Qacha’s Nek hospital to screen for TB, HIV

MASERU – THE fear of losing control of the Alliance of Democrats (AD) has forced Monyane Moleleki to reject an appointment as Lesotho’s ambassador to India.

Moleleki was earmarked to leave for India soon and had told thepost as much in a brief chat last week.

“Yes I’m going to India but we can have a proper interview next week,” Moleleki told thepost last Thursday.

But with his grip on the party he started about to be undone Moleleki now says he is not going to India.

The dramatic U-turn comes as Moleleki faces a stiff challenge from his deputy, Professor Ntoi Rapapa, at the party’s elective conference.

The national executive committee, most of whose members are said to be in Professor Rapapa’s camp, has rejected his plea to insulate him from a challenge. His warning that the conference would lead to factionalism that could destroy the party has not been heeded.

Now he has to face off against Professor Rapapa, whose political and professional career he claims to have moulded, at the elective conference on Saturday.

Professor Rapapa has been nominated for the leadership position by 39 constituencies while Moleleki had 20 nominations.

There appears to be a groundswell of discontent against his leadership, with some members blaming him for the party’s abysmal performance in the last election. Defeat could bring Moleleki’s political career spanning over 50 years to an abrupt end.

At what appeared to have been a hastily organised press conference, Moleleki cut an isolated figure as he denied that he was going to India.

Instead, he said the “rumour” that he was to be deployed to India was a malicious lie created by internal enemies who want to confuse his supporters ahead of the conference.

He complained that some people with a lot of money are causing problems in his party ahead of the elective conference.

“I see government vehicles going up and down with people telling lies to the members that I am going to India,” Moleleki said, adding that the party has been infiltrated by enemies.

“That lie is planned to confuse the people who want to vote for me.”

“These created confusions are planned to confuse our members so that they vote for other people, not me as their leader.”

While Moleleki was addressing the press conference a small crowd of Professor Rapapa’s supporters was outside the party’s offices singing, dancing and waving placards written: “Rapapa for leadership”.

Moleleki said what they were doing was a disgrace.

“Are they asking for the media votes too?”

Moleleki said the trouble in his party started soon after the formation of the ruling Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) to which the AD’s secretary general, Dr Mahali Phamotse, defected.

He said he is shocked that people he helped elevate in politics have now turned on him. At the press conference, Moleleki was flanked by spokesman Thuso Litjobo, treasurer Mokoto Hloaele, and deputy spokesman Matšana Masiphole.

Moleleki said the rest of the national executive committee members had left him.

“I am with these few members of the NEC because there is a problem amongst us,” he said.

“This party will not be sold in a paper bag.”

He portrayed Professor Rapapa as an ungrateful protégée who has turned on his master.

“I fetched him at the National University of Lesotho, he was very young then, because I loved him,” he said.

He said he started by giving Professor Rapapa a job at the Lesotho Electricity Authority where he worked from 2011 to 2017.

“His term as a public servant was over after six years and he then joined politics.”

He also said he also made Professor Rapapa a deputy minister at the Ministry of Education. He urged the media to ask Professor Rapapa if he still respects his leader or not.

“But I still like him.”

He added that in 2017 Professor Rapapa lost to his brother, Sam Rapapa, at the constituency level. He said Hloaele had more votes but he still chose Rapapa to be his representative in the current coalition government.

“After making him what he is today he no longer reports some of the issues to me.”

Professor Rapapa appears to have assembled a solid faction whose candidates at the elective conference have strong backing from constituencies.

For the deputy leadership position, Hloaele has 50 while ’Maboiketlo Maliehe has two. Tieho ’Mamasiane has 41 nominations for the secretary general’s position while Rethabile Mokaeane has 21 constituencies.

Thabiso Lebese is vying for the treasurer position with 42 nominations followed by Thabo Ramatla with 20 constituencies. For the chairman’s position, ’Maboiketlo Maliehe has 40 nominations followed by Thuso Litjobo with 21.

Litaba Taaibosch has 42 nominations for the public relations position followed by Matšana Masiphole with 21.

Nkheli Liphoto