Business
Pumped with love!
MASERU – THEY are in the business of pumping fuel into your car to keep you mobile, driven by the profit motive.
But when there is a cause they deem worthy of support, Engen Lesotho will not hesitate to get their hands dirty.
St Cecilia orphanage in Ha Bua-Sono in Berea just outside Maseru experienced this generous spirit last week after Engen Lesotho “pumped” 680 litres of paraffin into their chicken project to keep it going.
The orphanage, with 54 children, runs a thriving chicken project to generate funds to buy other essentials such as food. It survives by selling chickens, eggs and vegetables.
However, the cost of paraffin needed to heat up the chicken layers was proving extremely prohibitive. During Lesotho’s biting winters, paraffin is needed to heat up the chicken runs.
Paraffin challenges were beginning to threaten the viability of the orphanage.
Faced with this reality, the orphanage then sent an urgent plea for help to Engen Lesotho.
What attracted Engen Lesotho to the project was the orphanage’s approach to business and their quest for running a sustainable business rather than rely on hand-outs from donors.
Engen Lesotho Managing Director, Tebogo Mosehla, said the donation was part of his company’s contribution in alleviating the challenges of society.
“As a company that tries to be a part of the community, we are going to help in lessening the burden by adopting this orphanage as one of our major corporate social investment (CSI) projects,” Mosehla said.
“This is just a small contribution at the moment but we hope to make it bigger as time goes on.”
A senior official at the orphanage, Reitumetse Marumo, said they try to train the children the principles of running a business from a very young age. As a result, many of the children now
participate in taking care of the chickens as well as selling the eggs to support the orphanage.
“We are very grateful for this donation and you have made as all feel loved,” said Marumo, who is the caretaker at the orphanage. “We also appreciate the prompt response,” she said.
Keith Chapatarongo
Business
Farmers cry over cost of livestock feed
MASERU – Lehlohonolo Mokhethi is a farmer who has been running a successful poultry business, thanks to a small loan he got from a local bank.
He now has 300 chickens.
He says his vision is to rear 5 000 chickens by 2025 and employ 30 youths. But he is now grappling with a new challenge: the ever increasing cost of chicken feed.
That is threatening the viability of his business.
“The biggest challenge is that food prices increase every day, feeding is expensive,” Mokhethi said.
“It is quite difficult to make profit in business if each and every day food prices increase. Today I am buying a bag of food with a certain amount then the next day the price has increased,” he says.
“Our customers fail dismally to understand that food has increased and the Chinese are taking our market because they sell at a low price thus I run at a loss.”
Last week, a top attorney in Maseru who is also a prominent farmer, Tiisetso Sello-Mafatle, called a meeting for farmers to discuss these challenges.
She says the government must regulate the prices of livestock feed.
That is critical if the farming business is to succeed, she says.
Attorney Sello-Mafatle says farmers must come up with a structure for livestock feed prices which they would present to the government for gazetting.
“We should state our regulations and give them to the government to make everything easy for both parties because we cannot wait for the government to make regulations for us,” Sello-Mafatle says.
She adds that “farmers should be bullish about what they want and never have fear endorsing new things”.
“I will not be challenged or cry (because of) what life throws at me but I will cry when things are not happening the right way,” she says.
Mafatle says farmers need to know who they are and know the capabilities they have.
“This will help a farmer in becoming the best in any field they are in once they are confident about themselves,” she says.
Karabo Lijo, another participant, said they have to influence the cost of inputs in agriculture, especially livestock feed.
“We have to go back to cost-price analysis where as farmers we are able to derive the selling price and the break-even point in our production,” Lijo said.
“We can also derive the stable or constant mark-ups on our products,” he said.
“We need to do research to increase the ability to produce byproducts which are likely to have the longest shelve life,” he said.
The meeting urged farmers to diversify their products by introducing such things as mushroom farming. They said mushrooms can grow very well in Lesotho due to its favourable climate.
The farmers also demanded that there should be regulations on how land can be sold or borrowed in Lesotho.
Tholoana Lesenya and Alice Samuel
Business
Directorate suspends applications to build access roads
MASERU – THE Roads Directorate has suspended applications for the building of access roads to businesses and private homes along several main roads in Maseru.
The Directorate told a press conference on Friday that several businesses and filling stations including private homes along the main roads in the city will be affected.
The Directorate’s Director of Road Network Learning, Khasapane Kikine, said they are yet to talk to the owners of the buildings about the development.
Roads from which businesses and private homes alongside them could possibly need access roads include the Kingsway from the main traffic circle to Basotho Shield where it joins the Mpilo Boulevard.
The other road is A1, generally referred to as the Main North 1, from the main traffic circle to the National Abattoir in Khubetsoana.
Also the A2, known as the Main South 1, from the main traffic circle to Masianokeng will be affected.
