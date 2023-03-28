Premier League unveils People’s Cup tourney

MASERU – The Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) together with Molefi Global Agencies (MGA) have unveiled a new cup competition dubbed the People’s Cup.

The tournament is backed by Econet Telecom Lesotho (ETL) and Matekane Group Companies (MGC) to the tune of M600 000 for the next three years.

Each company forked out M300 000.

The tournament will be contested by the four Vodacom Premier League teams that will receive the most from an SMS voting competition.

The winner will walk away with M200 000 and the runners up will get M100 000, while the third and fourth place teams will receive M60 000 and M40 000 each respectively.

There will also be individual awards for players and match officials.

This year’s inaugural tournament will start next month on April 22.

The voting lines open today and will close on April 15. All 16 teams in the Vodacom Premier League have been allocated codes for fans to vote and each SMS will cost M1. There is also an option for bulk voting which will be done through Ecocash and each team also has its own merchant code in that instance.

The tournament harks back to when Econet were main sponsors of the premier league when they used to hold the Econet Soccer Spectacular at the beginning of the season as a way for teams to raise money.

The format for the People’s Cup remains similar, the only difference is that this time around MGC has come on board and the tournament will be played towards the end of the season.

The semi-finals will be played on April 22 at Bocheletsane ground in Mantšonyane with the finals set for a week later at Setsoto Stadium.

Team codes

Bantu T01

CCX T02

Galaxy T03

LCS T04

LDF T05

Lifofane T06

Lijabatho T07

Linare T08

Lioli T09

Liphakoe T10

LMPS T11

Machokha T12

Manonyane T13

Matlama T14

Naughty Boys T15

Swallows T16

Speaking at the launch of the People’s Cup, PLMC chairman Hubbard Monaheng said the sponsorship will go a long way to helping clubs who are still struggling after the 2021 pandemic which forced the league to shut down for almost a year.

After he was elected as the chairman of the PLMC last August, Monaheng promised to bring back cup competitions and this is the first under his leadership.

Monaheng proposed that the bulk voting be closed earlier to stop teams from throwing money at voting at the last minute as they did previously.

“We thank the sponsors, Econet and MGC because we know our teams are struggling after COVID and it is difficult. This will come a long way to help the clubs,” Monaheng said.

“I want to say this when we talk about bulk voting, in the past we have seen on the last day there is a team that will just vote with a lot of money and ruin things,” he added.

“This time around let’s close the merchant voting a week before (the tournament starts). The whole purpose of this is for fans to participate.”

The launch of the People’s Cup was attended by the Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) secretary general Mokhosi Mohapi, Baba Malephane on behalf of MGC, while Seeiso Molapo represented

Econet and Molefi Lengosane stood for MGA.

Individual awards:

Player of the Tournament (M3 500)

Top Scorer (M3 000)

Goalkeeper of the Tournament (M2 500)

Referee of the Tournament (M1 500)

Assistant Referee (M1 000)

Fairplay award (M1 500)

Tlalane Phahla