RFP documents ‘vanish’ at court
MASERU – Court documents filed by two Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) activists challenging the legitimacy of the party’s current National Executive Committee have “disappeared” at the High Court.
The applicants in the matter want the entire RFP leadership to stop holding themselves up as the lawful NEC, arguing their terms has expired.
They also want the Sam Matekane-led NEC to urgently call an elective conference to elect a new committee.
The two applicants in the matter, Cowboy Sethati and Moloi Ralentsoe, said they were stunned on Tuesday when they were told that the case could not proceed because the file could not be found.
They were at court to file their replying affidavits and were expecting to hear the new dates for the hearing of the matter.
Sethati and Ralentsoe said they spent hours at the court waiting to hear from their lawyer about the progress of their application when they were told of the disappearance of the file.
Sethati, who is the Abia constituency chairman, expressed his disappointment at the development and immediately pointed a finger at the RFP-led government, a charge the party has dismissed.
He said the disappearance of the file ran counter to a campaign promise made by Deputy Prime Minister Justice Nthomeng Majara that under an RFP government, the courts would not be abused.
Justice Majara, who is also the RFP deputy leader and the Minister of Justice, vowed during last year’s election campaign that her government would not tolerate any corruption in the courts.
“Now the file is missing in their hands,” Sethati said.
“Why is it that it is the only one missing among thousands of files there?” he said.
He said his suspicion was that “the documents might have been taken by someone who was paid to do so”.
“We will not stop, we will soon reapply as we still have duplicate files with us,” he said.
Ralentsoe said their “grievances are taken for granted by the leadership”.
“I went to court yesterday to deliver the last affidavits and that’s when our lawyer was told that the original file was nowhere to be found,” Ralentsoe said.
He said they were expecting to get a date for the hearing of the case next week but they could not after it was discovered that their file had gone missing.
“This is just justice delayed, we will go and reapply,” he said.
“The move to discourage us will only make us more persistent in our goal to elect a new NEC.”
He also said the issue of missing files in courts was the order of the day under previous governments and they had hoped that the one led by the RFP would deal with the problem.
Another RFP member, Francis Ramosetle, said they are expecting the deputy leader Justice Majara to help them find their missing court files.
“Our lawyer took five hours at the court where the file was searched but all was to no avail,” Ramosetle said.
He recalled the deputy leader’s campaign speech at a MISA-Lesotho event where she said any meddling by politicians in the courts would call for her resignation.
Ramosetle strongly believes that the RFP leadership had a hand in the disappearance of the file in the High Court.
“They think they are stopping us, but they are just making us stronger,” he said.
Their lawyer, Advocate Sello Tšabeha, said the files are the responsibility of the court registrar “who looked for the files to no avail”.
He said he was told that the files will have to be replaced as this sometimes happens.
“We will go back and create a dummy file so that the case can continue without any difficulties,” Advocate Tšabeha said.
In their court papers, Sethathi and Ralentsoe had applied for an order interdicting and restraining the leadership from holding themselves out as members of the RFP national executive committee.
“The committee comprising of the first to 11th respondents is an unlawful and unconstitutional structure not regulated anywhere in the RFP constitution,” the application reads.
They also asked for the court to direct the leadership to organise and facilitate the holding of an annual general conference within 20 days of the order.
The RFP’s spokesman, Mokhethi Shelile, said the party is not responsible for the disappearance of the file in the High Court.
“It was not in the hands of the RFP and we do not know anything about its missing,” Shelile said.
“We are not to be blamed,” he said.
Nkheli Liphoto
Big protest next week
MASERU – SOME disgruntled Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) members are touting labour unions and other disaffected groups to join their protest march against Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s government next week.
Plans for the protest have been gathering momentum since last week, with the members’ list of grievances growing. The members, whose numbers and influence in the party is not known, accuse the government of breaking its promises to curb spending, hire on merit and suspend a M5 000 fuel allowance for MPs.