The other road is A6, Moshoeshoe Road, from the main traffic circle through the Maseru West Industrial Area to where it joins Kofi Annan Road in Ha-Hoohlo.
The entire A7, Kofi Annan Road, which is from Ha-Hoohlo passing through Thetsane Industrial Area to Masianokeng is also not open for access roads to connect to it.
The B20 Road, from Thabong Circle to Lakeside traffic lights, is also another road from which buildings on its sides will not connect access roads until further notice.
The B21, from Ha-Motšoeneng to Ha-Makhoathi, the B31, which is called Lancers’ Road from Mookoli to Ha-Tšosane, the B311 in Florida to where it joins the Old TY Road (B31) that runs through
Naleli to Ha-Foso and the B60, from Seputana via Lesotho Agricultural College to Maqalika Dam are roads that will be affected.
The suspension of applications started yesterday.
Kikine said the suspension will last until the Ministry of Local Government has completed the Land Use Plan (Maseru 2050 Master Plan) or when the Roads Directorate has completed a review of the design guidelines.
Kikine said the main reason to the suspension is the increased volumes of storm water run-offs causing drainage blockages due to new access roads.
“This causes rapid deterioration of the road pavement layers which leads to development of potholes,” Kikine said.
“The current design guidelines prohibit access within a space of 500 minimums and 600 maximums respectively depending on factors of the land available.”
He said the problem is caused by increased level of traffic disruptions by traffic trails into businesses, which disrupts traffic flow.
Kikine said high level of encroachment by businesses causes loading and on and off-loading in the road reserve, which disrupts traffic flow.
He said this has increased accidents due to reduced sight distances caused by encroachments.
“The Roads Directorate has reached a decision that all existing filling stations along these roads should be re-configured to serve uni-directional traffic, as a result eliminating all right turning movements,” he said.
“As the Roads Directorate we have approached owners of the filling stations and talked to them, but we are still going to meet with them again and discuss in details the suspension of roads and how their businesses are going to be affected and whether they are willing to work hand-in-hand with us.”
Tholoana Lesenya
Business
2 more students win scholarships from Letšeng Diamonds
MASERU – TWO more Basotho students last Friday received full scholarships to study mining related courses from Letšeng Diamonds.
Neo Metsing will study for a BSc Honours in Geology while Lekunutu Letela will enroll for a National Diploma in Millwright.
Letšeng Diamonds will foot the bill for their studies.
The duo joins Relebohile Malebo, Tšepo Molongoana, Sebongile Motseki, and Lebellang Tšephe who are already benefiting from the scholarships.
Phutheho Maphatšoe and Matlali Seutloali are expected to graduate soon.
Letšeng Diamonds’ boss, Kelebone Leisanyane, said each student “deserves a pat on the back for making it through the rigorous selection process of this prestigious scholarship”.
“I am confident that the level of academic guidance and support that they will receive while studying will be fulfilling and enriching,” Leisanyane said.
Leisanyane said the recipients should be grateful to their parents, guardians and their teachers for nurturing their intellectual and academic talents.
“My humble plea to you is that upon completion of your studies, you should come back and serve your communities and this nation,” he said.
“The skills and knowledge you would have acquired are needed to grow and develop the diamond mining industry in this country. I wish you the very best as you commence this important journey in your life.”
Letšeng Diamonds (Pty) Ltd said it is committed to providing scholarships to deserving Basotho in response to the need for critical skills and expertise in the diamond mining sector.
Scholarships are offered to students currently studying or interested in pursuing tertiary qualifications that are related to the development of the country’s mineral resources.
Every year, prospective students and future mining professionals from all over Lesotho are invited to apply for the scholarship.
Then a competitive and rigorous selection process follows.
The company said in the end, not only the best candidates are selected “but people who will be ambassadors of the company and the nation as a whole”.
To make sure that the students are ready for the job market, a two-year internship is offered at Letšeng Diamonds after completion of studies.
The mine says this is done to equip students with necessary skills and experience.
Permanent employment is offered to top performing students at the internship programme.
Since the inception of the Letšeng scholarships in 2006, scholarships have been awarded to 45 young Basotho, 25 of whom have been employed full-time at the mine.
The educational scholarships form part of Letšeng’s corporate social responsibility and investment programme.
The company says the aim of the programme is to foster social and economic development that will sustain communities beyond the life of the mine.
On behalf of all students, Neo Metsing said they are very grateful to Letšeng that they were able to further their studies.
She said if it was not for Letšeng they would have not have been able to study outside the country.
Natural Resources Minister, Mohlomi Moleko, said “one gets to be successful when preparedness meets opportunities”.
“We live in an infinite world and every single thought in this world can be transformed into its physical equivalent,” Moleko said.
He said he is happy for all students and wished them well.
Tholoana Lesenya
