutes on Sunday against TS
Galaxy and joined his Likuena teammates in Johannesburg. If the friendly game against Eswatini is anything to go by, Tšoarelo Bereng will play an important role in the midfield against Zambia.
Lesotho will likely have less possession on and will try to catch the hosts on counter. Bereng’s eye for a long pass to release the attackers will be key for Likuena.
Likuena squad:
Goalkeepers
Sekhoane Moerane, Seahlolo Mosoeu, Tankiso Chaba
Defenders
Basia Makepe, Kopano Tseka, Rethabile Rasethuntša, Rethabile Mokokoane, Rethabile Senkoto, Tšiame Ramabele, Lenka Ngaka, Mohlomi Makhetha
Midfielders
Lisema Lebokollane, Lehlohonolo Fothoane, Tshoarelo Bereng, Tšepang Sefali, Tšepo Toloane, Thabo Mafatle, Neo Mokhachane, Thabang Malane
Forwards
Katleho Makateng, Lemohang Lintša, Motebang Sera, Jane Thabantšo, Retšelisitsoe Mopeli
Zambia squad:
Goalkeeepers
Toaster Nsabata, Lawrence Mulenga, Allan Chibwe
Defenders
Frankie Musonda, Dominic Chanda, Tandi Mwape, Roderick Kabwe, Aaron Katebe, Benedict Chepeshi, Aime Mabika, Teddy Khumalo, Benson Sakala
Midfielders
Kings Kangwa, Kelvin Kapumbu, Lubambo Musonda, Rally Bwalya, Emmanuel Banda, Clatous Chota Chama, Kelvin Kampamba, Patson Kwataine
Strikers
Lameck Banda, Patson Daka, Lazarous Kambole, Fashion Sakala, Esward Chilufya, Kennedy Musonda, Joseph Phiri
Group H standings:
|
|
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
F
|
A
|
GD
|
Pts
|
1
|
Côte d’Ivoire
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
+2
|
4
|
2
|
Zambia
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
-1
|
3
|
3
|
Comoros
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
+1
|
3
|
4
|
Lesotho
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
-2
|
1
Tlalane Phahla