They also allege that Matekane has been “captured” by people who are ill-advising him.
The march was supposed to be tomorrow but one of the organisers, Francis Ramosetle, said they had to postpone it to next week because they are still persuading other groups to join.
Ramosetle said so far several organisations have shown interest to join the protest whose agenda is “to show the Prime Minister that his government has been derailed”.
“We are currently in and out of meetings with different associations lobbying them to support the protest,” Ramosetle said.
He said they have invited the National Clothing and Textile Workers Union (NACTWU), the Independent Democratic Unions of Lesotho (IDUL), and the Maseru Route Transport Operators (MRTO).
BachaShutdown, a civic group that pushes for youth empowerment, has also been invited but says it will make a decision today.
Teachers’ associations have also been invited to join the protest.
The MRTO said they are yet to receive the letter. IDUL representatives were unavailable for comment while the NACTWU leadership said they received theirs but are yet to decide.
Ramosetle said the RFP-led government has diverted from its agenda and “is now hurting and disappointing many people who elected it”.
He said the government has reneged on its campaign promise to cancel the MPs’ fuel allowances.
Instead, he said, the government has published the Members of Parliament Salaries and Statutory Salaries gazette that includes the allowances.
Ramosetle, widely known as Thaba-Telle on social media, told thepost that the invited organisations “will soon declare that they are on board after our meeting scheduled for Thursday (today)”.
He said their march will be from Setsoto Stadium to the Moshoeshoe I Statue where they will hand over their letter of grievances to Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara.
“She (Justice Majara) is the leader of the House, this is her responsibility,” Ramosetle said.
Justice Majara is also the RFP deputy leader.
Ramosetle said Justice Majara, as leader of the House, should have seen to it that the fuel allowances are cancelled as per the RFP manifesto.
“One of our priorities while campaigning was to cut those allowances, we want it removed as soon as now,” he said.
“Most people ended up voting for the RFP after its leadership promised to cut all the unnecessary costs to prioritise job creation and other things.”
He complained that instead of cutting the positions in government, Matekane has added more.
Ramosetle said Matekane fired people in the Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Home Affairs but hired more people in other ministries.
“They also expelled the principal secretaries in the name of reducing costs.”
He said if the party doesn’t immediately change course “the party will soon lose all its support and popularity because of bad decisions made to create opportunities for others while shutting doors for others”.
Teboho ’Molotsi, an RFP member from the Abia constituency who is also organising the protest, said they believe Matekane has been “captured” by people who are now sabotaging the RFP’s agenda.
“These people must stop surrounding our leader there, we now know he is not making decisions of his own,” Molotsi said.
’Molotsi said their gripe is that Matekane has created several positions in his office instead of reducing them.
“We will lobby and sensitise as many people as possible to hand over their letters of grievance to the Deputy Prime Minister,” ’Molotsi said.
Some people who claim to be RFP members have taken to social media to criticise the government for allegedly abandoning its election manifesto.
“We did not vote the RFP into power to do what it is doing now,” one post reads on Facebook.
“Cancel the fuel allowance or we cancel you,” another reads.
“Fulfil your promises.”
“Create jobs for all and not the selected few.”
The RFP’s spokesman, Mokhethi Shelile, said the allowances have been there since the Pakalitha Mosisili era.
“We are disappointed with our members who now speak the same language as the opposition parties,” Shelile said.
“They must stop listening to the enemy.”
Shelile said former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane had about 40 assistants while Moeketsi Majoro had 29.
“What is new here? The Prime Minister will just analyse and see how many workers he needs,” he said.
He added that the only new thing in the gazette is the 2.5 percent salary increment for the MPs.
He said the government is working hard to cancel the M5 000 allowance.
“We have not dumped our promise to cancel it.”
Nkheli Liphoto
Paramedics college calls for blood donation
The College of Paramedics and Fire Engineering celebrated the Emergency Services Day by starting a blood donation campaign. The college rector, ’Makhotso Matsepe, told thepost earlier today that they deal with emergencies most of the time and saw the extent to which many people lose blood during accidents.
Matsepe has called on people of goodwill to donate blood. The first to donate blood at the campaign hosted by the Pioneer Mall were her students. She said many people are afraid to donate blood because they are very sensitive about their health statuses to be exposed. Others, she said, lack knowledge and understanding about blood transfusion.
Liketso Mokhothu
Qamo disowns police statement
MASERU – QAMO Matela says he never surrendered himself to the police but went there to seek protection from the angry community.
Matela, who is from Ha-Mabote, is facing a murder charge. He is accused of killing his wife, ’Mahlompho Matela (nee Rethabile Mofolo) who succumbed to her bruises and died in a Bloemfontein hospital in 2021.
Matela has flatly denied making any statement at the Mabote Police Station.
Instead, he told the court through his lawyer Advocate Lepeli Molapo that there were threats directed against him on social media by people who said he had murdered his wife.
He said he went to the police station to seek protection from the police who gave him a document to sign, which he said its contents were not his statement.
This he said in a trial within a trial where his lawyer, Advocate Molapo, pleaded with the court not to accept a statement provided by the investigating police officer, Inspector Moeketsi.
Advocate Molapo told the court that his client did not voluntarily make the statement to the police but was forced to sign a document which was already written.
“He did not voluntarily hand himself over to the police station,” he said, adding that he went there following his advice.
Advocate Molapo said his client was already getting threats on social media that he was behind his wife’s death and as such, deserved to die too.
“He approached the police for protection,” the court heard.
Matela told the court that he never made a statement before any police officer at the Mabote Police Station.
He said he was forced to sign a document which was presented to him by Inspector Moeketsi.
The court was told that Matela never had a conversation with Inspector Moeketsi.
“All he did was to sign that document as he was forced to do so under duress,” the court heard.
Matela said he was threatened by the police.
To add more woes to his ordeal, he was told if he did not sign that document, he would be placed in a room where he would talk even if he did not want to.
“Moeketsi told me that if I did not sign that document, he would make sure that he opposes my bail if I could apply for one,” he said.
He further told the court that he was surprised when he learned that the document he signed was a fabrication which was alleged to be his.
When asked where Inspector Moeketsi got the information regarding his wife’s death, Matela said he did not know.
However, he told the court that he had a close friend called Lekhooa Monaleli who was always by his side.
He said he believes it could have been Monaleli who told the police what had happened.
Matela told the court that Lekhooa was interrogated before him at the police station.
He told the court that it was Lekhooa who told the police what had happened.
While the court narrated to him what had been said in the statement, Matela said those were not his words.
“That is Inspector Moeketsi’s version, not mine. I do not know anything about that,” he said.
When Advocate Peleha Joala cross-examined him, he denied everything.
Advocate Joala argued that there was no way Inspector Moeketsi could have known that Matela had taken his wife to the doctor and that she had been helped by her friend Selloane.
He told Matela that the statement showed that he went to Bloemfontein to get his car repaired and that he had checked on his wife telephonically.
Matela agreed that he went to Bloemfontein but denied telling Inspector Moeketsi about such a trip.
He said it was Lekhooa who told the police about the trip.
“The fact that he was interrogated before me, it’s possible that he told the police that,” Matela said.
He said since Lekhooa knew everything about him and his family, it is highly possible that what appeared in that statement had come from him.
Matela said even the version that he and his wife went to the doctor who asked him what had happened and that he had told him that he had beaten his wife also came from Lekhooa.
Matela said he never talked to the doctor.
Advocate Joala told the court that even in the doctor’s statement it also appeared that he talked to Matela advising him that beating his wife would not bring a solution to his problem.
The doctor’s report said he advised Matela to instead seek help.
Advocate Joala argued that the court should accept that Matela volunteered to give the police a statement of what had happened.
’Malimpho Majoro
